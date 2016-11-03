Watseka shakes off second-set woes in victory

SENECA — Krista Pufahl’s message to her team after dropping the second set of Thursday’s Class 2A Seneca Sectional championship match to Reed-Custer was simple.



“It was just forget about Game 2. It’s done. It’s over with,” the Watseka coach said. “Let’s focus on Game 3. Fresh start. Let’s get back to the game plan.”



The game plan was tough serving and controlling the net offensively. That’s what the Warriors (36-2) did, dominating the third set for a 25-17, 21-25, 25-13 victory against the Comets to earn a trip to the super-sectional round for the third consecutive season.



“I thought we passed really well in serve-receive and played really good defense, which made our offense run quickly,” Pufahl said. “They had a hard time with our faster offense. That got them out of system, and I think got them pretty frustrated.”



Katie Kidwell led Watseka with 14 kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Kennedy Bauer chipped in nine kills and five digs, and four other players notched at least one kill.



“We have a lot of offensive weapons, and I have confidence in every hitter,” Pufahl said. “You have to pick who you’re going to shut down. If you want to shut down Katie, you’re leaving the outsides open. They have to decide what’s more important for them to shut down, and there hasn’t been any team that has shut down Katie.”



Emily Bunting had her own double-double with 23 assists and 14 digs, and Mallory Drake also hit double-digit digs with 11.



Watseka will face Chicago Latin at 1 p.m. Saturday in Elmhurst for a spot in next weekend’s state tournament. Chicago Latin won its first sectional title with a 25-23, 10-25, 25-23 victory against Elmhurst IC Catholic on Thursday in Chicago.