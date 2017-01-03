Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Jan. 4)
Class 1A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 17 2 81
Elliott, Hoopeston Area 12 0 71
Shellman, St. Thomas More 12 2 58
Griffet, Unity 8 2 35
Maxey. GCMS/Fisher 12 6 31
O’Linc, Monticello 9 5 28
Mingee, St. Thomas More 5 1 27
Deavers, Clinton 2 1 9
A. Cornett, PBL 7 6 6
Ifft, Prairie Central 9 4 3
Martin, Clinton 1 1 3
Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 2 0
113
Name, School W L Pts
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 19 5 83
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 15 3 76
Wease, Unity 6 2 24
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 7 4 17
Atkins, St. Thomas More 9 7 14
Wharton, Clinton 3 2 12
Harrison, Oakwood 1 0 6
120
Name, School W L Pts
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 11 4 42
Plackett, Unity 7 2 30
Spaugh, Clinton 5 0 27
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 9 4 25
Pollard, St. Thomas More 4 2 8
Alyea, Oakwood 1 0 6
Strode, Monticello 6 5 6
126
Name, School W L Pts
Johnson, Prairie Central 22 4 78
Harris, Clinton 4 1 21
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 8 5 21
Jones, Monticello 10 7 20
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 7 5 15
132
Name, School W L Pts
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 18 5 74
Daniels, Unity 8 1 37
N. Smith, Clinton 3 1 15
Kline, Oakwood 2 0 12
Davis, Prairie Central 10 11 3
K. Johnson, Clinton 1 1 3
138
Name, School W L Pts
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 15 2 67
Hardimon, Unity 7 1 36
Reynolds, Clinton 5 0 26
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 5 0 22
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 10 8 13
Lashaway, Oakwood 1 0 6
Tran, Argenta-Oreana 1 1 0
145
Name, School W L Pts
Schuler, Prairie Central 21 3 84
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 13 3 61
Parrish, PBL 12 1 60
Akins, Bismarck-Henning 14 9 45
Reed, Unity 9 2 40
Chandler, Hoopeston Area 8 2 39
Bry. Reeves, Clinton 3 2 11
Richards, Monticello 4 3 7
Fox, Oakwood 1 0 6
Kellogg, Hoopeston Area 4 4 0
152
Name, School W L Pts
Woodrey, Prairie Central 18 5 72
Sexton, St. Thomas More 10 2 40
VanDalsen, Monticello 9 3 32
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 10 7 31
Shannon, Unity 6 4 20
Hewerdine, PBL 8 6 9
Cockreil, Oakwood 1 0 6
160
Name, School W L Pts
Hoselton, Prairie Central 25 0 117
Schmidt, Unity 9 2 44
K. Winters, Clinton 6 0 33
Hettiinger, St. Thomas More 6 4 8
Ajster, Oakwood 1 0 6
Jordan, Bismarck-Henning 1 1 0
170
Name, School W L Pts
M. Kerns, Prairie Central 21 4 84
Mammen, St. Thomas More 15 1 81
Wilson, Unity 17 3 81
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 13 2 69
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 12 4 50
Shobe, Clinton 4 1 21
C. Cornett, PBL 2 1 6
LeConte, Monticello 3 3 3
182
Name, School W L Pts
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 18 0 90
Frost, Unity 11 0 59
Workman, GCMS/Fisher 12 5 51
L. Winter, Clinton 4 0 18
Linares, Hoopeston Area 8 7 9
Shelton, Oakwood 1 0 6
An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 3 2 3
Ashman, Prairie Central 6 7 0
Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden 5 5 0
Granados, Hoopeston Area 1 1 0
195
Name, School W L Pts
C. Kerns, Prairie Central 24 2 108
Traxler, Unity 10 1 57
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 10 6 27
Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11
Downs, Clinton 3 1 10
Phelps, Oakwood 1 0 6
Curry, Hoopeston Area 7 7 0
220
Name, School W L Pts
Miller, Bismarck-Henning 23 1 116
Varney, Prairie Central 18 7 51
Hammer, Clinton 4 0 24
Davis, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 13
Master, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 6
Gallagher, Monticello 7 7 0
285
Name, School W L Pts
Steidinger, Prairie Central 19 1 87
Smock, St. Thomas More 11 5 45
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 8 2 37
Hayden, Clinton 4 1 21
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12
Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Cardani, Centennial 18 0 101
Nash, Rantoul 8 4 36
Morris, Central 10 8 0
113
Name, School W L Pts
Gill, Rantoul 8 0 33
Crider, Danville 8 5 21
Edwards, Centennial 8 7 8
120
Name, School W L Pts
A. Turner, Danville 16 2 74
McElwee-Wise, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 14 2 71
Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 4 1 15
Lyons, Central 7 6 4
126
Name, School W L Pts
Bellik, Danville 15 3 68
McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 11 3 56
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 17
Potenburg, Central 6 6 0
132
Name, School W L Pts
Roseman, Rantoul 12 0 64
Lopez, Danville 8 6 14
138
Name, School W L Pts
McCusker, Rantoul 9 0 52
K. Sanchez, Danville 11 6 31
Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8
Carrell, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 5 4 6
J. Terry, Centennial 11 11 5
145
Name, School W L Pts
Nessbitt, Centennial 12 2 57
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 19
Mayfield, Danville 10 8 7
Skube, Central 4 5 2
152
Name, School W L Pts
Hall, Central 18 1 92
Gordon, Centennial 12 2 45
Smith, Rantoul 2 0 12
160
Name, School W L Pts
P. Perez, Danville 15 1 82
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 10 5 21
Roberson, Centennial 4 2 14
170
Name, School W L Pts
Risinger, Centennial 16 4 62
Marrigae-Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 2 55
Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour 10 4 32
James, Central 2 1 1
Snow, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 2 2 0
182
Name, School W L Pts
Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 15 1 78
Goddard, Centennial 11 5 34
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 9 4 16
195
Name, School W L Pts
Fox, Urbana 17 3 73
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 12 2 60
220
Name, School W L Pts
Luffman, Urbana 16 2 79
Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 4 53
Gunn, Central 10 2 42
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 7 1 30
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 4 1 15
Dombroskie, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 5 4 9
Sprandel, Rantoul 4 5 6
285
Name, School W L Pts
Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 4 48
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 9 3 39
Langfeld, Centennial 8 6 21
NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.