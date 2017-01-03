Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Jan. 4)

Class 1A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 17 2 81

Elliott, Hoopeston Area 12 0 71

Shellman, St. Thomas More 12 2 58

Griffet, Unity 8 2 35

Maxey. GCMS/Fisher 12 6 31

O’Linc, Monticello 9 5 28

Mingee, St. Thomas More 5 1 27

Deavers, Clinton 2 1 9

A. Cornett, PBL 7 6 6

Ifft, Prairie Central 9 4 3

Martin, Clinton 1 1 3

Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3

DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 2 0

113

Name, School W L Pts

Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 19 5 83

McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 15 3 76

Wease, Unity 6 2 24

Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 7 4 17

Atkins, St. Thomas More 9 7 14

Wharton, Clinton 3 2 12

Harrison, Oakwood 1 0 6

120

Name, School W L Pts

Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 11 4 42

Plackett, Unity 7 2 30

Spaugh, Clinton 5 0 27

D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 9 4 25

Pollard, St. Thomas More 4 2 8

Alyea, Oakwood 1 0 6

Strode, Monticello 6 5 6

126

Name, School W L Pts

Johnson, Prairie Central 22 4 78

Harris, Clinton 4 1 21

Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 8 5 21

Jones, Monticello 10 7 20

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 7 5 15

132

Name, School W L Pts

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 18 5 74

Daniels, Unity 8 1 37

N. Smith, Clinton 3 1 15

Kline, Oakwood 2 0 12

Davis, Prairie Central 10 11 3

K. Johnson, Clinton 1 1 3

138

Name, School W L Pts

Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 15 2 67

Hardimon, Unity 7 1 36

Reynolds, Clinton 5 0 26

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 5 0 22

Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 10 8 13

Lashaway, Oakwood 1 0 6

Tran, Argenta-Oreana 1 1 0

145

Name, School W L Pts

Schuler, Prairie Central 21 3 84

Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 13 3 61

Parrish, PBL 12 1 60

Akins, Bismarck-Henning 14 9 45

Reed, Unity 9 2 40

Chandler, Hoopeston Area 8 2 39

Bry. Reeves, Clinton 3 2 11

Richards, Monticello 4 3 7

Fox, Oakwood 1 0 6

Kellogg, Hoopeston Area 4 4 0

152

Name, School W L Pts

Woodrey, Prairie Central 18 5 72

Sexton, St. Thomas More 10 2 40

VanDalsen, Monticello 9 3 32

Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 10 7 31

Shannon, Unity 6 4 20

Hewerdine, PBL 8 6 9

Cockreil, Oakwood 1 0 6

160

Name, School W L Pts

Hoselton, Prairie Central 25 0 117

Schmidt, Unity 9 2 44

K. Winters, Clinton 6 0 33

Hettiinger, St. Thomas More 6 4 8

Ajster, Oakwood 1 0 6

Jordan, Bismarck-Henning 1 1 0

170

Name, School W L Pts

M. Kerns, Prairie Central 21 4 84

Mammen, St. Thomas More 15 1 81

Wilson, Unity 17 3 81

Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 13 2 69

Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 12 4 50

Shobe, Clinton 4 1 21

C. Cornett, PBL 2 1 6

LeConte, Monticello 3 3 3

182

Name, School W L Pts

Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 18 0 90

Frost, Unity 11 0 59

Workman, GCMS/Fisher 12 5 51

L. Winter, Clinton 4 0 18

Linares, Hoopeston Area 8 7 9

Shelton, Oakwood 1 0 6

An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 3 2 3

Ashman, Prairie Central 6 7 0

Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden 5 5 0

Granados, Hoopeston Area 1 1 0

195

Name, School W L Pts

C. Kerns, Prairie Central 24 2 108

Traxler, Unity 10 1 57

O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 10 6 27

Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11

Downs, Clinton 3 1 10

Phelps, Oakwood 1 0 6

Curry, Hoopeston Area 7 7 0

220

Name, School W L Pts

Miller, Bismarck-Henning 23 1 116

Varney, Prairie Central 18 7 51

Hammer, Clinton 4 0 24

Davis, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 13

Master, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 6

Gallagher, Monticello 7 7 0

285

Name, School W L Pts

Steidinger, Prairie Central 19 1 87

Smock, St. Thomas More 11 5 45

Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 8 2 37

Hayden, Clinton 4 1 21

Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12



Class 2A/3A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Cardani, Centennial 18 0 101

Nash, Rantoul 8 4 36

Morris, Central 10 8 0

113

Name, School W L Pts

Gill, Rantoul 8 0 33

Crider, Danville 8 5 21

Edwards, Centennial 8 7 8

120

Name, School W L Pts

A. Turner, Danville 16 2 74

McElwee-Wise, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 14 2 71

Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 4 1 15

Lyons, Central 7 6 4

126

Name, School W L Pts

Bellik, Danville 15 3 68

McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 11 3 56

Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 17

Potenburg, Central 6 6 0

132

Name, School W L Pts

Roseman, Rantoul 12 0 64

Lopez, Danville 8 6 14

138

Name, School W L Pts

McCusker, Rantoul 9 0 52

K. Sanchez, Danville 11 6 31

Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8

Carrell, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 5 4 6

J. Terry, Centennial 11 11 5

145

Name, School W L Pts

Nessbitt, Centennial 12 2 57

Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 7 5 19

Mayfield, Danville 10 8 7

Skube, Central 4 5 2

152

Name, School W L Pts

Hall, Central 18 1 92

Gordon, Centennial 12 2 45

Smith, Rantoul 2 0 12

160

Name, School W L Pts

P. Perez, Danville 15 1 82

Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 10 5 21

Roberson, Centennial 4 2 14

170

Name, School W L Pts

Risinger, Centennial 16 4 62

Marrigae-Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 2 55

Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour 10 4 32

James, Central 2 1 1

Snow, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 2 2 0

182

Name, School W L Pts

Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 15 1 78

Goddard, Centennial 11 5 34

Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 9 4 16

195

Name, School W L Pts

Fox, Urbana 17 3 73

Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 12 2 60

220

Name, School W L Pts

Luffman, Urbana 16 2 79

Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 4 53

Gunn, Central 10 2 42

Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 7 1 30

Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 4 1 15

Dombroskie, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 5 4 9

Sprandel, Rantoul 4 5 6

285

Name, School W L Pts

Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 4 48

Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 9 3 39

Langfeld, Centennial 8 6 21

