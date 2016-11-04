Class 2A volleyball super-sectional previews: SJ-O and Watseka

Class 2A volleyball super-sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Dee-Mack, Saturday, 7 p.m. (at Maroa)

ST. JOSEPH — Parker Francisco knows what it’s like to stand on a state podium, medal around her neck. She’s also celebrated while accepting a state trophy along with her team.



Now the track star, who finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles as a member of the second-place Spartans, wants her volleyball teammates to experience the same thing.



“Once you get there, you always want to get back. Standing on a podium, it’s awesome,” Francisco said prior to Saturday’s Class 2A super-sectional match against Deer Creek-Mackinaw (27-8-1). “I just want to get there for this team and for the other seniors, like Kylie (Michael). I had my time during track and, God willing, I’ll get there in track again, but I want to do it for the girls that don’t do other sports.”



Francisco and a few other track athletes aren’t the only members of the Spartans volleyball team (29-3), which is one match from state after Thursday’s sectional championship win against Tri-Valley, to feature on a squad that won a state trophy.



Setter Andrea Coursey, who managed 36 assists and 18 digs Thursday while playing with an injured thumb, earned All-Area first-team honors as a sophomore as she helped lead the SJ-O softball team to a fourth-place finish in Class 2A.



“That experience is huge,” coach Abby McDonald said. “I’ve said it from the beginning: When there’s excellence and when other programs are successful, that just trickles to the next sport. It keeps them hungry to want more.”



One player who hasn’t experienced the rush of the state stage is Michael, the 2015 All-Area Player of the Year who specializes in volleyball. During her first three years of high school, the Spartans made the sectional final but couldn’t go any further.



After an emotional win Thursday, she’ll have Redbird Arena, where the state tournament takes place, on her mind.



“They know what it’s like to get there, and I finally want to get there,” Michael said. “It’s my senior year. I want to go all out.”

Class 2A volleyball super-sectional: Watseka vs. Chicago Latin, Saturday, 1 p.m. (at Elmhurst)

Which Warriors to watch for: If Katie Kidwell has her usual steady match, Watseka (36-2) might get another police escort back into town on Saturday like the Warriors did after defeating Reed-Custer to win the Seneca Sectional title match. The senior has supplied 368 kills, 320 digs and 94 blocks so far this season for the Warriors. Kennedy Bauer (123 kills) is coming off a strong performance Thursday night, when she delivered nine kills against Reed-Custer. Experience is a factor for the Warriors, who are playing in their third consecutive super-sectional match. Look for senior Madison Bauer (182 kills, 219 digs) and junior Emily Bunting (694 assists) to play big roles for the Warriors as well against Chicago Latin (28-9-2).



What was said: “We’ll try to find out what we can about Chicago Latin and just try to focus on us, too. We don’t have a lot of time to prepare. I think we should be OK. I think we’ll stay more composed this year, and we won’t panic if things aren’t going our way. We’ve done that pretty well in the postseason. I think we played under composure (Thursday). We had our nerves under control a little bit better.” — Watseka coach Krista Pufahl





