Area wrestling storylines: Bulldogs hit road to rumble

MAHOMET — Coach Rob Ledin wanted his highly ranked Mahomet-Seymour wrestling team to learn against the best, so his team hopped on a plane and went full bore into the season in early December for the Sidney (Mont.) Invitational.

“It was a great experience, even from the travel part,” Ledin said. “In my high school career, we never got on a plane and went somewhere. It was more college-like. … It was a great experience to do that, and it was a great opportunity to see some different wrestlers and different styles. Although wrestling is wrestling, no matter where you go, you’re going to see a little bit of a difference. And, of course, it’s a bonding experience.”

The Bulldogs finished eighth out of 27 teams from various states, and Hunter Crowley, who competes at 195 pounds, won the 205-pound division.

The only downside of the tournament came when 220-pound returning state qualifier David Griffet went down with an injury. Because of weight-class differences in Montana, Griffet was forced to wrestle against a 6-foot-8, 275-pound heavyweight in the final. Down by one, Griffet’s leg became caught under his body, and he went down with a sprained ankle.

Griffet’s absence during the last few weeks, though, allowed Crowley to wrestle up a weight class against Mattoon’s Garrette Branson, the second-ranked 220-pounder in Class 2A by illinoismatmen.com. Crowley held his own.

“There was no reason not to let him see a top-notch kid, even though it was out of weight class,” Ledin said. “It was a nice, close match. Really, it was just one mistake and he lost. ... Hunter’s having a good year again. I really look forward to his postseason. Up to this point, I’ve challenged him, and I’ve wrestled him up at 220 against Mattoon since Griffet was out. Lost the match by a point.”

Griffet isn’t the only hobbled Bulldog. Clayton Bell, who won a regional championship as a freshman last season, is among several injured M-S wrestlers.

In addition, David Spencer, who qualified for the state meet at 113 pounds last season, is adjusting to the 126-pound weight class.

“I think once we get our full lineup where we need to be, we’ll be pretty good for the rest of the season,” Ledin said. “I’d love to regain the regional title and avenge our loss to Olympia for the Corn Belt title. But right now, we’re just trying to get through the first part of the season.”



Cardani, Gordon bulking up, adjusting

Not often does improvement at the 106-pound weight class come from outright weight gain.

Justin Cardani is an exception.

The Centennial junior has spent plenty of time in the weight room to become as heavy as a 106-pounder can be.

“He’s gained about 10 pounds,” Chargers coach Ed Mears said. “He just looks that much bigger.”

Cardani is putting that extra weight to good use. After winning the Illinois Cadet National Duals freestyle championship during the summer, Cardani is ranked No. 2 by illinoismatmen.com at 106.

After losing both of his bouts at the state meet last year, Cardani has higher hopes.

“I think he’s wanting to be one of the last guys wrestling this year,” Mears said. “I think he’s trying to set his goals very, very high, and I think he can achieve whatever he wants to.”

Centennial teammate Andre Gordon also gained weight from his sophomore to junior year, pushing him from the 120-pound division, where he qualified for state, to the 138-pound division last season.

With a year wrestling bigger athletes under his belt, Gordon, now a 160-pounder, is another athlete Mears hopes he’ll be taking to State Farm Center at the end of the season.

“He looks very, very good,” Mears said. “I think he’s finally figured out that he has enough confidence to keep on growing and compete where he’s at.”



New, returning wrestlers hope to shine for Champaign Central

After coaching Dalton Hall in youth wrestling, Champaign Central coach Merle Ingersoll knew plenty about the freshman wrestling ability heading into this season.

So when Hall was stressing out about his ability to compete at 152 pounds, Ingersoll told him not to worry.

“There’s something to be said about just focus on your wrestling, your skills and being in better shape than anybody else, and I think your skills will take care of it,” Ingersoll said. “He didn’t really believe me at first, but after the first 10 wins he started to have a little more faith in himself. I just wanted him to have a little more faith in himself and just get him better. But I think he will definitely make it to sectionals, and I think he has a very good chance of being a state qualifier as a freshman.”

Hall has won 19 of his first 20 bouts, with his only loss coming in the semifinals of the Mascoutah Tournament.

Ingersoll was familiar with a few other Central wrestlers who weren’t on the team last season Dylan Gunn, whom Ingersoll called a “manchild” at 220 pounds, didn’t wrestle his sophomore year after participating as a freshman.

Amir James, who transferred to Centennial last year after qualifying for state as a sophomore at 160, is back with the Maroons. Despite a few early-season injuries holding James back, Ingersoll thinks he can make it back to state after missing out last year.

“I think we can get him there,” Ingersoll said. “He’s willing to work. It’s not anything to do with his attitude — he’s willing to get there. It’s just unleashing him at the right time.

“I think he will get there. That’s one of his goals, for us to help him get there our senior year. We’re really going to push him and try to give him everything he needs to develop and get back where he was.”