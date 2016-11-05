Watseka volleyball falls in super-sectional

ELMHURST — Watseka hung with Chicago Latin in the first set of Saturday’s Class 2A Elmhurst Super-Sectional, but this trip to the Elite Eight ended the same for the Warriors as it did a year ago — in defeat. Katie Kidwell had nine kills, six digs and two blocks, but Chicago Latin clinched its first state tournament appearance with a 28-26, 25-17 sweep.

Madison Bauer and Kennedy Bauer chipped in three kills apiece for Watseka and had eight and six digs, respectively, with Madison Bauer leading the Warriors defensively and in aces with two. Emily Bunting finished with a team-high 14 assists.

The loss to Chicago Latin snapped a 22-match Watseka winning streak. The Warriors finished the year 36-3.

