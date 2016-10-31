Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Nov. 1)
N-G Top 10: Volleyball (Nov. 1)

Mon, 10/31/2016 - 10:57pm | The News-Gazette
HS Volleyball: 3A Reg. M-S vs. Urbana
Urbana's Kaylyn Johnson(7), Hannah Davenport(8), Raevyn Russell(14) and Ashia Ravanh(12) celebrate a win in the second game vs. Mahomet-Seymour in a 3A volleyball regional quarterfinal match at the school in Mahomet on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.

A look at where area teams fall in our rankings ahead of sectional action Tuesday:

RANK, SCHOOL    REC.    PREV.    NOTE
1. St. Joseph-Ogden    27-3    1    Rubber match in sectional semis with STM decides season series.

2. St. Thomas More    32-5    2    Sabers beat Spartans with Mica Allison, lost without her.

3. Watseka    34-2    3    No area team posted longer win streak than Warriors’ current 20.

4. ALAH    24-6    4    Today’s match with Tri-Valley a doozy; SJ-O only area team to beat Vikings.

5. Schlarman    21-7-2    6    Late start to season apparently does have ‘Toppers in peak form at right time.

6. Blue Ridge    28-7    8    Knights looking for first major upset of season in sectional semis.

7. Champaign Central    19-17-1    ­—    Maroons upset Mattoon to win second regional championship in three years.

8. Tri-County    27-8    5    Regional title defeat was third three-set loss to ALAH this year.

9. Cissna Park    26-9-2    7    Timberwolves went 21-4-2 after 5-4 start to season.

10. Armstrong-Potomac    22-12    ­—    Trojans rode strong defense into regional title match.

