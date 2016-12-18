Meet All-State Volleyball POY Dana Rettke

Dana Rettke, Riverside-Brookfield

Why she’s Player of the Year: Checking in at 6-foot-8, the Wisconsin signee and No. 8 player nationally in the Class of 2017 is the exception to the nominal rule that the tallest on the court could also lack the athleticism and ball skills of their shorter teammates. Rettke’s the opposite — a true six- rotation outside hitter who doubled as a force at the net and the Bulldogs’ best passer.



Season highlights: Rettke saved some of her best volleyball for the end of her high school career, totaling 82 kills in Riverside-Brookfield’s final four matches — including her single-match record with 25 in the Class 4A sectional-championship win against Glenbard West and 19 for a third time in that four-match stretch in a three-set super-sectional loss to Niles West. That gave her 516 kills on the season, breaking her school record from a year prior, to go with 247 digs, 84 aces and 72 blocks for the 32-8 Bulldogs.



Rettke at a glance:

Favorite volleyball player: On the Olympic team, Matt Anderson is amazing. He’s really good. in college, obviously Lauren Carlini. She’s amazing, and I love watching her. … Best concert ever attended: When I went to Lollapalooza. That was so much fun. … Dream car: I would definitely have a Tesla. … Favorite restaurant: I really like Cheesecake Factory, and I like anything that has to do with sushi. It’s kind of all over the board. … Favorite show to Netflix binge … I have started “Grey’s Anatomy,” but I have not finished it. All of my friends are telling me I have to watch “The Office.” … Last movie seen: It was some sort of Nicholas Sparks movie. Oh, gosh, I don’t even know what it was called. … Favorite class at Riverside-Brookfield: Pre-calculus because I love my teacher, Mr. (Kevin) Dybas. … What I’ll miss most about high school volleyball: My team and my coaches — seniors especially because I know all the seniors on the team this year it was like their last volleyball game. … Best part about playing for Dan Bonarigo: Just his intensity and how much he wants us to win and just pushes us every day … Nickname: People call me Great Dane sometimes, but that’s very rarely, though. … Most embarrassing music on iPod: I’m not really embarrassed by it, but I guess “High School Musical.”



About Rettke: “What jumps out at most people is Dana’s height, but what jumps out to me is her athleticism. She moves her feet really well and is a really nice slide attacker with a high contact point. She’s only touching the surface as far as how good she could be.” — Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield

