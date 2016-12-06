Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Dec. 5)

Class 1A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Griffet, Unity 3 0 18

Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 15

Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 1 12

York, Monticello 2 1 6

Deavers, Clinton 1 1 3

Martin, Clinton 1 1 3

Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3



113

Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 16

Harrison, Oakwood 1 0 6

Wharton, Clinton 2 2 6

O’Linc, Monticello 3 2 4

Atkins, St. Thomas More 1 1 0

DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0



120

Spaugh, Clinton 4 0 24

Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 20

McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 1 12

Alyea, Oakwood 1 0 6



126

Harris, Clinton 3 1 15

E. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 12

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 1 1 0

Hirstein, Unity 1 1 0



132

Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 13

Kline, Oakwood 2 0 12

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 9

N. Smith, Clinton 2 1 9

K. Johnson, Clinton 1 1 3

Hunter, Unity 1 1 0



138

Reynolds, Clinton 4 0 24

Daniels, Unity 1 0 6

Lashaway, Oakwood 1 0 6

Tran, Argenta-Oreana 1 1 0



145

Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 5 0 27

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 0 12

Fox, Oakwood 1 0 6

Kaser, GCMS/Fisher 1 0 6

Reed, Unity 2 1 6

Reeves, Clinton 2 2 5

Leibach, St. Thomas More 1 1 0



152

Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 23

Hardimon, Unity 2 0 12

Richards, Monticello 3 2 7

Cockreil, Oakwood 1 0 6



160

Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 6 0 36

K. Winters, Clinton 5 0 27

Ajster, Oakwood 1 0 6

Sexton, St. Thomas More 1 0 6

Hewerdine, PBL 1 0 5



170

Shobe, Clinton 4 0 24

Dawson, Monticello 4 0 18

Mammen, St. Thomas More 2 0 12

Schmidt, Unity 2 1 8

Cornett, PBL 1 0 6

Albrecht, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 2 3



182

Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 6 0 36

Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 0 20

Wilson, Unity 3 0 16

L. Winter, Clinton 3 0 15

Bowen, PBL 1 0 6

Shelton, Oakwood 1 0 6



195

Workman, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 27

Frost, Unity 3 0 15

Downs, Clinton 3 0 13

Denam, PBL 1 0 6

Phelps, Oakwood 1 0 6

Freeseman, Monticello 3 3 0

Anderson, St. Thomas More 1 1 0



220

Hammer, Clinton 4 0 24

O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 21

Traxler, Unity 2 1 9

Jones, PBL 1 0 6



285

Hayden, Clinton 3 1 15

Davis, GCMS/Fisher 3 1 13

Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 2 0 12

Smock, St. Thomas More 1 1 3

Miller, Bismarck-Henning 1 1 0



Class 2A/3A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Cardani, Centennial 5 0 28

Nash, Rantoul 1 0 6



113

Appleman, Danville 4 2 12

Edwards, Centennial 1 0 6

Rice, Central 1 0 6

120

A. Turner, Danville 7 1 37

Lucas, Central 1 0 6



126

Bellik, Danville 8 1 40



132

Lopez, Danville 4 2 12

Roseman, Rantoul 1 0 6



138

Q. Smith, Central 1 0 6

J. Terry, Centennial 3 3 6

Rodgers, Urbana 2 2 1



145

K. Sanchez, Danville 6 2 24

McCusker, Rantoul 1 0 4



152

Nessbitt, Centennial 6 1 31

Mayfield, Danville 6 3 8

J. Goodell, Rantoul 1 0 6

Hall, Central 1 0 4



160

P. Perez, Danville 7 0 37

Gordon, Centennial 2 1 6



170

Risinger, Centennial 4 1 12

L. Edwards, Danville 5 5 4



182

Goddard, Centennial 3 2 5



195

Fox, Urbana 3 1 10

Angel, Rantoul 1 0 6



220

Luffman, Urbana 4 0 18

Sprandel, Rantoul 1 0 6



285

Langfeld, Centennial 5 2 24



