N-G Final Top 10: 2016 N-G Final Top 10: Volleyball RANK, SCHOOL REC. PREV. NOTE 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 30-4 1 Made 2A title match before falling to Eureka. 2. Watseka 36-3 3 Reached fifth super-sectional in six seasons. 3. St. Thomas More 32-6 2 LVolleyball

Sat, 12/03/2016 - 8:50pm | Anthony Zilis

N-G Final Top 10: Volleyball

RANK, SCHOOL    REC.    PREV.    NOTE
1. St. Joseph-Ogden    30-4    1    Made 2A title match before falling to Eureka.
2. Watseka    36-3    3    Reached fifth super-sectional in six seasons.
3. St. Thomas More    32-6    2    Lost in sectional semifinals to rival SJ-O.
4. Blue Ridge    29-8    6    Fell in sectional final to 1A third-place finisher.
5. ALAH    24-7    4    Couldn’t get past Tri-Valley in sectional semifinals.
6. Champaign Central    19-18-1    7    Fell to host Jacksonville in sectional semifinals.
7. Schlarman    21-8-2    5    Another victim of Hatchets in sectional semifinals.
8. Tri-County    27-8    8    Regional-final loss to ALAH a common theme.
9. Cissna Park    26-9-2    9    Strong finish to season ended in regional finals.
10. Armstrong-Potomac    22-12    —    Lost in regional title match to Blue Ridge.

