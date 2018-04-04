Allison slated to become Monticello volleyball leader

Other Related Content Tragedy into triumph: STM's Mica Allison set up for success

MONTICELLO — It was the perfect storm, really.

Monticello volleyball was seeking its fifth coach since the 2006-07 season after Tom Welsh stepped aside following a single campaign in charge.

And Kim Allison was hoping to spend some time away from her suddenly-empty house after watching daughter Mica win a Class 2A volleyball state championship with St. Thomas More.

That’s the easiest way to descirbe how Kim Allison, pending Monticello School Board approval later this month, is in line to lead the Sages beginning next school year.

“I’m hoping that this will bring some consistency to the program,” said Allison, who was serving as Monticello’s seventh-grade volleyball coach. “Being in the district (as a middle school art teacher), I’m here. I’m not going to be leaving.”

But there was plenty more to Allison receiving the nomination than an empty-nest feeling.

Allison spent her college years playing volleyball at Parkland and Central Florida. She followed with volunteer coaching duties at Eureka and head positions at St. Joseph-Ogden and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

And then she witnessed Mica, who’s continuing her volleyball career at Auburn, put in work that vaulted the youngster to a spot on the U18 United States national team.

So to say Kim Allison has made her rounds in the sport would be a wild understatement.

“I think the wealth of knowledge and her experience (were positives),” Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan said. “I think it’s going to offer us a well-rounded experience. To nab somebody of her caliber is a great day for Monticello.”

Though Allison has not led a high school squad since 1994 — her last season with GCMS — she was one of just two candidates Sheehan decided to interview after posting the job in January.

But Sheehan probably can thank another individual with the Sages’ system for Allison even applying in the first place.

“I’m good friends with the assistant coach, Annie Camacho, who is a mother of young children and wasn’t really interested in the head coach (position),” Allison said. “So she was the first one who said, ‘Maybe you should apply for it.’”

Allison stepped away from coaching at the highest prep level because she wanted to be a mother to daughters Mica and Leah and late son Cale.

Through that, Kim Allison said she learned a great deal about the sport. She was able to witness matches as a parent, which she feels offered her a perspective different from that of a coach.

All that was left, then, was for Allison to determine if she truly wanted to apply and potentially accept an offer for this top spot at Monticello.

“I was in the middle of my middle school season, and the whole time I kept thinking about it — ‘Would I want to do that?’” she said. “I just found I had kind of got my heart set on doing it.”

What Allison will walk into, according to Sheehan, is a program ready to become a threat in the 2A state tournament.

The Sages’ last postseason hardware came in 2007, the first of five consecutive years Camacho helmed the squad.

“I feel that our volleyball program is hungry,” Sheehan said. “I feel it’s a perfect match for what we’re looking for. I think she’s going to build this program to where we want it — to be competitive in the (Illini Prairie Conference), to be competitive in the IHSA state series.”

Of course, there’s one added benefit for Allison in shooting for this job when she did. Even if Monticello schedules St. Thomas More for 2018, at least she doesn’t have to see Mica on the opposite side of the court.

“I didn’t want to coach her, and I obviously didn’t want to coach against her either,” Allison said. “I wanted to be a mom first and enjoy it from a mother’s point of view, high school volleyball.”