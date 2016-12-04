2016 volleyball all-conference/county teams
BIG 12
ALL-CONFERENCE
SENIORS — x-Briana Bush (Bloomington); x-Ezri Edwards (Bloomington); Carly Goben (Normal West); x-Rachel Maguire (Normal Community); x-Mary O’Brien (Peoria Notre Dame); x-Jamie Rys (Normal West); Bridget Schuler (Peoria Notre Dame); Kendall Sosa (Normal Community); x-Taya Westfield (Champaign Central)
JUNIORS — x-Grace Cleveland (Normal Community); Sahirah Ellis (Centennial); Casey Lavin (Centennial); x-Hannah Seig (Normal West); Ariel Zedric (Richwoods)
SOPHOMORE — x-Grace Sanders (Bloomington)
FRESHMAN — Corinna Jones (Bloomington)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Tycee Bates (Richwoods); Megan Burton (Danville); Hannah Fauser-Hoyt (Richwoods); Breona Hester (Peoria High); Maya Walker (Normal West); Jill Copper-Watson (Danville)
JUNIORS — Maranda Day (Champaign Central); Rachel Kattoor (Peoria Notre Dame); Peyton Kelley (Normal Community); Maddie Sanders (Urbana); Jamie Vasilon (Normal Community)
SOPHOMORES — Leah Anderson (Bloomington); Rylee Hinton (Champaign Central); Rachel Hurt (Champaign Central); Dara Kane (Normal West); Jenna Woods (Centennial)
CENTRAL ILLINOIS
ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — x-Madeline Allen (Tuscola); x-Abby Forlines (Central A&M); Chelsea Getz (Meridan); x-Maddie Holland (Shelbyville); Caylee Wheller (Shelbyville)
JUNIOR — Maddie Tocks (Warrensburg-Latham)
FRESHMAN — x-Abby Robinson (St. Teresa)
SECOND TEAM
SENIORS — Olivia Jordan (Central A&M); Torre Koontz (Shelbyville); Lexie Gifford (St. Teresa); Kary Langan (Shelbyville); Sydney Miller (Shelbyville)
JUNIOR — Madison Filkin (Clinton)
SOPHOMORE — x-Natalie Bates (Tuscola)
SPECIAL MENTION
SENIORS — Ashley Bartley (Tuscola); Rachel Hoppe (Warrensburg-Latham); Makenna Thornton (St. Teresa); Hannah Wetzel (Meridian)
CORN BELT
ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — x-Grace Beach (Mahomet-Seymour); x-Kate Hoerdemann (Bloomington Central Catholic); x-Maddie Holt (Bloomington Central Catholic); Maddie Malinowski (Bloomington Central Catholic); Jamie Walling (Normal U-High)
JUNIOR — Madi Johnson (Chilicothe IVC)
SECOND TEAM
SENIORS — Cece Eckhoff (Chilicothe IVC); Hannah Lane (Normal U-High); x-Abbie Seward (Normal U-High)
JUNIORS — Faith Bachtold (Prairie Central); x-Erika Moore (Bloomington Central Catholic);
SOPHOMORE — x-Savannah Matthews (Mahomet-Seymour)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Maddison Dunn (Prairie Central); Annalise Miller (Prairie Central)
JUNIORS — Hannah Benson (Chilicothe IVC); Mckahl English (Bloomington Central Catholic); Casy Grove (Chilicothe IVC); Amber Juarez (Normal U-High); Lizzie Sproat (Mahomet-Seymour)
SOPHOMORES — Bailey Coffman (Bloomington Central Catholic); Morgan Koch (Bloomington Central Catholic); Emme Olson (Olympia); Madison Wright (Pontiac)
EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS
ALL-CONFERENCE
SENIORS — Lauren Artime (Decatur Christian); Lindsey Beernink (Normal Calvary Christian); Callie Bruce (Uni High); Emma Cottrell (Judah Christian); Sam Hazzard (Bloomington Cornerstone Christian); Kaitlyn Marsh (DeLand-Weldon); Abby Mast (Arthur Okaw Christian); Madelyn Peters (Judah Christian); x-Megan Kamphuis (Normal Calvary Christian); Shelby Scheurich (Buckley Christ Lutheran); x-Morgan Wendt (Decatur Christian)
