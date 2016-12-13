Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Dec. 12)
Class 1A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area 12 0 71
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 2 26
Shellman, St. Thomas More 4 0 24
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 15
Deavers, Clinton 2 1 9
Ifft, Prairie Central 4 1 9
Martin, Clinton 1 1 3
Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 0
113
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 11 3 44
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 2 32
Strode, Monticello 4 0 22
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 16
Atkins, St. Thomas More 4 2 12
Wharton, Clinton 3 2 12
Harrison, Oakwood 1 0 6
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0
120
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 7 1 30
Spaugh, Clinton 5 0 27
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 20
Pollard, St. Thomas More 4 2 8
Alyea, Oakwood 1 0 6
126
Johnson, Prairie Central 14 1 39
Harris, Clinton 4 1 21
E. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 12
Jarvis, Monticello 2 2 0
132
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 11 3 44
N. Smith, Clinton 3 1 15
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 13
Kline, Oakwood 2 0 12
Daniels, Unity 4 1 9
Anderson, PBL 2 1 3
K. Johnson, Clinton 1 1 3
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 1 1 0
138
Reynolds, Clinton 5 0 26
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 0 16
Lashaway, Oakwood 1 0 6
Reck, PBL 1 1 0
Tran, Argenta-Oreana 1 1 0
145
Chandler, Hoopeston Area 8 2 39
Schuler, Prairie Central 12 2 30
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 5 0 27
Akins, Bismarck-Henning 7 6 18
Hardimon, Unity 5 0 15
Bry. Reeves, Clinton 3 2 11
Parrish, PBL 2 0 9
Fox, Oakwood 1 0 6
Kaser, GCMS/Fisher 1 0 6
Kellogg, Hoopeston Area 4 4 0
152
Woodrey, Prairie Central 10 2 24
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 23
Hewerdine, PBL 4 1 21
Reed, Unity 5 0 15
Cockrell, Oakwood 1 0 6
160
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 6 0 36
Hoselton, Prairie Central 12 0 36
K. Winters, Clinton 6 0 33
Menacher, Monticello 6 2 18
Sexton, St. Thomas More 2 0 12
Ajster, Oakwood 1 0 6
170
Mammen, St. Thomas More 6 0 36
M. Kerns, Prairie Central 12 2 30
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 1 21
Shobe, Clinton 4 1 21
Schmidt, Unity 5 0 15
Albrecht, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 2 9
C. Cornett, PBL 2 1 6
182
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 8 0 40
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 6 0 36
Eades, Monticello 7 2 29
L. Winter, Clinton 4 0 18
Wilson, Unity 3 0 15
Bowen, PBL 3 2 9
Linares, Hoopeston Area 8 7 9
Shelton, Oakwood 1 0 6
Ashman, Prairie Central 4 3 3
An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 3 2 3
Granados, Hoopeston Area 1 1 0
195
Burton, Monticello 9 0 44
C. Kerns, Prairie Central 13 2 33
Workman, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 27
Frost, Unity 5 0 15
Anderson, St. Thomas More 4 2 12
Downs, Clinton 3 1 10
Phelps, Oakwood 1 0 6
Curry, Hoopeston Area 7 7 0
220
Miller, Bismarck-Henning 13 1 66
Freeseman, Monticello 8 2 38
Varney, Prairie Central 11 2 27
Hammer, Clinton 4 0 24
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 21
Traxler, Unity 5 0 15
285
Kerr, Monticello 7 2 33
Hayden, Clinton 4 1 21
Steidinger, Prairie Central 8 1 21
Davis, GCMS/Fisher 3 1 13
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 2 0 12
Smock, St. Thomas More 3 3 6
Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Cardani, Centennial 11 0 62
Nash, Rantoul 7 3 33
113
Crider, Danville 6 1 27
Gill, Rantoul 4 0 24
Edwards, Centennial 5 3 11
Rice, Central 1 0 6
120
A. Turner, Danville 11 1 59
McElwee-Wise, Westv/SF/G-RF 4 1 21
Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 2 0 12
Lucas, Central 1 0 6
126
Bellik, Danville 11 1 61
McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 5 0 30
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 17
Gordillo-Vasquez, Rantoul 3 1 14
132
Roseman, Rantoul 10 0 54
Lopez, Danville 7 3 24
138
McCusker, Rantoul 7 0 40
J. Terry, Centennial 7 7 12
Q. Smith, Central 1 0 6
145
K. Sanchez, Danville 9 3 33
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 19
152
Nesbitt, Centennial 12 2 57
Mayfield, Danville 9 4 23
Hall, Central 1 0 4
160
P. Perez, Danville 11 0 61
Gordon, Centennial 6 1 23
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 10 5 21
Kontz, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 3 0 15
170
Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour 10 4 32
Risinger, Centennial 8 3 28
Mariage-Tucker, Westv/SF/G-RF 3 0 16
L. Edwards, Danville 7 7 1
182
Goddard, Centennial 6 3 20
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 9 4 16
195
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 12 2 60
Fox, Urbana 8 1 37
Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 4 1 20
220
Luffman, Urbana 8 1 39
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 7 1 30
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 4 1 15
Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 3 2 9
Sprandel, Rantoul 4 5 6
285
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 9 3 39
Langenfeld, Centennial 8 26 21
Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 4 1 18
K. Smith, Danville 6 5 6
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
