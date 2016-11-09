Success runs in family for SJ-O athletes

ST. JOSEPH — Bree Trimble was locked in the moment as she watched her brother, then-junior Brandon, rack up basket after basket during last season’s state basketball semifinals as he scored a Class 2A-record 44 points before ultimately leading St. Joseph-Ogden to a state title at Carver Arena in downtown Peoria.



The thought that she will be on the floor at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University fighting for a state title eight months later didn’t even enter her mind.



“I didn’t (think about that possibility) at all,” said Bree Trimble, a sophomore libero on the SJ-O volleyball team. “That was one of the best experiences of my life, to see him succeed with his team. It was amazing, and it makes me so excited because I know we have a really good chance of doing that, so I’m just really excited. It’s just amazing.”



This Friday at noon, Bree Trimble, Sarah Acklin and Kylie Michael will step into the same spotlight they watched their brothers occupy when the Spartans (30-3) play Belleville Althoff (23-11) at Redbird Arena in the 2A state semifinals.



Sarah Acklin remembers walking the halls of her middle school the week her brother, Louis, helped the SJ-O boys’ basketball team make a state appearance in 2013 along with Michael’s brother, Nate,

and receiving congratulations for her brother’s accomplishment.



After beating Deer Creek-Mackinaw in last Saturday night’s super-sectional at Maroa-Forsyth, she’s feeling the same thing at a greater magnitude.



“It’s been crazy. On Monday, everyone was coming up to me saying, ‘Good job, congratulations,’ fist bumps, high-fives,” said Sarah Acklin, a junior. “Everybody was so excited for our team and our school.”



This wasn’t the year Kylie Michael, an Eastern Illinois commit and the team’s leading offensive threat with 309 kills, thought her team would break through and replicate her brother’s run. A year ago, SJ-O seemed primed to break a two-year streak of falling in the sectional finals with a strong cast of seniors complementing Michael. But they didn’t, losing in the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.



This year, the team didn’t have any idea which players their starting lineup would consist of. Bree Trimble didn’t even think she’d contribute on varsity.



“I knew it would be kind of, I would say a rebuilding year ... fitting in the new girls is trying to regroup and find everybody’s mojo,” Kylie Michael said. “This year, going to state was very unexpected. Parker (Francisco) and I were talking about it on the bus on the way to play Dee-Mack last Saturday, how we wanted it so bad and we wouldn’t have thought we would make it so far this year. We thought it would have been last year. Getting this far with this group of girls has been an amazing experience.”



Acklin still intends to ask her brother for advice as to handling the pressure on such a big platform, but she already knows what it’s going to be like on Friday, when four buses are slated to deliver the student section to the match.



“I remember it being deafening. It was so loud in there. I can’t wait to have that for our team,” she said. “I was so excited for Louis because he was making history, and now it’s our turn.”

Final four

A look at the pairings for the Class 2A state volleyball tournament, which will take place this weekend at Redbird Arena in Normal:

Friday

St. Joseph-Ogden (30-3) vs. Belleville Althoff (23-11), noon

Chicago Latin (29-9-2) vs. Eureka (33-4), 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place match, 12:25 p.m.

State championship, 1:55 p.m.