JUNIORS — Katheryn Dullerud (Uni High); Lillian Messmore (Arthur Okaw Christian)
SOPHOMORE — Raeanne Allen (DeLand-Weldon)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Layne Kauffman (Arthur Okaw Christian); Aja Trask (Uni High)
SOPHOMORE — Josalyn Martinez (Judah Christian)
FRESHMAN — Chloe Melvin (DeLand-Weldon)
HEART OF ILLINOIS
ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — Alicia Claunch (LeRoy); Gracie Feeney (El Paso-Gridley); Gwen Lohr-Fandel (Fieldcrest); Ashlyn Millett (Eureka); x-Lauren Rokey (Eureka); x-Natalie Tagala (Tri-Valley); x-Caitlyn Whitaker (Deer Creek-Mackinaw)
JUNIORS — Ryleigh Warfel (Tri-Valley); Amber Tomlin (Heyworth)
SOPHOMORE — Hannah Brackenhoff (Blue Ridge)
SECOND TEAM
SENIORS — Katie Kerr (Heyworth); Samantha Lyons (Flanagan-Cornell); Sarah Morin (Eureka); Chelsey Pawlak (Deer Creek-Mackinaw); Madie Sims (Heyworth)
JUNIOR — Hannah Clayton (Tri-Valley)
SOPHOMORE — Emma Petersen (Fieldcrest)
FRESHMAN — Ashley Carr (Tri-Valley); Jayden Standish (Lexington)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Jessalyn Davis (GCMS); Haley Seig (Heyworth); Emma Fortner (Fieldcrest); Jessica Gilbert (Blue Ridge); Josie Grammer (Blue Ridge); Breanna Kelly (El Paso-Gridley); Megan Nigg (Fisher); Hallie Sammer (LeRoy); Lexie Walker (Ridgeview)
JUNIORS — Maddy Hopkins (Blue Ridge); Ashley Melton (Deer Creek-Mackinaw); Leah Oswald (Tremont); Raelyn Payne (Lexington); Liberty Vollmer (Flanagan-Cornell); Emma White (Lexington)
SOPHOMORES — Hailey Flowers (Eureka); Carson Smalley (Deer Creek-Mackinaw); Jacie Sullivan (Fieldcrest)
FRESHMAN — Madi Funk (El Paso-Gridley)
LITTLE OKAW VALLEY
Northwest Division
ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — x-Madison Brown (ALAH); x-Kristy Burford (Okaw Valley); Madyson Eller (Argenta-Oreana); Abby Foreman (ALAH); x-Morgan Hobgood (Arcola); Madison Schultz (Argenta-Oreana); Haley Williamson (Argenta-Oreana)
JUNIOR — x-Aubrey Hunt (Sangamon Valley)
SECOND TEAM
SENIORS — Kim Davis (ALAH); Amber Ford (Sangamon Valley); Hannah Slemp (Argenta-Oreana)
SOPHOMORE — Anna Peter (Cerro Gordo)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Jaylen Dillow (Bement); Megan Lindenmeyer (Arcola); Kassey Stock (Decatur LSA)
JUNIOR — Hannah Leigh Foran (Bement)
SOPHOMORES — Taylor Page (Sangamon Valley); Taylor Powell (ALAH); Sydney Walker (Cerro Gordo)
Southeast Division
ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — x-Madison Allen (Oblong); x-Liney Jackson (Cumberland); x-Morgan Maxey (Martinsville)
JUNIORS — x-Mandi Alspach (Hutsonville-Palestine); x-Ali Smith (Tri-County)
SOPHOMORES — Grace Burnside (Tri-County); Julia Robertson (Tri-County)
FRESHMAN — Reagan Cheely (Villa Grove)
SECOND TEAM
SENIOR — Skylar Brumleve (Cumberland)
JUNIORS — Claire Guyon (Cumberland); Audi Truelove (Martinsville)
SOPHOMORE — Gracyn Allen (Heritage)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Alli Benschneider (Heritage); Krysten Cox (Villa Grove); Maddie Firtzgerald (Heritage)
JUNIORS — Taylor Bennett (Tri-County); Samantha Johnson (Oblsong); Paige Poorman (Hutsonville-Palestine)
OKAW VALLEY
ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — Amarissa Garcia (St. Thomas More); Anisa Hall (Rantoul); Abby Maxwell (Unity); Kylie Michael (St. Joseph-Ogden); Erika Miller (Monticello); Laura Wendling (Unity)
JUNIORS — Mica Allison (St. Thomas More); Zanna Myers (Monticello)
