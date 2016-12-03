2016 All-Area volleyball Coach of the Year: SJ-O's Abby McDonald

Why she’s Coach of the Year: After the Spartans were stonewalled in the sectional finals three years in a row, McDonald guided a young St. Joseph-Ogden team to a runner-up finish in the Class 2A state final this year.

Season highlights: “When I think back to our season, what stands out the most to me is our postseason. We talked all season about the importance of peaking at the right time and that teams don’t remember their win-loss record, they remember what they accomplish in the postseason. Our postseason run was one of determination and a ride that I will never forget. They overcame obstacles with confidence and never doubted that they were able to beat an opponent. They used each practice to make themselves better in preparation for the next match and were successful due to their determination and willingness to make changes. This team was special in many ways, and to see them overcome adversity, make school history and be state runners-up makes this season one of the best in my coaching career at SJ-O.”

A few of my favorites: Favorite food, soup ... First car, Pontiac Sunfire ... Favorite non-sports hobby, spending time with my family — my husband, Phillip, and my two kids, Hadley and Kru ... Favorite restaurant in the area, Cheddar’s ... Favorite/dream vacation destination, my favorite place to vacation is with my family in Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. ... Favorite sporting event I attended live, 2016 volleyball state tournament ... Favorite pro/college sports team, Cubs.

Three things on my bucket list: Get a team back to the state tournament in volleyball, travel out of the country with my family and take my kids to Disney World.

What I enjoy most about coaching: “I think the most rewarding part of coaching is being a part of the kids’ lives. I get to be a part of their goal-making each season and then challenge myself to make sure that they accomplish those goals. I love to help prepare them to be successful and also watch them grow throughout their volleyball career. To be a part of their memories and watch their success on and off the court is one of the most rewarding parts of this job. The memories I have made with these kids over the last 11 years has not only impacted my life, but my own kids’ lives as well. That is something I will forever be grateful for.”

N-G All-Area Volleyball Coaches of the Year

YEAR COACH SCHOOL

2016 Abby McDonald St. Joseph-Ogden

2015 Josh Landon Cissna Park

2014 Josh Landon Cissna Park

2013 Abby McDonald St. Joseph-Ogden

2012 Stan Bergman Centennial

2011 Stan Bergman Centennial