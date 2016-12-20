Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Dec. 19)

Class 1A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Elliott, Hoopeston Area 12 0 71

Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 2 26

Shellman, St. Thomas More 4 0 24

Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 15

Deavers, Clinton 2 1 9

Ifft, Prairie Central 4 1 9

Martin, Clinton 1 1 3

Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 0



113

Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 11 3 44

McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 2 32

Strode, Monticello 4 0 22

Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 16

Atkins, St. Thomas More 4 2 12

Wharton, Clinton 3 2 12

Harrison, Oakwood 1 0 6

DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0



120

Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 7 1 30

Spaugh, Clinton 5 0 27

Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 20

Pollard, St. Thomas More 4 2 8

Alyea, Oakwood 1 0 6



126

Johnson, Prairie Central 14 1 39

Harris, Clinton 4 1 21

E. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 12

Jarvis, Monticello 2 2 0



132

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 11 3 44

N. Smith, Clinton 3 1 15

Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 13

Kline, Oakwood 2 0 12

Daniels, Unity 4 1 9

Anderson, PBL 2 1 3

K. Johnson, Clinton 1 1 3

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 1 1 0



138

Reynolds, Clinton 5 0 26

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 0 16

Lashaway, Oakwood 1 0 6

Reck, PBL 1 1 0

Tran, Argenta-Oreana 1 1 0



145

Chandler, Hoopeston Area 8 2 39

Schuler, Prairie Central 12 2 30

Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 5 0 27

Akins, Bismarck-Henning 7 6 18

Hardimon, Unity 5 0 15

Bry. Reeves, Clinton 3 2 11

Parrish, PBL 2 0 9

Fox, Oakwood 1 0 6

Kaser, GCMS/Fisher 1 0 6

Kellogg, Hoopeston Area 4 4 0



152

Woodrey, Prairie Central 10 2 24

Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 23

Hewerdine, PBL 4 1 21

Reed, Unity 5 0 15

Cockreil, Oakwood 1 0 6



160

Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 6 0 36

Hoselton, Prairie Central 12 0 36

K. Winters, Clinton 6 0 33

Menacher, Monticello 6 2 18

Sexton, St. Thomas More 2 0 12

Ajster, Oakwood 1 0 6



170

Wilson, Unity 10 1 50

Mammen, St. Thomas More 6 0 36

M. Kerns, Prairie Central 12 2 30

Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 1 21

Shobe, Clinton 4 1 21

Schmidt, Unity 5 0 15

Albrecht, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 2 9

C. Cornett, PBL 2 1 6



182

Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 8 0 40

Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 6 0 36

Eades, Monticello 7 2 29

L. Winter, Clinton 4 0 18

Bowen, PBL 3 2 9

Linares, Hoopeston Area 8 7 9

Shelton, Oakwood 1 0 6

Ashman, Prairie Central 4 3 3

An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 3 2 3

Granados, Hoopeston Area 1 1 0



195

Burton, Monticello 9 0 44

C. Kerns, Prairie Central 13 2 33

Workman, GCMS/Fisher 5 1 27

Frost, Unity 5 0 15

Anderson, St. Thomas More 4 2 12

Downs, Clinton 3 1 10

Phelps, Oakwood 1 0 6

Curry, Hoopeston Area 7 7 0



220

Miller, Bismarck-Henning 13 1 66

Freeseman, Monticello 8 2 38

Varney, Prairie Central 11 2 27

Hammer, Clinton 4 0 24

O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 4 1 21

Traxler, Unity 5 0 15



285

Kerr, Monticello 7 2 33

Hayden, Clinton 4 1 21

Steidinger, Prairie Central 8 1 21

Davis, GCMS/Fisher 3 1 13

Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12

Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 2 0 12

Smock, St. Thomas More 3 3 6



Class 2A/3A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Cardani, Centennial 13 0 74

Nash, Rantoul 7 3 33



113

Crider, Danville 6 1 27

Gill, Rantoul 4 0 24

Edwards, Centennial 5 4 7

Rice, Central 1 0 6



120

A. Turner, Danville 11 1 59

McElwee-Wise, Westv/SF/G-RF 4 1 21

Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 2 0 12

Lucas, Central 1 0 6



126

Bellik, Danville 11 1 61

McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 5 0 30

Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 17

Gordillo-Vasquez, Rantoul 3 1 14



132

Roseman, Rantoul 10 0 54

Lopez, Danville 7 3 24



138

McCusker, Rantoul 7 0 40

J. Terry, Centennial 8 8 11

Q. Smith, Central 1 0 6



145

K. Sanchez, Danville 9 3 33

Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 19



152

Nesbitt, Centennial 12 2 57

Mayfield, Danville 9 4 23

Hall, Central 1 0 4



160

P. Perez, Danville 11 0 61

Gordon, Centennial 6 1 23

Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 10 5 21

Kontz, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 3 0 15



170

Risinger, Centennial 10 3 37

Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Sey. 10 4 32

Marriage-Tckr, Westv/SF/G-RF 3 0 16

L. Edwards, Danville 7 7 1



182

Goddard, Centennial 8 3 32

Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 9 4 16



195

Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 12 2 60

Fox, Urbana 8 1 37

Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 4 1 20



220

Luffman, Urbana 8 1 39

Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 7 1 30

Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 4 1 15

Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 3 2 9

Sprandel, Rantoul 4 5 6



285

Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 9 3 39

Langfeld, Centennial 8 2 21

Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 4 1 18

K. Smith, Danville 6 5 6



