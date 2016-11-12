SJ-O volleyball places runner-up at state

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016 » more Photo by: Heather Coit St. Joseph-Ogden teammates, Kate Bigger (9), Sarah Acklin (21) and Kylie Michael (23) check out their team's hardware for State Runner-Up as as the also takes in their loss to Eureka in the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.

NORMAL — Kylie Michael tried to calm her team’s nerves.

After all, Michael and St. Joseph-Ogden led the second set of Saturday’s Class 2A state championship match against Eureka 24-19 and only needed to win one out of five possible set points to extend the match to a third set.

“It’s a little hard to not freak out. But I was like, ‘Guys, don’t freak out, we just need one pass,’ ” Michael said. “That’s what I was trying to do, just calm everybody down and (get them) relaxed. I tensed up a little bit, but I guess that happens.”

After the Hornets scored three consecutive points, SJ-O coach Abby McDonald called a timeout and tried to drive home the same message. But after pulling out several dramatic wins earlier in the postseason, the Spartans couldn’t score another point Saturday.

When Parker Francisco’s hit slammed into the net to give Eureka a 25-16, 26-24 win, tears began to flow and complicated emotions hit for SJ-O (31-4).

The Spartans’ preseason goals were blown away, but this new goal of a state championship that seemed, in ways, nearly unreachable just months ago fell just out of their grasp.

After Michael grabbed the runner-up trophy, she held onto it for several minutes, and she even kissed it. But the smile that has accompanied her throughout the postseason was absent.

“I’m happy, and I’m sad,” Michael said after carrying the heavy trophy into the press conference room. “It’s hard. I think it’ll be a season to remember. We just broke our school record for wins. This is as far as any volleyball team from our school has gotten.”

SJ-O didn’t expect to come home with a state trophy, at least not this year.

“I knew we could make a run,” McDonald said. “Did I ever imagine this could be a state team? No.”

The Spartans fell behind 18-9 in the first set and never cut the deficit to less than eight against Eureka (35-4).

“I thought they looked phenomenal, better than any film that I had seen on them or any scouting report I had received,” McDonald said.

The road to state was paved with opponents of similar stature. SJ-O knocked off St. Thomas More and Tri-Valley, teams the Spartans had split with during the regular season, before topping Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

After defeating Belleville Althoff in the state semifinal, the Spartans took on another team that split its regular-season contests with Tri-Valley.

“Honestly, I didn’t even think about state during sectionals,” said setter Andrea Coursey, who finished with 23 assists against the Hornets. “That was our only focus at the time, and we were just trying to take it game by game, and we didn’t want to miss out on the games we were in. Because our sectional was so hard, we just wanted to focus on that.”

Suddenly, the Spartans were there, in position to move on to a third and decisive set for a state title. In the end, they couldn’t close it out.

But that didn’t take away from SJ-O’s stunning run.

“(Saturday), it wasn’t meant to be,” McDonald said. “As I told them in the locker room, I’m not sad at taking home second place, I’m just sad that it’s over.”