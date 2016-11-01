SJ-O outlasts STM in volleyball sectional semifinal

ARGENTA — Tuesday’s Class 2A Argenta-Oreana Sectional semifinal was a familiar setting for Kylie Michael.



Three years ago, the St. Joseph-Ogden senior lost her first of three sectional finals on the Bombers’ home floor. After Tuesday’s first set, a 25-20 loss to St. Thomas More, it seemed as if her senior season might end in the same place her freshman season did.



Instead, the Spartans rallied to win the next two sets, 25-22, 25-18, to advance to their fourth consecutive sectional final.



“It’s fun being back,” Michael said. “I know I don’t want my season to end here again like it did freshman year.”



This year’s SJ-O squad is similar to the previous ones in talent but not necessarily in experience. Last year’s team was loaded with seniors, making it difficult for most of this year’s varsity players to see the floor.



With that has come growing pains. While the offensive potential is high, getting into their offense with savvy defense has been a problem, as it was when the Spartans relinquished a 16-14 lead in the first set.



“The first set, we never really got in system, and that’s been our thing all season,” SJ-O coach Abby McDonald said. “If our offense can get in system, I truly believe we have one of the best offenses in the area, but our defense has to be there in order for that to happen, and that really had to happen in the second and third set.”



The Sabers are much less experienced than the Spartans. Only one senior starts for STM, and no player on the roster has sectional experience.



That affected them as SJ-O (28-3) pulled away, STM coach Stan Bergman said. Reigning All-Area first-team hitter and setter Mica Allison, who returned from injury for last week’s regional final, totaled 10 kills, seven digs and 16 assists, but the Sabers (32-6) couldn’t rediscover their first-set rhythm in the second and third.



“The last two sets, we played with fear,” Bergman said. “We were scared to lose, and what St. Joe did was they took the experience that they’ve had at this level the last couple of years and they’ve got some good senior leadership, and that senior leadership took it to our young kids. They just used the discipline that they had and they had the maturity that they had, and they outplayed us.”



On Thursday, SJ-O will take on Tri-Valley (30-2), a team with three teammates of Michael at her club team, Bloomington’s Illini Elite. The Spartans lost to the Vikings 2-1 in an early-season tournament before winning the teams’ second meeting at home.



Michael will step onto the floor where she suffered her first playoff loss, and this time, she thinks her team is ready to win the program’s first sectional title since 2001.



“Last year was really hard because I thought that would be our chance to go to Redbird (Arena for state),” Michael said, “but this year, we have an even better chance to, and I love the girls that I’m hopefully going to go with.”



Valiant effort not enough for ALAH. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond volleyball coach Emily Crossman admitted that based on pure talent, her team shouldn’t have been leading Tuesday’s 2A Argenta-Oreana Sectional semifinal against Tri-Valley, 22-21, in the second set.



But there the Knights were, taking advantage of Tri-Valley’s mistakes and not making many of their own.



“The girls’ drive and the girls’ heart kept them in this game,” Crossman said, “and I’m so proud of our performance.”



ALAH eventually fell 25-15, 25-23, but Tuesday’s performance showed growth for a program that lost in the regional semifinals last season.



“We had good players on our team, but as a whole, we weren’t strong,” ALAH senior Abby Foreman said. “Now I can rely on anyone on my team to put the ball away. I didn’t have to worry when I wasn’t out there. Last year, that wasn’t the case.”



Foreman and Taylor Powell had five kills and Liz Shipman added four kills and eight digs for the Knights (24-7).



“A year ago, this wasn’t even in the realm of possibilities,” Crossman said. “We were shooting about .500 at the time and just trying to survive the first round of regionals. This year was different. This team’s mentality was a lot different. They believed in themselves, and that’s taken them a long way.”