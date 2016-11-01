Blue Ridge reaches sectional final

Image Gallery: HS 1A Sectional Volleyball: Blue Ridge vs. St. Anthony » more Blue Ridge players celebrate their victory over Effingham St. Anthony in a 1A volleyball sectional semi-final match at Fisher High School on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016.

FISHER — Maddy Hopkins heard one clear message from her teammates before Tuesday’s Class 1A Fisher Sectional semifinal against Effingham St. Anthony.



That directive? Don’t tip.



Blue Ridge didn’t swing away on every attack against the Bulldogs, but Hopkins did let it rip when it mattered the most. The Knights junior middle hammered the match-winning kill in the third set, completing a Blue Ridge comeback for a 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 victory and a spot in Thursday’s sectional final against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.



“Everybody was like, ‘Don’t tip (on Tuesday night),’ so I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, a lot of pressure,’ ” Hopkins said. “Then I killed it, and a little tear hit my eye. I was so happy after that.”



Blue Ridge got caught in a stretch of tentative play in the second set against St. Anthony, going to tip shots too often. Part of that was the transition from two-year starting setter Jessica Gilbert, who suffered a right knee injury in the first set, to backup setter Avery Fisher, who finished the match with 13 assists.



“It was a little shaky,” Hopkins said of that transition. She finished with seven kills, tying teammate Josie Grammer for the team lead. “We got it together in the second, and in the third we came through.”



Blue Ridge coach Evan Miles liked the more aggressive tact his team took in completing its come-from-behind victory. Cassidy Wallace, Grammer and Hopkins all took big swings for three of the Knights’ final five points.



“The reason we got in trouble that second set was we were being one-dimensional and tipping a lot,” Miles said. “We got away from that and got more confident in our swings (in the third). Everything was rolling. As soon as you establish a couple hard-hit balls in different zones and mix in a tip, you keep a team off balance.”



Blue Ridge’s play at the net defensively kept St. Anthony off balance, too, with Hopkins and fellow middle Alex Specht creating a little havoc with the touches they got. A four-point run from Specht — two kills, two blocks — pulled Blue Ridge out of its early deficit in the third set.



“I think teams, they have to adjust their hitting for us both,” Specht said. “It messes them up and their mindsets because they see that tall person. If we get a couple blocks, it really changes the momentum of the game.”



Defense will be key Thursday for Blue Ridge (29-7) against a Windsor/Stew-Stras team that has hitters in every position, with Hannah Brackenhoff anchoring the back row against St. Anthony (18-19) with 14 digs. The Comets (32-5) rolled in their sectional semifinal victory against Schlarman.



“I think it’s going to be a hard game, but I don’t think it’s going to be undoable,” Hopkins said. “If we pull through, I think we can do it.”



Hilltoppers struggle in loss. Windsor/Stew-Stras isn’t the first hard-serving team Schlarman has faced this season. But the Comets might be the hardest-serving team with the most balanced attack the Hilltoppers lined up against.



Windsor/Stew-Stras used both facets in its 25-9, 25-14 victory Tuesday night in a match Schlarman coach Heidi Crane said featured more errors from her team than she’d seen in a while.



“Nothing could go right,” Crane said. “We kept trying to turn it around. I felt like we’d fight it out for two points and then the amount of errors that took place (Tuesday night), it’s just disheartening.



“I felt like we had too many errors, too many consecutive errors, and the girls had a difficult time bouncing back from it.”



Janie Gross led Schlarman (21-8-2) with four kills and one block, but the Hilltoppers had to contend with a Comets team that had five players with at least three kills led by a triple-double from Megan Schlechte (11 kills, 11 aces and 11 digs).



“They had five hitters going every single time,” Crane said. “In the tournaments that we went to we did see that but not consistently to where we would necessarily be prepared for it. Their setter did a great job of running the offense.”