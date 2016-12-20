Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Dec. 19)
Tue, 12/20/2016 - 10:06pm | Bob Jones

Class 1A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area    12    0    71
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden    7    2    26
Shellman, St. Thomas More    4    0    24
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher    4    1    15
Deavers, Clinton    2    1    9
Ifft, Prairie Central    4    1    9
Martin, Clinton    1    1    3
Palmberg, St. Thomas More    1    1    0

113
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning    11    3    44
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden    7    2    32
Strode, Monticello    4    0    22
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher    4    1    16
Atkins, St. Thomas More    4    2    12
Wharton, Clinton    3    2    12
Harrison, Oakwood    1    0    6
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden    1    1    0

120
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello    7    1    30
Spaugh, Clinton    5    0    27
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher    5    1    20
Pollard, St. Thomas More    4    2    8
Alyea, Oakwood    1    0    6

126
Johnson, Prairie Central    14    1    39
Harris, Clinton    4    1    21
E. Duke, GCMS/Fisher    4    2    12
Jarvis, Monticello    2    2    0

132
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    11    3    44
N. Smith, Clinton    3    1    15
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher    4    2    13
Kline, Oakwood    2    0    12
Daniels, Unity    4    1    9
Anderson, PBL    2    1    3
K. Johnson, Clinton    1    1    3
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    1    1    0

138
Reynolds, Clinton    5    0    26
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden    4    0    16
Lashaway, Oakwood    1    0    6
Reck, PBL    1    1    0
Tran, Argenta-Oreana    1    1    0

145
Chandler, Hoopeston Area    8    2    39
Schuler, Prairie Central    12    2    30
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher    5    0    27
Akins, Bismarck-Henning    7    6    18
Hardimon, Unity    5    0    15
Bry. Reeves, Clinton    3    2    11
Parrish, PBL    2    0    9
Fox, Oakwood    1    0    6
Kaser, GCMS/Fisher    1    0    6
Kellogg, Hoopeston Area    4    4    0

152
Woodrey, Prairie Central    10    2    24
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher    5    1    23
Hewerdine, PBL    4    1    21
Reed, Unity    5    0    15
Cockreil, Oakwood    1    0    6

160
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher    6    0    36
Hoselton, Prairie Central    12    0    36
K. Winters, Clinton    6    0    33
Menacher, Monticello    6    2    18
Sexton, St. Thomas More    2    0    12
Ajster, Oakwood    1    0    6

170
Wilson, Unity    10    1    50
Mammen, St. Thomas More    6    0    36
M. Kerns, Prairie Central    12    2    30
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden    4    1    21
Shobe, Clinton    4    1    21
Schmidt, Unity    5    0    15
Albrecht, St. Joseph-Ogden    3    2    9
C. Cornett, PBL    2    1    6

182
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden    8    0    40
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher    6    0    36
Eades, Monticello    7    2    29
L. Winter, Clinton    4    0    18
Bowen, PBL    3    2    9
Linares, Hoopeston Area    8    7    9
Shelton, Oakwood    1    0    6
Ashman, Prairie Central    4    3    3
An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area    3    2    3
Granados, Hoopeston Area    1    1    0

195
Burton, Monticello    9    0    44
C. Kerns, Prairie Central    13    2    33
Workman, GCMS/Fisher    5    1    27
Frost, Unity    5    0    15
Anderson, St. Thomas More    4    2    12
Downs, Clinton    3    1    10
Phelps, Oakwood    1    0    6
Curry, Hoopeston Area    7    7    0

220
Miller, Bismarck-Henning    13    1    66
Freeseman, Monticello    8    2    38
Varney, Prairie Central    11    2    27
Hammer, Clinton    4    0    24
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher    4    1    21
Traxler, Unity    5    0    15

285
Kerr, Monticello    7    2    33
Hayden, Clinton    4    1    21
Steidinger, Prairie Central    8    1    21
Davis, GCMS/Fisher    3    1    13
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning    2    0    12
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher    2    0    12
Smock, St. Thomas More    3    3    6

Class 2A/3A
106
Cardani, Centennial    13    0    74
Nash, Rantoul    7    3    33

113
Crider, Danville    6    1    27
Gill, Rantoul    4    0    24
Edwards, Centennial    5    4    7
Rice, Central    1    0    6

120
A. Turner, Danville    11    1    59
McElwee-Wise, Westv/SF/G-RF    4    1    21
Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    2    0    12
Lucas, Central    1    0    6

126
Bellik, Danville    11    1    61
McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    5    0    30
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour    7    5    17
Gordillo-Vasquez, Rantoul    3    1    14

132
Roseman, Rantoul    10    0    54
Lopez, Danville    7    3    24

138
McCusker, Rantoul    7    0    40
J. Terry, Centennial    8    8    11
Q. Smith, Central    1    0    6

145
K. Sanchez, Danville    9    3    33
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour    7    5    19

152
Nesbitt, Centennial    12    2    57
Mayfield, Danville    9    4    23
Hall, Central    1    0    4

160
P. Perez, Danville    11    0    61
Gordon, Centennial    6    1    23
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour    10    5    21
Kontz, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    3    0    15

170
Risinger, Centennial    10    3    37
Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Sey.    10    4    32
Marriage-Tckr, Westv/SF/G-RF    3    0    16
L. Edwards, Danville    7    7    1

182
Goddard, Centennial    8    3    32
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour    9    4    16

195
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour    12    2    60
Fox, Urbana    8    1    37
Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    4    1    20

220
Luffman, Urbana    8    1    39
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour    7    1    30
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour    4    1    15
Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    3    2    9
Sprandel, Rantoul    4    5    6

285
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour    9    3    39
Langfeld, Centennial    8    2    21
Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    4    1    18
K. Smith, Danville    6    5    6

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
 

