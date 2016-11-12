State volleyball notebook: Spartans accept trophy challenge

Image Gallery: HS Volleyball: SJO vs Eureka State Final 2016 » more Photo by: Heather Coit St. Joseph-Ogden teammates, Kate Bigger (9), Sarah Acklin (21) and Kylie Michael (23) check out their team's hardware for State Runner-Up as as the also takes in their loss to Eureka in the Class 2A, IHSA State Volleyball finals at Redbird Arena in Normal on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Other Related Content SJ-O volleyball places runner-up at state

NORMAL — This wasn’t the opponent St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball coach Abby McDonald thought she would see.

She knew Eureka was a quality team heading into Saturday’s Class 2A state championship match — all state finalists are — but she didn’t expect a team with a defense as forbidding as the Hornets’ was.

“I thought Eureka played amazing,” McDonald said. “I thought their offense and their defense were working on all cylinders (Saturday). We had moments of that, but not enough to accelerate and push through some moments that were hard. We struggled a little bit to get into system, especially in the first set.”

In the end, the Spartans couldn’t keep up.

“The pace of the match was a little faster than we could keep up with (Saturday),” McDonald said. “We’ve been able to keep up with it on other days, but it’s the game of volleyball. We might play them six times and the outcome may be something different every time. But we’ll take second place home and be proud of that.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Eureka coach Tracy Heffren wouldn’t fall victim to overconfidence after a 25-16 win in Saturday’s first set.

After all, SJ-O’s first-set score was six points better than the one it posted against Friday’s semifinal victim, Belleville Althoff, which won the opening set 25-10.

“I had that in the back of my mind,” Heffren said. “We know that they can come back from deficits and being down one set, so we need to make sure that we’re being focused and push all the way to the end and don’t let them get momentum on their side.”

Since sectionals began, the Spartans hadn’t won in straight sets, but they always pulled out victories, sometimes in dominant fashion. Against Deer Creek-Mackinaw, they lost the second set before winning the third set 25-11. Against Belleville Althoff, they won the final set 25-8.

“We’ve been in that situation before and been able to get out of it,” McDonald said. “(Saturday), it just wasn’t our day for that. I’m just so proud of them for taking home runner-up. Any program would be happy to take that home, and we’re going to be proud of that for a long time.”

✰ ✰ ✰

SJ-O’s Kylie Michael wasn’t the first member of her family to compete for a state trophy.

Her father, current Eastern Illinois athletic director Tom Michael, won a state basketball title with Carlyle in 1989, and her brother, Nate, finished fourth with SJ-O basketball in 2013.

“My dad and Nate had some good advice coming into this weekend,” Michael said. “They just said to stay calm, be positive if things get rough like they did during that (first) set.”

“It’s hard, because my dad, when he was in high school, brought home a state (championship) trophy,” she added with a smile. “I wanted to do that, too, but that’s OK — we did better than Nate. That’s good, too.”

✰ ✰ ✰

SJ-O’s runner-up trophy was the school’s seventh across all sports during the last two school years.

The girls’ cross-country (two), boys’ cross-country, girls’ track and field, baseball and boys’ basketball teams also have brought home hardware since the start of the 2015-16 school year.

“There was a challenge put out by one of the teams, just challenging the rest of us to bring home a state trophy to add to the case,” McDonald said. “We said, ‘Well, our season is in 2016, we’re going to accept that challenge.’ Never did I dream that we were going to bring something home for the case, but we saw something in them during the summer.”