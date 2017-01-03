Five prep wrestling dates to watch in 2017

With the annual Twin City Meet taking place on Tuesday night at Centennial, it means one thing: The state wrestling scene is about to heat up. Here are five important dates to keep an eye on between now and when the state meet arrives at State Farm Center next month:

Jan. 14

Two long-time tournament staples on the area scene will commence, with the 38th annual Urbana Invitational and the 37th annual Marty Williams Invitational at Mahomet-Seymour both on the same Saturday, featuring teams from across the state arriving in Champaign County.



Jan. 21

Champaign Central, Centennial, Danville and Urbana will head to Peoria Notre Dame for the annual Big 12 duals, with Centennial’s Justin Cardani (106 pounds), Central’s Rio Beals (145), Danville’s Porfirio Perez (160) and Urbana’s Luke Luffman (195) all looking to defend conference titles they won last season.



Feb. 4

All Class 2A area teams — Centennial, Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul, Urbana and Westville/Salt Fork/Georgetown-Ridge Farm — will descend upon Urbana Middle School for regional action. In 1A, individuals will compete in regionals at St. Joseph-Ogden (Bismarck-Henning, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, SJ-O and St. Thomas More), Deer Creek-Mackinaw (Clinton, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Prairie Central and Ridgeview) and Argenta-Oreana (A-O, Monticello and Unity). If a team wins a regional, it will advance to a dual-team sectional on Feb. 21, with the dual-team state meet slated for Feb. 25 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

Feb. 10-11

If a wrestler finishes in the top three at his respective regional, it’s onto the two-day sectional tournament this weekend. In 2A, all area wrestlers who make it out of the Urbana Regional will make the trek south to wrestle at Mascoutah, vying for a top-four finish and a state berth. In 1A, any wrestlers advancing out of the SJ-O or Deer Creek-Mackinaw regionals are bound for Clinton, while any sectional qualifiers from Argenta-Oreana will head south to wrestle at Vandalia.



Feb. 16-18

The Class 1A state meet kicks off a busy three-day stretch of wrestling at State Farm Center, the only time Champaign-Urbana will host a state tournament in 2017 since the football state title games are back in DeKalb this year. For the first time since 2012, though, the area wrestling scene doesn’t boast a state champion from the previous season, although six wrestlers from just as many area schools return after winning state medals last season.