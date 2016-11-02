SJ-O volleyball back in Sweet 16

ST. JOSEPH — Getting this far in the postseason is a sweet feeling for the St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team.

But the Spartans want more. They want to be elite. As in Elite Eight.

That’s the stage SJ-O (28-3) is trying to climb to when the Spartans take on Tri-Valley (30-2) at 6 p.m. today in the Class 2A Argenta-Oreana Sectional final.

It is the fourth consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 for the Spartans. If SJ-O knocks off the Vikings — they’ve split their two matches this season with Tri-Valley — a 7 p.m. date on Saturday in the Maroa-Forsyth Super-Sectional against either Riverton (24-8) or Deer Creek-Mackinaw (26-8-1) awaits.

“Not many programs that I know of have advanced this far in the postseason four seasons in a row, so it is a humbling opportunity for our program,” SJ-O coach Abby McDonald said. “It is our job as a coaching staff to remind these kids that they got here due to hard world, dedication and believing in the process.”

Seems the Spartans are listening. SJ-O takes a 16-match win streak into today’s match.

McDonald views playing Tri-Valley twice already this season as a bonus for the Spartans.

“We knew what we had to execute the second time we faced them, and it has given us the opportunity to prepare,” McDonald said. “They are a well-coached program, and we know that we will have to execute our game plan in order to be successful.”

Eastern Illinois commit Kylie Michael plays an integral role for SJ-O, leading the Spartans with 314 kills and 246 digs.

But like the Spartans showed in their three-set sectional semifinal win on Tuesday night against St. Thomas More, the Spartans are more than just Michael.

Parker Francisco tallied nine kills against the Sabers to up her season total to 163, and Abbi Burnett added seven kills to give her 148 for the season.

Coordinating all this is setter Andrea Coursey, who now has 629 assists on the year.

“Our offense is really balanced right now,” McDonald said. “We have said from Day 1 that once our defense clicked, we would have one of the best offenses in the area. Parker and Abbi have been a huge contribution to our offense and defense. We will continue to use their athleticism to put pressure on our opponents.”

The Spartans hope they have at least four more opponents to prepare for. If so, that means SJ-O is playing at Redbird Arena next weekend, guaranteed to bring home the program’s first state trophy.

“I can’t even put into words what it would mean for our program to win a sectional title,” McDonald said. “Our team motto this year is, ‘Rise as One,’ because we knew that in order to develop and gain experience in one season, they were going to have to come together as a program and share a common vision. They really have had to rise as one, and I couldn’t be prouder.”