N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Nov. 1)

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: 3A Reg. M-S vs. Urbana » more Urbana's Kaylyn Johnson(7), Hannah Davenport(8), Raevyn Russell(14) and Ashia Ravanh(12) celebrate a win in the second game vs. Mahomet-Seymour in a 3A volleyball regional quarterfinal match at the school in Mahomet on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.

A look at where area teams fall in our rankings ahead of sectional action Tuesday:

RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. NOTE

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 27-3 1 Rubber match in sectional semis with STM decides season series.

2. St. Thomas More 32-5 2 Sabers beat Spartans with Mica Allison, lost without her.

3. Watseka 34-2 3 No area team posted longer win streak than Warriors’ current 20.

4. ALAH 24-6 4 Today’s match with Tri-Valley a doozy; SJ-O only area team to beat Vikings.

5. Schlarman 21-7-2 6 Late start to season apparently does have ‘Toppers in peak form at right time.

6. Blue Ridge 28-7 8 Knights looking for first major upset of season in sectional semis.

7. Champaign Central 19-17-1 ­— Maroons upset Mattoon to win second regional championship in three years.

8. Tri-County 27-8 5 Regional title defeat was third three-set loss to ALAH this year.

9. Cissna Park 26-9-2 7 Timberwolves went 21-4-2 after 5-4 start to season.

10. Armstrong-Potomac 22-12 ­— Trojans rode strong defense into regional title match.