Familiar foes meet up at Twin City wrestling meet

Image Gallery: 2017 Twin City Wrestling Meet » more Photo by: Robin Scholz 170-Central's Amir James and Centennial's Dontaice Roberson during the annual Twin City Wrestling Meet at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial wrestler Jeremiah Risinger struggled to remove himself from the grasp of Champaign Central’s Amir James as the clock ticked down past 10 seconds in the final period of the former teammates’ 182-pound bout.

Down 5-4 in Tuesday’s Twin City Meet matchup, Risinger wanted that escape point as much as any this season.

He’d been waiting for this matchup with his former practice partner all season.

“I had been thinking about that match the whole year,” Risinger said. “It was probably the match I wanted to win the most out of any of them.”

Risinger sprung to his feet, but James’ arms were still affixed around him. As his arms and legs cramped from a week of drastic weight loss, James brought Risinger back down to the mat to close out a win that meant something to the Central senior on multiple levels.

“Everything was locking up on me,” James said, “and I just had to fight through.”

A year ago, James transferred from Central to Centennial, where he spent one school year but never completely assimilated. Now, he’s back at Central.

“Coming back, it’s kind of like being at home again,” James said. “I’m more comfortable at Central than I was at Centennial.”

His time back with the Maroons, with whom he qualified for the state wrestling tournament as a sophomore before missing out last year, hasn’t gone perfectly.

Before Tuesday, he had wrestled just three times. Early in the season, he was kept off the mat by a shoulder injury he suffered in the Maroons’ football season finale.

As James prepared to return, he injured his back in a car accident. When he attempted to come back from that injury at the Mascoutah Invitational, he injured his knee.

“He’s not in very good shape right now because he hasn’t been able to run a lot,” Central coach Merle Ingersoll said. “But he’s to the point where we can start working him more and getting him in shape … I could tell he was struggling some. I think in another two or three weeks, he’ll be better.”

James lost 13 pounds in the past few days in order to certify at 170. After cramping in his first bout of the day, a 5-1 win over St. Thomas More’s Andrew Mammen, he drank four bottles of water and a small bottle of pickle juice to try to regain strength. In the end, Risinger moved up to 182 pounds because of lineup shuffling, so James moved up with him.

“It was nerve-wracking,” James said of his matchup with Risinger. “I started that match and he was just going at me, going at me. ... That kid is strong. When I first came out and I felt his aggression and felt his power, I was like, ‘I’m in for a ride.’ But I just had to play it smart.”

James and the Maroons beat Centennial 44-24 and Urbana 48-19 after falling to STM 39-36. Centennial dropped STM 50-24 and Urbana 42-18, and the Sabers defeated the Tigers 60-21 in the four-team Champaign-Urbana contest.

Tuesday wasn’t necessarily a homecoming for James, but it certainly was a reunion. He exchanged hugs and laughs with a few of his former teammates as he went through the handshake line.

For his part, Risinger hopes the reunion happens again in the postseason.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” he said with a smile. “I’m going to beat him next time.”