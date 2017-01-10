Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Jan. 9)
Class 1A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area 28 2 157
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 20 3 95
Shellman, St. Thomas More 14 5 55
O’Linc, Monticello 14 7 40
Griffet, Unity 8 2 35
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 12 6 31
Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22
Deavers, Clinton 2 1 9
A. Cornett, PBL 7 6 6
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 3 3
Martin, Clinton 1 1 3
Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3
113
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 20 4 99
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 20 6 83
Wease, Unity 6 2 24
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 7 4 17
Atkins, St. Thomas More 12 10 14
Wharton, Clinton 3 2 12
Harrison, Oakwood 1 0 6
120
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 11 4 42
Plackett, Unity 7 2 30
Spaugh, Clinton 5 0 27
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 10 5 25
Strode, Monticello 10 7 13
Alyea, Oakwood 1 0 6
126
Johnson, Prairie Central 29 4 104
Harris, Clinton 4 1 21
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 8 5 21
Jones, Monticello 12 9 20
132
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 19 6 74
Daniels, Unity 8 1 37
N. Smith, Clinton 3 1 15
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 10 7 23
Kline, Oakwood 2 0 12
K. Johnson, Clinton 1 1 3
138
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 15 2 67
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 10 0 47
Hardiman, Unity 7 1 36
Reynolds, Clinton 5 0 26
Davis, Prairie Central 17 12 20
Lashaway, Oakwood 1 0 6
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 12 11 4
Tran, Argenta-Oreana 1 1 0
145
Schuler, Prairie Central 28 3 114
Chandler, Hoopeston Area 23 6 101
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 13 3 61
Parrish, PBL 12 1 60
Akins, Bismarck-Henning 15 10 45
Reed, Unity 9 2 40
Bry. Reeves, Clinton 3 2 11
Fox, Oakwood 1 0 6
Richards, Monticello 5 5 3
152
Woodrey, Prairie Central 18 6 63
VanDalsen, Monticello 14 4 51
Sexton, St. Thomas More 13 5 37
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 10 7 31
Shannon, Unity 6 4 20
Ashby, Hoopeston Area 3 1 13
Hewerdine, PBL 8 6 9
Cockrell, Oakwood 1 0 6
Jordan, Bismarck-Henning 2 2 0
160
Hoselton, Prairie Central 31 0 159
Mammen, St. Thomas More 18 4 81
Schmidt, Unity 9 2 44
Zamora, Hoopeston Area 16 8 43
K. Winters, Clinton 6 0 33
Ajster, Oakwood 1 0 6
170
Wilson, Unity 21 3 99
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 17 3 90
M. Kerns, Prairie Central 27 5 89
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 12 4 50
Linares, Hoopeston Area 18 16 26
Shobe, Clinton 4 1 21
LeConte, Monticello 4 3 9
Hettinger, St. Thomas More 9 7 8
C. Cornett, PBL 2 1 6
182
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 23 0 115
Frost, Unity 11 0 59
Workman, GCMS/Fisher 12 5 51
L. Winter, Clinton 4 0 18
Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13
An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 8 7 6
Shelton, Oakwood 1 0 6
195
C. Kerns, Prairie Central 30 2 119
Traxler, Unity 10 1 57
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 10 6 27
Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11
Downs, Clinton 3 1 10
Phelps, Oakwood 1 0 6
220
Miller, Bismarck-Henning 25 1 128
Varney, Prairie Central 22 9 62
Hammer, Clinton 4 0 24
Davis, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 13
Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 10 8 9
285
Steidinger, Prairie Central 23 3 83
Smock, St. Thomas More 15 7 57
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 8 2 37
Hayden, Clinton 4 1 21
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12
Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Cardani, Centennial 25 0 136
Nash, Rantoul 16 8 48
Morris, Central 10 8 0
113
Gill, Rantoul 8 0 48
Crider, Danville 12 6 37
Edwards, Centennial 11 10 8
120
A. Turner, Danville 19 3 86
McElwee-Wise, Westv/SF/G-RF 14 2 71
Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 4 1 15
Lyons, Central 7 6 4
126
Bellik, Danville 17 3 75
McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 11 3 56
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 18 12 45
Potenburg, Central 6 6 0
132
Roseman, Rantoul 23 1 119
Lopez, Danville 9 7 16
138
McCusker, Rantoul 19 1 111
K. Sanchez, Danville 12 8 29
Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8
Carrell, Westv/SF/G-RF 5 4 6
J. Terry, Centennial 11 11 5
145
Nesbitt, Centennial 17 5 74
Goodell, Rantoul 13 8 35
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 17 14 21
Skube, Central 4 5 2
152
Hall, Central 18 1 92
Smith, Rantoul 14 0 82
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 23 11 53
Gordon, Centennial 16 5 52
Kittivanichkulkrai, M-S 5 0 25
160
P. Perez, Danville 19 1 103
Roberson, Centennial 11 4 41
170
Risinger, Centennial 21 6 81
Daebelliehn, M-S 23 10 69
Marige-Tucker, West./SF/G-RF 12 2 55
C. Perez, Danville 12 10 16
James, Central 2 1 1
Snow, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 2 2 0
182
Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 15 1 78
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 22 10 66
Goddard, Centennial 11 5 34
195
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 29 5 136
Fox, Urbana 17 3 73
220
Luffman, Urbana 16 2 79
Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 4 53
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 10 3 46
Gunn, Central 10 2 42
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 11 5 24
Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19
Dombroski, Westv/SF/G-RF 5 4 9
285
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 21 9 57
Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 4 48
Langfeld, Centennial 8 6 21
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
