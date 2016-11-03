Blue Ridge's season ends in Sweet 16

FISHER — A school record for wins. A fourth consecutive regional title.



Those are the positives Blue Ridge (29-8) can look back on in the future as markers of its successful 2016 season. Positives even though the Knights’ run came to a rather-abrupt end in a 25-15, 25-10 loss to Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (33-5) on Thursday in the Class 1A Fisher Sectional championship match.



“Two Sweet 16s in a row doesn’t happen very often,” Blue Ridge coach Evan Miles said. The Knights lost to eventual Class 1A state runner-up Cissna Park last season.



“The girls expected to come back to this point and take one more step, at least,” Miles continued. “Yeah, we didn’t play our best game all the way around, but it’s still an accomplishment nonetheless.”



It’s an accomplishment that came, Blue Ridge senior Josie Grammer said, because of how close the Knights were as a team.



“At the beginning (of the season), we knew we could do better than what we were doing,” Grammer said. “We started pulling it together, and we had so much fun throughout the season. We started winning more and more games and realized we were super close to the school record. We just kept persevering.”



Fellow senior Cassidy Wallace, who led Blue Ridge with five kills Thursday night, said this year’s team was even closer than those in past seasons.



“We had a lot of girls who just really wanted to work together and got along well as a team,” Wallace said. “You always kind of have a little bit of cliqueiness in high school, but our team, we were very close.”



Blue Ridge’s Jessica Gilbert was the only senior to dress varsity for four seasons. She was one of the setters in the Knights’ 6-2 system as a sophomore and ran the show each of the past two years by herself in a 5-1.



With Olivia Reynolds and Alex Specht also part of the Blue Ridge rotation, Gilbert was also the only senior not to play Thursday after suffering a knee injury in Tuesday’s semifinal win against Effingham St. Anthony.



“Since seventh grade, this senior class, we’ve always run a 5-1 with Jess,” Wallace said. “She’s always been our setter. It was definitely an adjustment, but Avery Fisher, she really, really stepped up. She did a fantastic job, especially keeping up with the competition since she has not played in those situations.”



“We felt really bad, but we played for her, and we played great for her,” Grammer added. “I wish she could have been out there, but things happen.”



Fisher, a sophomore, had 11 assists for Blue Ridge playing in Gilbert’s stead. Fellow sophomore Hannah Brackenhoff finished with a match-high 16 digs.



But Blue Ridge didn’t have an answer for Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg’s balanced attack. Mackenzi Tabbert had eight kills and was one of six Hatchets with multiple kills.



“They’re not one- or two-dimensional,” Miles said. “You’ve got to tip your hat to them. ... They’re going to be a ton for a couple more years, at least. We wish them luck. You hope the team that outs you in the playoffs makes a run at state. It makes you look better.”