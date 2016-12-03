2016 All-Area volleyball: Meet the first team

A closer look at the 10 girls selected to The News-Gazette's 2016 All-Area volleyball first team:

Mica Allison

St. Thomas More, Jr., outside hitter/setter

Why she made the team: Allison is the best setter in the area and one of the top players in the state, but the Sabers needed the Auburn commit to contribute at setter and hitter. She tallied 139 digs,

47 blocks, 329 assists, 39 aces and 230 kills this season.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Thomas Rhett … Movie I have to see is “The Gift” … Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s … In my dream career, I would be a professional beach volleyball player … My favorite subject to study in school is math … My favorite athlete is Cam Newton … My favorite TV show is “Prison Break” … First job was babysitting … If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would choose Cam Newton, Cale Allison and Wentworth Miller.

Three things on my bucket list: Go skydiving, spend a month in Fiji and win an NCAA title.

Grace Beach

Mahomet-Seymour, Sr., outside hitter

Why she made the team: Beach finished seventh in the area with 4.11 kills per set and tallied 312 for the season while contributing 3.67 digs per set.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Frankie Ballard … Movie I have to see is “Edge of Seventeen” … Before I compete, I eat a Subway sandwich … In my dream career, I would be a biomedical engineer … My favorite subject to study in school is physics … My favorite athletes are Ezekiel Elliott and Jocelynn Birks … My favorite TV show is “Friends” … First job was babysitting … If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would choose Blake Lively, Frankie Ballard and Kerri Walsh-Jennings.

Three things on my bucket list: Skydive, sail the Virgin Islands and own a red Ferrari.

Andrea Coursey

St. Joseph-Ogden, Sr., setter

Why she made the team: The Illinois State softball commit was one of the Spartans’ leaders on the court. She piled up 791 assists on offense and 217 digs on defense in her first year as a varsity starter.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Chance the Rapper … Movie I have to see is “The Accountant” … Before I compete, I eat a bagel … In my dream career, I would be the GM of the Indianapolis Colts … My favorite subject to study in school is Spanish … My favorite athletes are Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant … My favorite TV show is “Friends” … First job was giving hitting lessons for softball … If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would choose Joey Tribbiani from “Friends,” Shawn Skinner and Donald Trump.

Three things on my bucket list: Travel to all 50 states, speak fluent Spanish and go to the top of the Eiffel Tower.

Sahirah Ellis

Centennial, Fr., outside hitter

Why she made the team: Ellis paced the Chargers with 152 kills and 37 blocks, and was the team’s leader throughout the season.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see J. Cole ... Movie I have to see is “Moana” ... Before I compete, I eat pizza ... In my dream career, I would be a nurse practitioner or lawyer ... My favorite subject to study in school is history ... My favorite athletes are Foluke Akinradewo and Serena Williams ... My favorite TV show is “The Walking Dead” ... First job was working concessions at the Virginia Theatre ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would choose Martin Luther King Jr., Beyonce and Barack Obama.

Three things on my bucket list: Visit Spain, travel around the world and live in a big city.

Parker Francisco

St. Joseph-Ogden, Sr., hitter

Why she made the team: The four-year varsity contributor was Kylie Michael’s complement offensively, contributing 217 kills and 269 digs. The all-state track athlete was one of the emotional leaders of the Class 2A runners-up.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Selena Gomez … Movie I have to see is “Collateral Beauty” … Before I compete, I eat a cherry Blow Pop … In my dream career, I would be a bilingual mediator … My favorite subject to study in school is history … My favorite athletes are Andrea Coursey and Kylie Michael … My favorite TV show is “Scandal” … First job was pet-sitting … If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would choose Teddy Roosevelt, Great-Great Grandma Francisco and Grandpa Williams.

Three things on my bucket list: See the Aurora Borealis, visit the Parthenon and the Sistine Chapel and get my best friend and doggy Indy back.

Janie Gross

Schlarman, Jr., middle hitter

Why she made the team: Normally an outside hitter, Gross took over in the middle to fill in for an injured teammate and led the Hilltoppers to a sectional final while contributing all over the floor.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Chance the Rapper … Movie I have to see is “Bleed For This” … Before I compete, I eat granola squares … In my dream career, I would be a scuba diver instructor … My favorite subject to study in school is biology … My favorite athletes are Michael Phelps and Kerri Walsh-Jennings … My favorite TV show is “Teen Wolf” … First job was as a cashier at Gross’ Burgers … If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would choose Chris Hemsworth, G-Eazy and my sister Laura.

Three things on my bucket list: Skydive, swim with dolphins and travel the world.

Katie Kidwell

Watseka, Sr., hitter

Why she made the team: Kidwell finished third in the area with 4.26 kills per set and seventh in the area with 1.09 blocks per set, leading the sectional-champion Warriors to a 36-3 record this season.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Beyonce … Movie I have to see is the new “Annabelle” … Before I compete, I eat Monical’s pizza/Subway sandwiches … In my dream career, I would be a child life specialist … My favorite subject to study in school is psychology … My favorite athlete is Jelena Sunjic … My favorite TV show is “Impractical Jokers” … First job was at Monical’s Pizza … If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would choose Grandpa Peters, Great-Grandpa Don and Channing Tatum.

Three things on my bucket list: Skydive, go on a giant vacation to Hawaii and go bungee jumping.

Kylie Michael

St. Joseph-Ogden, Sr., outside hitter

Why she made the team: The Player of the Year is St. Joseph-Ogden’s all-time program leader in kills and led the 2016 Spartans in digs, blocks and aces as she paced her team to second place in Class 2A.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Justin Bieber … Movie I have to see is “Collateral Beauty” … Before I compete, I eat a pizza Lunchables … In my dream career, I would be a personal shopper … My favorite subject to study in school is history … My favorite athletes are my brothers, Nick and Nate Michael … My favorite TV show is “Friends” … First job was baling hay … If I could have dinner with any two people from any time period, I would choose LeBron James and Grandpa Michael.

Three things on my bucket list: See the Northern Lights, go to an NBA game and watch LeBron James.

Gabby Wessels

Cissna Park, Jr., outside hitter

Why she made the team: Wessels had a Timberwolves season-record 349 kills this year and was No. 9 all time in program history with 237 digs and a year left of high school. After starting for a team that finished second in Class 1A last year as a sophomore, she came back to lead a team that finished 26-9-2.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Pentatonix … Movie I have to see is “Back to the Future” … Before I compete, I eat pepperoni pizza … My dream career would be playing beach volleyball … My favorite subject to study in school is English … My favorite athletes are Elena Delle Donne and Misty May-Treanor … My favorite TV show is “The Walking Dead” … First job was working on the family farm … If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would choose my grandfather (Wesley), Misty May-Treanor and Stephen Curry.

Three things on my bucket list: Play college sports, go to Peru and go to Paris.

Taya Westfield

Champaign Central, Sr., middle blocker

Why she made the team: Westfield averaged 1.75 kills and 0.9 block per set, but statistics don’t tell the whole story. She was the emotional leader and only returning starter who played the same position this year for the regional-champion Maroons.

A few of my favorites: Need concert tickets to see Melanie Martinez … Movie I have to see is “Trolls” … Before I compete, I eat a sandwich and some Cheez-Its … In my dream career, I would be a French translator at a hospital … My favorite subject to study in school is French … My favorite athletes are my sisters, Jaelyn and Dana … My favorite TV show is “The X-Files” … First job was babysitting and dog-sitting … If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would choose Fox Mulder, Dana Scully and my younger self.

Three things on my bucket list: Study abroad in France, visit all 50 states and see a baby sloth in the wild.