Goals-oriented Michael caps stellar career

Other Related Content N-G Final Top 10: 2016 Volleyball

ST. JOSEPH — Kylie Michael’s goals stood right in front of her throughout her final high school volleyball season.

Michael was unable to forget about her long list of accomplishments still to finish as the season wound down, staring at them every morning before and every day after school

Literally.

Before the season, the St. Joseph-Ogden senior affixed pink Post-It notes to the windshield of her car, with goals that began with helping the Spartans win regional and sectional titles.

As the season went on, she checked off those goals, including the one that read “Make state.” Now she can check off one more goal taped inside her car — the one that read “Player of the Year.”

After accomplishing her long list of goals and guiding the Spartans to the Class 2A state title match, Michael was named The News-Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

“She definitely met the majority of those goals, if not all of them,” SJ-O coach Abby McDonald said.

As she checked off those goals, Michael developed into a leader the Spartans needed her to be this season. She and teammate Parker Francisco were the only two returning starters from a team that lost a 2A sectional final for the third consecutive season, before their senior years began.

In the end, highly skilled outside hitter Michael was the pulse and leader of a team that defied expectations and made the longest postseason run in school history.

For a few moments, though, Michael thought her senior season might have ended before it had a chance to begin.

Major developments

Michael felt a pop as she landed on a teammate’s foot during one of the Spartans’ first practices of the season, and her mind immediately shot back a year as she writhed in pain.

In the summer of 2015, Eastern Illinois commit Michael broke her foot and missed an entire summer and a few regular-season matches. With a similar injury in 2016, there was a chance she would miss her entire senior season.

“I was laying on the ground like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I don’t want to sit out my senior season,’ ” Michael said, “(I was) thinking about my left foot and thinking, ‘I don’t want that to happen to my right foot.’ ”

Her ankle swelled so much that she was forced to cut off her kneepad because she couldn’t stretch it over her foot.

Luckily, it was just a sprain. A senior season that became the perfect cap to a stellar prep career would commence after a few days of rest.

This wasn’t supposed to be the year that Michael led her team to state. Last year, when Michael was flanked by All-Area setter Karlie Baker and 6-foot-3 middle blocker Marissa McElroy, was the season the Spartans were supposed to break through the sectional-final barrier that felled them the two years prior.

It wasn’t to be for the Spartans in 2015, but McDonald saw something special in the Spartans during the summer. This could be a team, she realized, that could contend with the best in the area, at the least.

What the inexperienced players on the Spartans needed from Michael and Francisco was emotional direction.

“Instead of becoming an inward athlete, she became outward and vocal,” McDonald said of Michael. “I told her and Parker, ‘Our players are going to be looking at the two of you, and your body language is going to tell them what the outcome is going to be. If you two can just lead, that is what they’re going to follow.’ ”

Throughout the season, the Spartans developed while winning 14 of their first 15 matches. They likely learned more from their losses, though, two of which came to future sectional opponents St. Thomas More and Tri-Valley.

Throughout that time, Michael grew into her role as the Spartans’ standout playmaker, even more so than she had in previous years.

“I think she’s always had to be the person that when we’re in a crunch, that’s who’s getting the ball,” McDonald said. “That’s who has to stop a run or win a set. That’s a lot to handle, not only the pressure from an offensive standpoint but being able to lead. That’s a quality that I knew that she had, but it was something she needed to be reminded of.

“She figured out her role this season, and she was easily the person that we could go to this season and was someone that was confident, someone that was going to lead us in timeouts. She developed in that aspect of the game drastically over the season.”

Postseason a wild ride

The emotion was the kind that a team feels as the season ends with a championship.

Michael hugged the sectional plaque tight as tears streamed from her eyes. McDonald also shed a few tears after an up-and-down, three-set win against Tri-Valley.

The Spartans, though, had a match two days later, not to mention an emotional, three-set win two days prior against conference rival STM.

As is typical with Michael, though, she was full of energy as she stepped onto the bus for the ride to Maroa to play for a super-sectional title against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

“I was screaming on the bus (before the match). I was really excited,” she said.

That’s usually the case with Michael, whose yells of encouragement to teammates are always noticed.

“When we were going through the recruiting process, that was something coaches always talked about,” said Tom Michael, Kylie’s father and the Eastern Illinois athletic director. “She’s always had a high level of energy. With the sport of volleyball that’s so momentum-based, that keeping that up can be very difficult but it’s also very important.”

But during the state semifinals, Kylie Michael was the one who needed encouragement.

After a rough first set against Belleville Althoff, which the Spartans lost 25-10 after Michael committed seven errors, assistant coach Shelby Simmons chipped in.

“Coach Simmons pulled Kylie aside and reminded her what kind of athlete she was,” McDonald said, “and not just what she had done to get us there over four years, and reminding her that she is good and she just needed to go out and play and not let it get into her head.”

The next set, Michael finished off eight kills and committed just two errors as the Spartans won 25-18. Then, in the final set, she racked up 10 kills and no errors as SJ-O dominated for a 25-8 win.

The next day, the Spartans fell in two sets — 25-16, 26-24 — to Eureka in the state final, including a painful second set in which they led 24-19.

Michael accomplished all of the goals she laid out on her car windshield, though after the final match, she joked that she should have added one more.

“I didn’t have winning state on my list,” she said with a smile, “so that may have been the reason (for the loss).”

The grind didn’t stop for Michael after the state final. The next day, she was emotionally drained but still had to go to her first club practice of the season with Illini Elite in Bloomington.

Next year, Michael will play for EIU, where Tom Michael said he’ll take a step back from watching practices to give his daughter space.

While she’ll move on from SJ-O, Kylie Michael left a mark, along with a trophy, that will endure long after her departure.

“It’ll be odd for me (not to have her around) just because I barely remember what it’s like without her,” McDonald said. “Watching her interact with her teammates and watching her game, she is definitely ready to play at the collegiate level. As much as we’re going to miss her, we’re excited.”

N-G All-Area Volleyball Players of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Kylie Michael St. Joseph-Ogden

2015 Kylie Michael St. Joseph-Ogden

2014 Lexi Wallen St. Thomas More

2013 Lizzy Barnard Unity

2012 Lauren Cloyd Centennial

2011 Mariah Coleman Heritage

2010 Morgan Leach Centennial

2009 Cori Harris Centennial

2008 Alexis Braghini Centennial

2007 Lucy Coleman Monticello

2006 Ali Omahen Schlarman

2005 Kylie McCulley Clinton

2004 Kylie McCulley Clinton

2003 Amber McKean CPCI

2002 Melissa David Champaign Central

2001 Carly Hill Monticello

2000 Carly Hill Monticello

1999 Julie Leman Champaign Central

1998 Jenn Rousey Champaign Central

1997 Kate Hill Monticello

1996 Heather Wilson Rantoul

1995 Amanda Ennis Champaign Central

1994 Sigele Overstreet Champaign Central

1993 Lori Greenwood Champaign Central

1992 Missy Erixon Tuscola

1991 Missy Erixon Tuscola

1990 Melanie Ward Prairie Central

1989 Jane Prasse Hoopeston-East Lynn

1988 Mindy Thompson Shiloh

1987 Jill Doty Hoopeston-East Lynn