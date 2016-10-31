N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Nov. 1)
A look at where area teams fall in our rankings ahead of sectional action Tuesday:
RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. NOTE
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 27-3 1 Rubber match in sectional semis with STM decides season series.
2. St. Thomas More 32-5 2 Sabers beat Spartans with Mica Allison, lost without her.
3. Watseka 34-2 3 No area team posted longer win streak than Warriors’ current 20.
4. ALAH 24-6 4 Today’s match with Tri-Valley a doozy; SJ-O only area team to beat Vikings.
5. Schlarman 21-7-2 6 Late start to season apparently does have ‘Toppers in peak form at right time.
6. Blue Ridge 28-7 8 Knights looking for first major upset of season in sectional semis.
7. Champaign Central 19-17-1 — Maroons upset Mattoon to win second regional championship in three years.
8. Tri-County 27-8 5 Regional title defeat was third three-set loss to ALAH this year.
9. Cissna Park 26-9-2 7 Timberwolves went 21-4-2 after 5-4 start to season.
10. Armstrong-Potomac 22-12 — Trojans rode strong defense into regional title match.
Comments
