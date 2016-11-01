Area prep volleyball leaders (Week of Oct. 31)

KILLS

(Minimum 2.00 average)

Player, School Kills Avg.

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 301 5.38

Emily Duis, Milford 317 5.37

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 348 4.24

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 143 4.21

Maddie Allen, Tuscola 205 4.18

Grace Beach, M-S 312 4.11

Alicia Claunch, LeRoy 197 4.10

Morgan Hobgood, Arcola 170 4.05

Ali Smith, Tri-County 257 3.72

Raeanne Allen, D-W 269 3.49

Mattie Bumpus, Danville FB 114 3.35

Mica Allison, STM 206 3.27

Janie Gross, Schlarman 65 3.25

Brenna Durst, Oakwood 190 3.22

Riley Kinney, Westville 251 3.22

Lillian Messmore, AOC 371 3.20

Gracyn Allen, Heritage 185 3.14

Savannah Matthews, M-S 232 3.05

Madyson Eller, A-O 199 3.02

Hannah Slemp, A-O 197 2.98

Abby Foreman, ALAH 202 2.89

Maddy Hopkins, Blue Ridge 199 2.88

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 192 2.87

Lynsey McCord, B-H 170 2.83

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 203 2.82

Sydney Walker, Cerro Gordo 190 2.64

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 154 2.57

Katelyn Riffle, PBL 163 2.51

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 97 2.49

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 212 2.47

Sarah Porter, A-P 204 2.46

Grace Burnside, Tri-County 159 2.45

Taylor Powell, ALAH 170 2.43

Rachel Hurt, Ch. Central 196 2.39

Kelsey Vaughn, PBL 170 2.39

Megan Foster, Unity 184 2.36

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 151 2.36

Abbi Burnett, SJ-O 141 2.35

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 181 2.35

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 89 2.28

Cassandra Goodwin, G-RF 151 2.25

Kate LeGrande, Ch. Central 99 2.25

Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni 40 2.22

Sahirah Ellis, Centennial 104 2.21

Brianna Hopper, STM 167 2.20

Allison Benschneider, Heritage 146 2.18

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 140 2.15

Hannah Glanzer, Unity 164 2.13

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 163 2.12

Sloan Boyce, Cissna Park 158 2.11

Madison Bauer, Watseka 172 2.09

BLOCKS

(Minimum 1.00 average)

Player, School Blocks Avg.

Danielle Duncan, B-H 118 1.82

Raeanne Allen, D-W 115 1.49

Rylee Hinton, Ch. Central 106 1.23

Angela Sieberns, A-P 98 1.18

Emily Meidel, B-H 74 1.16

Emily Duis, Milford 68 1.15

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 91 1.11

Katelyn Young, Oakwood 67 1.08

Cara Levingston, LeRoy 49 1.02

DIGS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Digs Avg.

Holley Hambleton, A-P 562 6.77

Madi Gayheart, A-P 491 5.92

Katelyn Stokes, Heritage 391 5.84

Maddi Qualls, LeRoy 276 5.75

Hannah Brackenhoff, BR 391 5.59

Krista Smith, Westville 335 5.58

Hayley Hambleton, A-P 436 5.25

Natalie Bates, Tuscola 229 4.67

Madeline Fitzgerald, Heritage 293 4.44

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 246 4.39

Riley Kinney, Westville 251 4.18

Madison Schultz, A-O 267 4.11

Madison Brown, Westville 245 4.08

Lexi Peterson, Clinton 265 4.07

Emily Duis, Milford 238 4.03

Korey Balch, Tri-County 185 4.02

Destiny Fitzsimmons, A-P 330 3.98

Ixcell Vega, Arcola 158 3.95

Cassie Parker, Westville 196 3.84

Lizzie Sproat, M-S 292 3.84

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 313 3.83

Anna Peter, Cerro Gordo 273 3.79

Grace Beach, M-S 279 3.67

Jaylen Dillow, Bement 143 3.67

Kimberly Davis, ALAH 255 3.64

Jannah Mullen, SJ-O 210 3.62

Maranda Day, Ch. Central 296 3.57

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 214 3.57

Hadley Goodwin, G-RF 237 3.49

River Rosales, Ridgeview 196 3.44

Jasmine Stock, Cissna Park 253 3.33

Claire Cowser, Centennial 155 3.30

Riley Williams, A-P 210 3.28

Taylor Stal, G-RF 210 3.23

Lauren Wendling, Unity 235 3.13

Hannah Leigh Foran, Bement 121 3.10

Alicia Clauch, LeRoy 146 3.04

Jessalyn Davis, GCMS 127 3.02

Callie Bruce, Urbana Uni 54 3.00

ACES

(Minimum 0.75 average)

Player, School Aces Avg.

Mattie Bumpus, Danvile FB 81 2.38

Natalie Glennon, Bement 21 2.10

Macy Slider, Danville FB 69 2.03

Kaitlyn Marsh, D-W 99 1.29

Haley Reynolds, D-W 96 1.25

Taylor Stal, G-RF 68 1.05

Ashley Snook, Danville FB 35 1.03

Madi Gayheart, A-P 81 0.98

Kasie Anderson, G-RF 65 0.92

Tatum Auth, Bement 23 0.82

Hannah Brackenhoff, B. Ridge n/a 0.81

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 65 0.79

Kylie Michael, SJ-O 43 0.77

Mikayla Kirkland, A-O 48 0.75

Jessica Valete, Urbana Uni 3 0.75

ASSISTS

(Minimum 3.00 average)

Player, School Assists Avg.

Andrea Coursey, SJ-O 60 10.34

Anna Jennings, Cissna Park 748 9.59

Macy Slider, Danville FB 300 8.82

Madison Brown, ALAH 570 8.14

Emily Bunting, Watseka 659 8.04

Chloe Melvin, D-W 610 7.92

Kalista Klann, PBL 558 7.85

Hallie Sammer, LeRoy 362 7.70

Megan Lindenmeyer, Arcola 268 7.66

Haley Williamson, A-O 504 7.64

Kaitlyn Northrup, M-S 576 7.58

Lindsey Stokes, Heritage 423 7.55

Brittany Anglin, Ch. Central 594 7.52

Jessica Gilbert, Blue Ridge 502 7.17

Abby Maxwell, Unity 553 7.09

Sophia Turner, Tri-County 218 6.81

Cassie Parker, Westville 403 6.72

Abby Mast, AOC 725 6.25

Josalyn Martinez, Judah 321 6.17

Lacey Steinbaugh, G-RF 406 5.97

Sierra Fanning, Milford 330 5.79

Taylor Cherry, Cerro Gordo 401 5.57

Madi Gayheart, A-P 429 5.17

Julia Robertson, Tri-County 314 5.15

Emily Christian, Schlarman 90 5.00

Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher 129 4.96

Grace Harris, B-H 331 4.94

Mica Allison, STM 303 4.81

Kaylyn Johnston, Urbana 238 4.49

Tatum Auth, Bement 168 4.31

Kelsey Blackford, Oakwood 276 4.31

Hayes Murray, STM 310 4.13

Isabelle Shelmadine, Tuscola 201 4.10

Caylen Moyer, Tuscola 197 4.02

Jacey Goins, GCMS 144 3.79

McKenzie Doan, Oakwood 204 3.19

Jenna Woods, Centennial 150 3.19

