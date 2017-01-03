Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Jan. 4)
Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Jan. 4)

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 8:55pm | Bob Jones

Class 1A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden    17    2    81
Elliott, Hoopeston Area    12    0    71
Shellman, St. Thomas More    12    2    58
Griffet, Unity    8    2    35
Maxey. GCMS/Fisher    12    6    31
O’Linc, Monticello    9    5    28
Mingee, St. Thomas More    5    1    27
Deavers, Clinton    2    1    9
A. Cornett, PBL    7    6    6
Ifft, Prairie Central    9    4    3
Martin, Clinton    1    1    3
Palmberg, St. Thomas More    1    1    3
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden    2    2    0

113
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning    19    5    83
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden    15    3    76
Wease, Unity    6    2    24
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher    7    4    17
Atkins, St. Thomas More    9    7    14
Wharton, Clinton    3    2    12
Harrison, Oakwood    1    0    6

120
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher    11    4    42
Plackett, Unity    7    2    30
Spaugh, Clinton    5    0    27
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning    9    4    25
Pollard, St. Thomas More    4    2    8
Alyea, Oakwood    1    0    6
Strode, Monticello    6    5    6

126
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Johnson, Prairie Central    22    4    78
Harris, Clinton    4    1    21
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher    8    5    21
Jones, Monticello    10    7    20
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    7    5    15

132
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    18    5    74
Daniels, Unity    8    1    37
N. Smith, Clinton    3    1    15
Kline, Oakwood    2    0    12
Davis, Prairie Central    10    11    3
K. Johnson, Clinton    1    1    3

138
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher    15    2    67
Hardimon, Unity    7    1    36
Reynolds, Clinton    5    0    26
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden    5    0    22
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello    10    8    13
Lashaway, Oakwood    1    0    6
Tran, Argenta-Oreana    1    1    0

145
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Schuler, Prairie Central    21    3    84
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher    13    3    61
Parrish, PBL    12    1    60
Akins, Bismarck-Henning    14    9    45
Reed, Unity    9    2    40
Chandler, Hoopeston Area    8    2    39
Bry. Reeves, Clinton    3    2    11
Richards, Monticello    4    3    7
Fox, Oakwood    1    0    6
Kellogg, Hoopeston Area    4    4    0

152
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Woodrey, Prairie Central    18    5    72
Sexton, St. Thomas More    10    2    40
VanDalsen, Monticello    9    3    32
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher    10    7    31
Shannon, Unity    6    4    20
Hewerdine, PBL    8    6    9
Cockreil, Oakwood    1    0    6

160
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Hoselton, Prairie Central    25    0    117
Schmidt, Unity    9    2    44
K. Winters, Clinton    6    0    33
Hettiinger, St. Thomas More    6    4    8
Ajster, Oakwood    1    0    6
Jordan, Bismarck-Henning    1    1    0

170
Name, School    W    L    Pts
M. Kerns, Prairie Central    21    4    84
Mammen, St. Thomas More    15    1    81
Wilson, Unity    17    3    81
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden    13    2    69
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher    12    4    50
Shobe, Clinton    4    1    21
C. Cornett, PBL    2    1    6
LeConte, Monticello    3    3    3

182
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden    18    0    90
Frost, Unity    11    0    59
Workman, GCMS/Fisher    12    5    51
L. Winter, Clinton    4    0    18
Linares, Hoopeston Area    8    7    9
Shelton, Oakwood    1    0    6
An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area    3    2    3
Ashman, Prairie Central    6    7    0
Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden    5    5    0
Granados, Hoopeston Area    1    1    0

195
Name, School    W    L    Pts
C. Kerns, Prairie Central    24    2    108
Traxler, Unity    10    1    57
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher    10    6    27
Freeseman, Monticello    6    4    11
Downs, Clinton    3    1    10
Phelps, Oakwood    1    0    6
Curry, Hoopeston Area    7    7    0

220
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Miller, Bismarck-Henning    23    1    116
Varney, Prairie Central    18    7    51
Hammer, Clinton    4    0    24
Davis, GCMS/Fisher    4    2    13
Master, St. Joseph-Ogden    1    0    6
Gallagher, Monticello    7    7    0

285
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Steidinger, Prairie Central    19    1    87
Smock, St. Thomas More    11    5    45
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher    8    2    37
Hayden, Clinton    4    1    21
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning    2    0    12

Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Cardani, Centennial    18    0    101
Nash, Rantoul    8    4    36
Morris, Central    10    8    0

113
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Gill, Rantoul    8    0    33
Crider, Danville    8    5    21
Edwards, Centennial    8    7    8

120
Name, School    W    L    Pts
A. Turner, Danville    16    2    74
McElwee-Wise, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    14    2    71
Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    4    1    15
Lyons, Central    7    6    4

126
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Bellik, Danville    15    3    68
McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    11    3    56
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour    7    5    17
Potenburg, Central    6    6    0

132
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Roseman, Rantoul    12    0    64
Lopez, Danville    8    6    14

138
Name, School    W    L    Pts
McCusker, Rantoul    9    0    52
K. Sanchez, Danville    11    6    31
Q. Smith, Central    5    3    8
Carrell, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    5    4    6
J. Terry, Centennial    11    11    5

145
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Nessbitt, Centennial    12    2    57
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour    7    5    19
Mayfield, Danville    10    8    7
Skube, Central    4    5    2

152
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Hall, Central    18    1    92
Gordon, Centennial    12    2    45
Smith, Rantoul    2    0    12

160
Name, School    W    L    Pts
P. Perez, Danville    15    1    82
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour    10    5    21
Roberson, Centennial    4    2    14

170
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Risinger, Centennial    16    4    62
Marrigae-Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    12    2    55
Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour    10    4    32
James, Central    2    1    1
Snow, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    2    2    0

182
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    15    1    78
Goddard, Centennial    11    5    34
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour    9    4    16

195
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Fox, Urbana    17    3    73
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour    12    2    60

220
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Luffman, Urbana    16    2    79
Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    12    4    53
Gunn, Central    10    2    42
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour    7    1    30
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour    4    1    15
Dombroskie, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    5    4    9
Sprandel, Rantoul    4    5    6

285
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    12    4    48
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour    9    3    39
Langfeld, Centennial    8    6    21

NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.

