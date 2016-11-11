SJ-O volleyball to play for state title
The St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team is one win away from history.
The Spartans defeated Belleville Althoff 10-25, 25-18, 25-8 on Friday afternoon during a Class 2A state semifinal match at Redbird Arena in Normal.
Making only their second-ever appearance at the state tournament, and first since 2001, coach Abby McDonald's Spartans (31-3) won their 19th straight match.
SJ-O will play either Chicago Latin (29-9-2) or Eureka (33-4) at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Saturday in the state title match.
If the Spartans win a state title, it'll mark the first for a volleyball program from Champaign County since the state tournament started in 1974 and will come exactly one week after the SJ-O girls' cross-country team won a 1A team state title.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.