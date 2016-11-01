Volleyball roundup: Central bows out; Watseka stays alive

MOUNT ZION — Champaign Central nearly advanced to Thursday’s Class 3A sectional final, but Jacksonville outlasted the Maroons, handing Central a 25-18, 16-25, 25-23 loss in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal.



The Maroons led 23-21 in the third set before the Crimsons (15-20) closed out the match with four consecutive points.



“At the end, we were trying hard and playing our game,” Central coach Manny Rodriguez said. “We ended up fighting, so when you lose like that, you don’t have any regrets.”



Kate LeGrande paced Central (19-18-1) with 10 kills, while Rachel Hurt and Taya Westfield each compiled six kills. Brittany Anglin (17 assists) and Lydia Roberts (15 assists) each contributed, along with Maranda Day (12 digs). Of those six, only Westfield is a senior.



The late-season push is one positive Rodriguez will take with him after his first season at Central.



“We became a team and learned how to work together; we were able to develop our whole culture,” Rodriguez said. “It just shows how much growth we had throughout the season.”



Watseka cruises. Recording 29 aces in a two-set volleyball match is almost unheard of.



Especially in a sectional semifinal match.



But that’s what Watseka did in overwhelming Chicago Longwood CICS 25-3, 25-5 on Tuesday evening at the Class 2A Seneca Sectional.



“They did a good job serving,” Watseka coach Krista Pufahl said. “They were focused back there. Chicago Longwood wasn’t returning much, so as long as we could get it over and be aggressive, that was the main thing.”



Katie Kidwell led the way with 10 aces, while Emily Bunting (eight aces) and Kennedy Bauer (five aces) also took part in the quality serves. Madison Bauer added seven kills, and Kidwell finished with six kills.



The Warriors (35-2) now will meet Reed-Custer at 6 p.m. Thursday with a spot in Saturday’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Super-Sectional on the line. Tuesday’s triumph means Watseka has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in the last six seasons.



“I don’t think we’re overconfident,” Pufahl said. “We know what we’re capable of. I think we should play relaxed and not play nervous.”



