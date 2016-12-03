N-G Final Top 10: 2016 N-G Final Top 10: Volleyball RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. NOTE 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 30-4 1 Made 2A title match before falling to Eureka. 2. Watseka 36-3 3 Reached fifth super-sectional in six seasons. 3. St. Thomas More 32-6 2 LVolleyball

N-G Final Top 10: Volleyball

RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. NOTE

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 30-4 1 Made 2A title match before falling to Eureka.

2. Watseka 36-3 3 Reached fifth super-sectional in six seasons.

3. St. Thomas More 32-6 2 Lost in sectional semifinals to rival SJ-O.

4. Blue Ridge 29-8 6 Fell in sectional final to 1A third-place finisher.

5. ALAH 24-7 4 Couldn’t get past Tri-Valley in sectional semifinals.

6. Champaign Central 19-18-1 7 Fell to host Jacksonville in sectional semifinals.

7. Schlarman 21-8-2 5 Another victim of Hatchets in sectional semifinals.

8. Tri-County 27-8 8 Regional-final loss to ALAH a common theme.

9. Cissna Park 26-9-2 9 Strong finish to season ended in regional finals.

10. Armstrong-Potomac 22-12 — Lost in regional title match to Blue Ridge.