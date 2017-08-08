Allison makes U.S. national team

Earlier this summer, Mica Allison found out she was one of 20 volleyball players who had a chance to make the United States’ Under-18 national team.

On Monday evening, the rising St. Thomas More senior made the cut as one of 12 players to land a roster spot on the U18 national team, according to a Facebook post from Kim Allison, Mica’s mother.

Mica Allison arrived at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., in late July to begin training camp, and she’ll head later this month to Argentina for the FIVB Girls’ U18 World Championships that take place from Aug. 18-27.

The White Heath native is a 6-foot setter who is committed to Auburn, giving the Tigers a verbal commitment during her sophomore season.

A two-time News-Gazette All-Area first team selection, Allison registered 329 assists, 230 kills, 139 digs and 47 blocks last season in helping STM win a Class 2A regional title.

Allison also played a key role this summer with her Illini Elite club team, helping them win a 16U AAU national championship.