Michael helps SJ-O get over volleyball hump

Image Gallery: 2A Volleyball Sectional: SJ-O vs. Tri Valley » more St. Joseph-Ogden's Bree Trimble,left, Andrea Coursey, center and Sarah Acklin. wins the Class 2A Volleyball Sectional at Argenta-Oreana High School in Argenta on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.

ARGENTA — Kylie Michael thrust the Class 2A Argenta-Oreana Sectional championship plaque into the air Thursday as several of her St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball teammates grabbed hold.



Within seconds, Michael pulled it back down and to her chest, bowing her forehead and placing it against its surface. After three seasons of watching the Spartans’ sectional-final opponents grab that trophy, she wasn’t letting go.



“I’ve been wanting that since my freshman year, and to finally have it, I’m speechless,” Michael said. “I don’t know what to say.”



An emotional 25-16, 23-25, 29-27 win with a back-and-forth final set brought Michael, coach Abby McDonald and several of the other Spartans to tears as they embraced in the moments after the match. That moment was four years in the making.



Michael had lost to St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth and Bloomington Central Catholic during the first three years of her career, but finally, SJ-O had the upper hand.



“It feels awesome,” senior Parker Francisco said with a smile that wouldn’t leave her face for several minutes after the match. “Fourth time’s a charm, apparently.”



For a moment, it looked as if the final set and the match might slip away.



The Spartans (29-3) led throughout the deciding set, taking a 17-10 advantage. But a tall, talented Tri-Valley team (30-3) wouldn’t go away.



Vikings hitter Ryleigh Warfel led a rally to tie the score at 20. The Spartans pushed back ahead 24-22 before Tri-Valley once again came roaring back. SJ-O had match points at 25-24 and 26-25 after kills from Michael, but once again, the Vikings wouldn’t go away, taking a 27-26 lead.



When Francisco tipped a kill over two Tri-Valley blockers’ outstretched arms to end a rally in which the ball crossed the net 13 times and make the score 28-27, Michael crumpled to the floor.



“I thought that was it,” she said. “I didn’t realize the score was tied.”



Within a few seconds, her teammates straightened her out, and Michael went back to serve for the final point. This time, Francisco received a set from Andrea Coursey, who played with an injured thumb, and slammed a kill off the block to end the match, reversing the emotions from three round-of-16 losses.



“For some of these kids, this is their fourth time doing this, and they were extremely determined to make sure we left here with that sectional title,” McDonald said. “They kept looking at each other, saying, ‘We can do this, we can do this.’ They were guiding each other out there on the court. That composure and that senior leadership really helped us get that done.”



Michael and her teammates have a short turnaround before Saturday’s Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Super-Sectional match against Deer Creek-Mackinaw, but she didn’t want to think too intently about that matchup Thursday.



At long last, she and her teammates, who don’t have school on Friday because of parent-teacher conferences, could revel in a sectional title.



“I’m just going to celebrate (Thursday night) and be with my team, then focus and practice (Friday),” Michael said. “I’m just ready to take this one in.”

2A super-sectional pairs

■ St. Joseph-Ogden (29-3) vs. Dee-Mack (27-8-1), Saturday, 7 p.m., at Maroa

■ Althoff Catholic vs. Newton, Saturday, 1 p.m., at Trenton

■ Chicago Latin (28-9-2) vs. Watseka (36-2), Saturday, 1 p.m., at Elmhurst

■ Harvest Christian Academy vs. Eureka, Saturday, 1 p.m., at Granville

NOTE: Super-sectional winners move on to the state tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal. The state tournament will be conducted Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12.