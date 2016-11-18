Parkland volleyball to play for national title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The coach of the defending NJCAA Division II volleyball national champions has big plans this morning before Parkland volleyball tries to win its second consecutive national title.

Wake up at the team hotel Parkland is staying at and make sure the Cobras’ laundry is done.

“I’m a very organized person,” Cliff Hastings said after his Cobras swept past Catawba Valley 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 on Friday evening in the national semifinals. “I have the day all planned out.”

Once laundry duty is done, study hours for the Cobras are next, followed up by some video prep and scouting reports for the Cobras (51-2) to digest before they meet Lincoln Land (40-8) at 4:30 p.m. today in the national championship match.

It’s a rematch of last season’s national title match the Cobras won, and Parkland already has defeated the Loggers twice this season, with both wins coming in three-set sweeps.

“We are familiar with them, of course,” Hastings said. “We enjoy playing them. They have a style that is very opposite of ours, but we feel it feeds into our favor. We are confident but not arrogant. There’s not going to be any surprises.”

No surprise, either, with how Parkland handled Catawba Valley on Friday night.

Sophomore Sofi Kelemete finished with a match-high 12 kills, while Watseka graduate Taylor Bauer, another sophomore who was on last year’s team, finished with 10 kills, freshman Fia Willis added nine kills and Centennial product Alayna Jackson, another sophomore, chipped in six kills to lead Parkland’s offense.

Directing the attack was Centennial graduate Jaime Johnson.

The sophomore finished with 35 assists, and freshman Bailee Dunne contributed 15 digs.

“The girls who have been through this last year are just bringing such a sense of confidence and calm to what we’re doing,” Hastings said. “Then, the two key freshmen in Fia and Bailey, have just grown up so much in one season. They’re playing at that same level and that same confidence.”

The Cobras take an 18-match win streak into today’s national title match, the fourth consecutive year Parkland will either finish first or second in the country.

With so many returnees back from last year’s undefeated national champions, Hastings wasn’t worried about complacency with this group.

Rather, he wanted to make sure they set about a goal of simply not just repeating as national champions but leaving their own legacy on the program. So far, so good.

“We’ve done a really good job of turning that page and moving on to the next chapter,” Hastings said. “It’s been all business at nationals. The girls have really bought into that.”