SJ-O volleyball advances to state semifinals

MAROA — Communication failed St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball on Saturday night near the end of its stay inside the Maroa-Forsyth gymnasium.

For good reason.

A trip to the Class 2A state tournament is up next for the Spartans after they dispatched Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25-17, 25-27, 25-10 to win the Maroa-Forsyth Super-Sectional and reach the program’s first-ever state semifinal.

That’s why, amid the smiles and the group photos of players posing with the super-sectional plaque, words were hard to come by for the Spartans (30-3), who will play Belleville Althoff (22-11) at noon Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal.

“It’s amazing,” SJ-O senior outside hitter Kylie Michael said. “I’m speechless.”

Or this.

“I don’t even have the words,” SJ-O coach Abby McDonald said. “I’ve been emotional all day just at the thought of how much I want this for my kids.”

And this.

“We’ve been aspiring to go to Redbird since Day 1 of this season,” SJ-O senior setter Andrea Coursey said. “I don’t even know what emotion I’m feeling right now.”

Relief, for one, coupled with pure joy. Mixed in with a bit more satisfaction for SJ-O, knowing this team is guaranteed to bring home the program’s first state trophy in volleyball next weekend.

“It really means a lot,” said Coursey, who wound up with 34 assists. “Volleyball isn’t really a sport that people are like, ‘Oh, SJ-O.’ We were kind of underdogs this season because we lacked experience and we just came out and proved everyone wrong.”

What could have resulted in an emotional letdown and a loss they would never forget instead turned into a resounding conclusion with a finish they’ll always savor. After rattling off the final eight points to claim the first set victory, SJ-O led the Chiefs 24-19 in the second set and were serving for match point.

But Deer Creek-Mackinaw (27-9-1) managed to fend off the Spartans and pull out a thrilling second-set win to delay SJ-O’s victory party. Only for a little bit, though.

“We would have liked to have gotten it done in two,” McDonald said, “but we’ll take it in three.”

Buoyed by another strong performance from Michael, an Eastern Illinois commit who finished with 20 kills and 16 digs in a superb performance, it was sophomore libero Bree Trimble who emerged in the final set.

She came through with four aces of what turned into an 11-0 spurt by SJ-O that saw the Spartans extend their lead from 10-9 to a convincing 21-9 advantage.

“I really wasn’t playing good at first, so I knew I had to do something right,” Trimble said. “I was on the first serve and then I was like, ‘I’ve got to keep going.’ It was just so fun.”

Her teammates agreed.

“She’s been helping us out a lot with her serves,” Coursey said. “Just for her to maintain her composure was huge.”

The Spartans also received steady contributions from Parker Francisco (eight kills) and Abbi Burnett (seven kills) in helping the program make history when it plays on the campus of Illinois State University next weekend.

Two more wins, and SJ-O would become the first volleyball program from Champaign County to win a state title since the state tournament started in 1974. Beating a program like Deer Creek-Mackinaw, which won a 2A state title in 2012 and 2014, is further proof of what Saturday night’s accomplishment means.

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” McDonald said. “Some of these kids have been fighting for this for the past three seasons. We’ll celebrate for a few days and get right back at it to be ready for Redbird.”