Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Dec. 5)
Class 1A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Griffet, Unity 3 0 18
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 15
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 1 12
York, Monticello 2 1 6
Deavers, Clinton 1 1 3
Martin, Clinton 1 1 3
Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3
113
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 16
Harrison, Oakwood 1 0 6
Wharton, Clinton 2 2 6
O’Linc, Monticello 3 2 4
Atkins, St. Thomas More 1 1 0
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0
120
Spaugh, Clinton 4 0 24
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 20
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 1 12
Alyea, Oakwood 1 0 6
126
Harris, Clinton 3 1 15
E. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 12
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 1 1 0
Hirstein, Unity 1 1 0
132
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 13
Kline, Oakwood 2 0 12
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 9
N. Smith, Clinton 2 1 9
K. Johnson, Clinton 1 1 3
Hunter, Unity 1 1 0
138
Reynolds, Clinton 4 0 24
Daniels, Unity 1 0 6
Lashaway, Oakwood 1 0 6
Tran, Argenta-Oreana 1 1 0
145
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 5 0 27
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 0 12
Fox, Oakwood 1 0 6
Kaser, GCMS/Fisher 1 0 6
Reed, Unity 2 1 6
Reeves, Clinton 2 2 5
Leibach, St. Thomas More 1 1 0
152
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 23
Hardimon, Unity 2 0 12
Richards, Monticello 3 2 7
Cockreil, Oakwood 1 0 6
160
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 6 0 36
K. Winters, Clinton 5 0 27
Ajster, Oakwood 1 0 6
Sexton, St. Thomas More 1 0 6
Hewerdine, PBL 1 0 5
170
Shobe, Clinton 4 0 24
Dawson, Monticello 4 0 18
Mammen, St. Thomas More 2 0 12
Schmidt, Unity 2 1 8
Cornett, PBL 1 0 6
Albrecht, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 2 3
182
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 6 0 36
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 0 20
Wilson, Unity 3 0 16
L. Winter, Clinton 3 0 15
Bowen, PBL 1 0 6
Shelton, Oakwood 1 0 6
195
Workman, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 27
Frost, Unity 3 0 15
Downs, Clinton 3 0 13
Denam, PBL 1 0 6
Phelps, Oakwood 1 0 6
Freeseman, Monticello 3 3 0
Anderson, St. Thomas More 1 1 0
220
Hammer, Clinton 4 0 24
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 21
Traxler, Unity 2 1 9
Jones, PBL 1 0 6
285
Hayden, Clinton 3 1 15
Davis, GCMS/Fisher 3 1 13
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 2 0 12
Smock, St. Thomas More 1 1 3
Miller, Bismarck-Henning 1 1 0
Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Cardani, Centennial 5 0 28
Nash, Rantoul 1 0 6
113
Appleman, Danville 4 2 12
Edwards, Centennial 1 0 6
Rice, Central 1 0 6
120
A. Turner, Danville 7 1 37
Lucas, Central 1 0 6
126
Bellik, Danville 8 1 40
132
Lopez, Danville 4 2 12
Roseman, Rantoul 1 0 6
138
Q. Smith, Central 1 0 6
J. Terry, Centennial 3 3 6
Rodgers, Urbana 2 2 1
145
K. Sanchez, Danville 6 2 24
McCusker, Rantoul 1 0 4
152
Nessbitt, Centennial 6 1 31
Mayfield, Danville 6 3 8
J. Goodell, Rantoul 1 0 6
Hall, Central 1 0 4
160
P. Perez, Danville 7 0 37
Gordon, Centennial 2 1 6
170
Risinger, Centennial 4 1 12
L. Edwards, Danville 5 5 4
182
Goddard, Centennial 3 2 5
195
Fox, Urbana 3 1 10
Angel, Rantoul 1 0 6
220
Luffman, Urbana 4 0 18
Sprandel, Rantoul 1 0 6
285
Langfeld, Centennial 5 2 24
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
