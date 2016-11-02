Watseka, Blue Ridge aim for sectional titles

On Tap

Along with St. Joseph-Ogden, Watseka in Class 2A and Blue Ridge in 1A will play for a chance to win a sectional title on Thursday night.

A quick glance at those two teams, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



Class 2A Seneca Sectional, 6 p.m.

Watseka (35-2) vs. Reed-Custer (16-13-3)

What’s at stake: A berth in the Elite Eight, which means a 1 p.m. match on Saturday at IC Catholic in Elmhurst against either the hosts, IC Catholic (20-18), or Chicago Latin (27-9-2).

What Warriors to watch for: Katie Kidwell can take care of most items Watseka needs, whether it’s a kill (team-high 354), dig (team-high 316), block (team-high 91) or ace (team-high 75). Madison Bauer (179 kills, 213 digs), Emily Bunting (671 assists, 53 aces) and Kennedy Bauer (114 kills) can give opponents problems, too.

What they’re saying: “It definitely helps having Katie out there because she was a part of that team that went to state in 2014. She knows what it takes. It stinks to be on the bus for about a two-hour trip to Seneca, but our girls have a good time on the bus. They don’t seem to mind the ride. They like to sing and carry on. The trip might bother me and my assistant coach, but they focus and get ready.” — Watseka coach Krista Pufahl



Class 1A Fisher Sectional, 6 p.m.

Blue Ridge (29-7) vs. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (32-5)

What’s at stake: The first sectional title in program history for Blue Ridge and a trip to Mt. Pulaski on Saturday for a 1 p.m. super-sectional match against either Springfield Lutheran (25-11) or Mount Olive (26-5).

What Knights to watch for: Maddy Hopkins (229 kills) and Josie Grammer (153 kills) form a solid 1-2 offensive punch at the net for the Knights. Blue Ridge won’t have veteran setter Jessica Gilbert (544 assists) after she suffered a knee injury in Tuesday night’s win against Effingham St. Anthony, meaning Avery Fisher, who had 13 assists against the Bulldogs, will have a bigger role again.

What they’re saying: “A lot of people, have underestimated the potential of this team all year. We just have to come out and play like we can play at a very high level and consistant basis and match their early energy point for point. Our girls have put forth a lot of effort in the offseaon and made great strides throughout this season to put us in the place we are at right now. All season they have been talking about this upcoming match and taking another step.” ­— Blue Ridge coach Evan Miles