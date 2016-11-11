SJ-O volleyball to play for state title

The St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team is one win away from history.

The Spartans defeated Belleville Althoff 10-25, 25-18, 25-8 on Friday afternoon during a Class 2A state semifinal match at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Making only their second-ever appearance at the state tournament, and first since 2001, coach Abby McDonald's Spartans (31-3) won their 19th straight match.

SJ-O will play either Chicago Latin (29-9-2) or Eureka (33-4) at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Saturday in the state title match.

If the Spartans win a state title, it'll mark the first for a volleyball program from Champaign County since the state tournament started in 1974 and will come exactly one week after the SJ-O girls' cross-country team won a 1A team state title.