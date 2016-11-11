State volleyball notebook: Spartans heap praise on Coursey

Image Gallery: 2A Volleyball State Finals: SJ-O vs. Belleville Althoff » more Photo by: Rick Danzl St. Joseph-Ogden senior Jannah Mullen reacts after the match-winning point in Class 2A state semifinal match at Redbird Arena on campus of Illinois State University in Normal on Friday November 11, 2016. Other Related Content UPDATED: SJ-O volleyball to play for state title

NORMAL — For Andrea Coursey, Friday’s Class 2A volleyball state semifinal against Belleville Althoff was a debut of a unique nature.

St. Joseph-Ogden’s senior setter committed to play softball at Illinois State her sophomore year, and she signed this week. Friday was the first time she had competed on her future home campus, albeit in a different sport.

“It’s really weird that I’m playing volleyball here before I play softball here,” Coursey said. “It’s super cool. I was walking around and saying, ‘This is the dorm I’m going to stay in,’ and I’m going to be (at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena) all the time for basketball games and stuff.”

Entering the season, Coursey wasn’t even a certain starter. But she took the job early and became a mainstay in the Spartans’ lineup.

“She knows what it takes to get here, and she works so hard in practice,” senior Kylie Michael said. “She motivates us, (and) she makes us stronger. If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know that we’d be here. Our team is different when she’s on the floor. Everyone likes having her around; she’s always so peppy and happy. Our team really loves her, and this team is amazing.”

Coursey, who went to state with the SJ-O softball team her sophomore year, has become a crucial leader for Spartans volleyball this season. She took on the responsibility of rallying her team after Friday’s disastrous first set.

“She provides us with a lot of stability when it comes to our nerves, and she’s been in this light before, just not in volleyball,” SJ-O coach Abby McDonald said. “She’s got great leadership skills. She’s well-spoken to them, she knows how to handle adversity and she’s really what holds us together when we’re falling apart. She’s everything I would want in a setter when it comes to leadership.”

✰ ✰ ✰

After their defense failed early, the Spartans’ block came alive late in the first set Friday and stayed that way the rest of the match. In the end, SJ-O outblocked Althoff 12-6.

“Our block was a big part of our defense,” Michael said. “When (our) block is on, our defense can work around into our offense, and that’s why I think we were successful.”

A huge part of that block was Abbi Burnett, a junior who tallied three of them against the Crusaders.

Burnett’s role isn’t restricted to defense, though.

Burnett contributed five kills Friday, third to Michael (18) and Parker Francisco (10). She has been a huge part of the Spartans’ offense this season on the right side.

“I knew what kind of talent she had and she showed it (Friday), and she did what she needed to do to help us out,” said Michael, who plays for the same club team as Burnett. “She’s been a big offensive threat and opening up the pins for me and Parker, because the block doesn’t know where to go if Abbi’s playing well like she did (Friday). She came up with some big points for us.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The Spartans may have come out nervous against Althoff, but they didn’t feel unprepared for Friday’s match. After all, they’ve seen what they consider on-par teams, including sectional opponents St. Thomas More and Tri-Valley, throughout this postseason run.

“I felt like they were maybe similar to Tri-Valley or STM,” Coursey said. “We were really lucky that we got the chance to play them in the sectional. We felt really mentally and physically prepared.”

Of that, McDonald constantly told her team.

“I reminded them of in between the first and second set, ‘This is not a team we hadn’t seen before,’ ” McDonald said.