SECOND TEAM
SENIORS — Andrea Coursey (St. Joseph-Ogden); Parker Francisco (St. Joseph-Ogden)
JUNIORS — Bree Davis (Rantoul); Lucy Lux-Rulon (St. Thomas More)
SPECIAL MENTION
SENIOR — Kaylee Spegal (Rantoul)
JUNIORS — Megan Foster (Unity); Aubrey Frye (Monticello); Abbi Burnett (St. Joseph-Ogden)
SANGAMON VALLEY
ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — Madison Bauer (Watseka); Brooke Bossert (Dwight); Rachel Dawson (Dwight); Katie Kidwell (Watseka); Jenna Offerman (Clifton Central); Katelyn Riffle (Paxton-Buckley-Loda); Grace Schroeder (Iroquois West); Kelsey Vaughn (Paxton-Buckley-Loda)
JUNIORS — Emily Bunting (Watseka); Gabby Wessels (Cissna Park)
SOPHOMORE — Anna Jennings (Cissna Park); Madeline Whaley (South Newton)
SECOND TEAM
SENIORS — Kenzie Crabtree (Watseka); Aliyah Shields (Cissna Park)
JUNIORS — Leah Flynn (Dwight); Kalista Klann (Paxton-Buckley-Loda)
SOPHOMORES — Kennedy Bauer (Watseka); Mya Keen (Momence)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Taylor Fairley (Iroquois West); Kali Hines (Cissna Park)
JUNIOR — Karah Colebank (Dwight)
SOPHOMORES — Bree Bartolini (Momence); Katelyn Crabb (Paxton-Buckley-Loda); Kim Hall (South Newton); Jenna Raines (Clifton Central); Taylor Schippert (Watseka)
VERMILION VALLEY
ALL-CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
SENIORS — Kodey Bush (Chrisman); Emily Christian (Schlarman Academy); Ashley Morgan (Hoopeston Area); Katie Witte (Salt Fork)
JUNIORS — Emily Duis (Milford); Brenna Durst (Oakwood); Madi Gayheart (Armstrong-Potomac); Janie Gross (Schlarman Academy); Riley Kinney (Westville); Sabrina Martinez (Bismarck-Henning);
SOPHOMORE — Lacey Steinbaugh (Georgetown-Ridge Farm)
FRESHMAN — Katelyn Young (Oakwood)
SPECIAL MENTION
SENIORS — Holley Hambleton (Armstrong-Potomac); Abby Lutz (Salt Fork); Krista Smith (Westville)
JUNIORS — Rachyl Anderson (Salt Fork); Aleksas Dietzen (Schlarman Academy); Cassandra Goodwin (Georgetown-Ridge Farm); Grace Harris (Bismarck-Henning)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Emili Diaz (Hopeston Area); Amanda Darr (Salt Fork); Hannah Eddy (Chrisman); Sierra Fanning (Milford); Hadley Goodwin (Georgetown-Ridge Farm); Lynsey McCord (Bismarck-Henning); Cassie Parker (Westville); Angela Sieberns (Armstrong-Potomac)
JUNIORS — Kelsey Blackford (Oakwood); Reagan Gifford (Schlarman Academy)
VERMILION COUNTY
ALL-COUNTY
SENIORS — Ashley Morgan (Hoopeston Area); Krista Smith (Westville); Katie Witte (Salt Fork)
JUNIORS — Rachyl Anderson (Salt Fork); Brenna Durst (Oakwood); Madi Gayheart (Armstrong-Potomac); Cassandra Goodwin (Georgetown-Ridge Farm); Grace Harris (Bismarck-Henning); Riley Kinney (Westville); Sabrina Martinez (Bismarck-Henning);
SOPHOMORE — Lacey Steinbaugh (Georgetown-Ridge Farm)
FRESHMAN — Katelyn Young (Oakwood)
SPECIAL MENTION
SENIORS — Holley Hambleton (Armstrong-Potomac); Abby Lutz (Salt Fork); Lynsey McCord (Bismarck-Henning); Cassie Parker (Westville); Angela Sieberns (Armstrong-Potomac)
JUNIOR — Kelsey Blackford (Oakwood)
SOPHOMORES — Kylie Neuman (Oakwood); Sarah Porter (Armstrong-Potomac); Jasman Severado (Westville)
HONORABLE MENTION
SENIORS — Emili Diaz (Hoopeston Area); Hadley Goodwin (Georgetown-Ridge Farm); Hayley Hambleton (Armstrong-Potomac); Kaylee Jones (Westville); Allison Mann (Oakwood)
SOPHOMORE — Riley Kotcher (Salt Fork)
FRESHMAN — Emily Meidel (Bismarck-Henning)
x-denotes unanimous selection
