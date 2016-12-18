35th N-G All-State Volleyball: POY Dana Rettke

RIVERSIDE — It doesn’t matter where Dana Rettke is. Someone is bound to ask the Riverside-Brookfield senior to stop and take a photo.



After matches. Downtown in Chicago. Anywhere really.



Volleyball fans in the Chicago suburbs knew Rettke this season as the driving force behind Riverside-Brookfield’s first regional title since 2009. Her name is also known nationally — the No. 8 recruit in the country according to PrepVolleyball.com and part of a loaded 2017 class for Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield.



But those fans after matches and random people on the sidewalks of Chicago are asking for photos for another reason.



Rettke is 6 feet, 8 inches tall.



That’s enough to draw plenty of attention from younger fans after matches and people she doesn’t know elsewhere.



That Rettke matched an extraordinarily versatile style of play with the fact she’s 6-8 made her the 35th News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year after leading Riverside-Brookfield to a Class 4A super-sectional appearance — a first for the Bulldogs since 1988.



“Really, my goal for this season was just to win regionals,” Rettke said. “We’ve gotten to the final every year and lost, so this year I really wanted to make that happen for the coaches and everyone else because that doesn’t happen very often.



“Getting over that hump of regionals was really a confidence-booster for us. We all just had really high spirits. Practice was really fun. We knew we had a job to complete, but it was really exciting.”



Snapshot of life



Fun — or funny — is how Rettke views the steady stream of photo seekers after matches and her encounters outside the gym.



“People will be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re so tall. Can I please take a picture with you?’ ” Rettke said. “I just kind of embrace it because to them I’m something special. I could also turn it down and make them upset and make them feel embarrassed, but I just think it’s the right thing to do.



“My friends don’t like it. I think it’s funny.”



Riverside-Brookfield coach Dan Bonarigo said some of Rettke’s teammates tell her she’s “too nice” and shouldn’t always stop for pictures. He admitted there’s times he feels bad for her, too.



“But she had a really great perspective about it,” Bonarigo said. “She knows she’s going to go to Wisconsin, and that program has a pretty good following. They get a good crowd every game. She’s starting to be prepared for that type of celebrity status, I guess.”



Late bloomer



A new buzzword has started to filter into the NBA the past few seasons. Big men like Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns and New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis in particular have been dubbed “unicorns.” A “unicorn” being a 7-footer just as comfortable on the perimeter as in the paint.



Rettke could very well be volleyball’s “unicorn.”



The Wisconsin early enrollee — she starts in January and will be able to train immediately with her new team — isn’t just 6-8. She’s 6-8 with the back-row defense and passing skills of a player a foot shorter.



Rettke’s 516 kills this past season — and school-record 1,280 for her career — aren’t surprising. She’s a force to be reckoned with at the net. But she’s also a six-rotation outside hitter.



That’s not so typical. In fact, of the two handfuls of Division I volleyball players listed at 6-6 or taller — like 6-8 Florida freshman Rachael Kramer or 6-8 Stanford redshirt junior All-American Merete Lutz — none of them play all the way around.



Rettke played on the Riverside-Brookfield junior varsity team as a freshman, which was really her first foray into a higher level of volleyball because she didn’t play club volleyball until that year. She started in the middle for the Bulldogs as a sophomore and by her junior year was playing all six rotations.



“As a junior, it was a little bit of growing pains early in the season just trying to navigate how she was going to be in the back row, but through her senior year she turned out to be probably our best defender and best passer in receive,” Bonarigo said.



Reaching new heights



Playing all the way around was what Rettke wanted to do when she really devoted herself to volleyball as a freshman. Before that in volleyball — and in basketball — her height advantage meant she was automatically pigeonholed into playing at the net or around the rim.



Watching her defensive specialist teammates practice that first club season sparked Rettke’s desire to not be limited as a hitter. Her path to a six-rotation player was a little different. She spent time at club tournaments not only cheering on her future Wisconsin teammates, like fellow N-G All-State first-team selection Grace Loberg, but also watching them play the back row.



“All the girls in my class going to Wisconsin, we’re all so close,” Rettke said. “At club tournaments, whenever I was off, I’d always go watch them play — like how they passed, their form, what worked, what didn’t work. I’d just watch their body position. Even in hitting when I hadn’t played outside before, I’d watch their body position and how they hit shots. Then I went into practice and did that myself. It’s kind of crazy how it worked, but it did.”



Rettke said her club season before her senior year was when playing as an outside hitter and all six rotations really clicked. She helped 1st Alliance Volleyball Club to another top-25 national finish and felt like she held her own.

“No one else in the country that’s my height is doing that,” Rettke said. “I’m just really proud that I can do that. It’s my own motivation to push me to do that and want to do that. I know it’s going to make me a better player in the end.”



Badgers a match



Rettke’s next stop is Madison, Wis. The Badgers have turned into a national power under Sheffield, but it was the family feel to the program that sold Rettke. Her own family regularly vacations in northern Wisconsin, and she said she loves the “north woods, lake, kind of chill environment.”



That’s what she found with the Badgers.



“Everyone is just so friendly, and it feels like a family,” Rettke said. “I didn’t think Wisconsin was going to be the school I really wanted to go to until I started visiting other schools and was like, ‘This really isn’t Wisconsin.’ When I committed and met the girls on the team and in my class, it’s kind of scary how perfect it’s fitting me and just how it worked out because I couldn’t ask for anything else.”



Rettke said the initial plan probably will have her playing back in the middle her first season at Wisconsin, although she said she’s more than OK playing on the right side if necessary. But playing on the outside — and playing all six rotations — is something she wants to do at the collegiate level, too.



“If I could play all six rotations in the Big Ten, that would be amazing,” she said. “I love defense. It’s such a challenge for me.”



What’s not challenging for Rettke — other than shopping for clothes, she said — is being 6-8. She hasn’t known anything else her entire life but being tall, but, again, she embraces it.



“I don’t really see anything that’s different,” Rettke said. “I love being tall because I get so many opportunities to be my own self, I guess, which is really kind of cool.”

Previous State Volleyball POYs

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Dana Rettke Riverside-Brookfield

2015 Molly Haggerty Wheaton St. Francis

2014 Molly Haggerty Wheaton St. Francis

2013 Ali Frantti Richmond-Burton

2012 Lauren Carlini West Aurora

2011 Meghan Niski St. Charles East

2010 Jocelynn Birks LaGrange Lyons

2009 AnneMarie Hickey Joliet Catholic

2008 Hannah Werth Chatham Glenwood

2007 Kelly Farrell Crystal Lake Central

2006 Kelly Murphy Joliet Catholic

2005 Tara Hester Naperville Central

2004 Sarah Kwasigroch Sandburg

2003 Katie Brudzinski Naperville North

2002 Meghan Macdonald Downers Grove South

2001 Dani Nyenhuis St. Charles East

2000 Ogonna Nnamani Normal U-High

1999 Ogonna Nnamani Normal U-High

1998 Elizabeth Gower Naperville Central

1997 Mia Perry Jacksonville

1996 Katie Schumacher Mother McAuley

1995 Ryann Connors Mother McAuley

1994 Tracy Black Downers Grove South

1993 Terri Zemaitis Downers Grove South

1992 Colleen Miniuk St. Charles

1991 Marnie Triefenbach Belleville West

1990 Marnie Triefenbach Belleville West

1989 Tina Rogers Mt. Pulaski

1988 Eileen Shannon Immaculate Conception

1987 Julie Bremner Wheaton St. Francis

1986 Laura Bush Stewardson-Strasburg