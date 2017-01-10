Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Jan. 9)

Class 1A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Elliott, Hoopeston Area 28 2 157

Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 20 3 95

Shellman, St. Thomas More 14 5 55

O’Linc, Monticello 14 7 40

Griffet, Unity 8 2 35

Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 12 6 31

Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22

Deavers, Clinton 2 1 9

A. Cornett, PBL 7 6 6

DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 3 3 3

Martin, Clinton 1 1 3

Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3



113

McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 20 4 99

Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 20 6 83

Wease, Unity 6 2 24

Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 7 4 17

Atkins, St. Thomas More 12 10 14

Wharton, Clinton 3 2 12

Harrison, Oakwood 1 0 6



120

Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 11 4 42

Plackett, Unity 7 2 30

Spaugh, Clinton 5 0 27

D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 10 5 25

Strode, Monticello 10 7 13

Alyea, Oakwood 1 0 6



126

Johnson, Prairie Central 29 4 104

Harris, Clinton 4 1 21

Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 8 5 21

Jones, Monticello 12 9 20



132

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 19 6 74

Daniels, Unity 8 1 37

N. Smith, Clinton 3 1 15

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 10 7 23

Kline, Oakwood 2 0 12

K. Johnson, Clinton 1 1 3



138

Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 15 2 67

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 10 0 47

Hardiman, Unity 7 1 36

Reynolds, Clinton 5 0 26

Davis, Prairie Central 17 12 20

Lashaway, Oakwood 1 0 6

Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 12 11 4

Tran, Argenta-Oreana 1 1 0



145

Schuler, Prairie Central 28 3 114

Chandler, Hoopeston Area 23 6 101

Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 13 3 61

Parrish, PBL 12 1 60

Akins, Bismarck-Henning 15 10 45

Reed, Unity 9 2 40

Bry. Reeves, Clinton 3 2 11

Fox, Oakwood 1 0 6

Richards, Monticello 5 5 3



152

Woodrey, Prairie Central 18 6 63

VanDalsen, Monticello 14 4 51

Sexton, St. Thomas More 13 5 37

Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 10 7 31

Shannon, Unity 6 4 20

Ashby, Hoopeston Area 3 1 13

Hewerdine, PBL 8 6 9

Cockrell, Oakwood 1 0 6

Jordan, Bismarck-Henning 2 2 0



160

Hoselton, Prairie Central 31 0 159

Mammen, St. Thomas More 18 4 81

Schmidt, Unity 9 2 44

Zamora, Hoopeston Area 16 8 43

K. Winters, Clinton 6 0 33

Ajster, Oakwood 1 0 6



170

Wilson, Unity 21 3 99

Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 17 3 90

M. Kerns, Prairie Central 27 5 89

Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 12 4 50

Linares, Hoopeston Area 18 16 26

Shobe, Clinton 4 1 21

LeConte, Monticello 4 3 9

Hettinger, St. Thomas More 9 7 8

C. Cornett, PBL 2 1 6



182

Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 23 0 115

Frost, Unity 11 0 59

Workman, GCMS/Fisher 12 5 51

L. Winter, Clinton 4 0 18

Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13

An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 8 7 6

Shelton, Oakwood 1 0 6



195

C. Kerns, Prairie Central 30 2 119

Traxler, Unity 10 1 57

O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 10 6 27

Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11

Downs, Clinton 3 1 10

Phelps, Oakwood 1 0 6



220

Miller, Bismarck-Henning 25 1 128

Varney, Prairie Central 22 9 62

Hammer, Clinton 4 0 24

Davis, GCMS/Fisher 4 2 13

Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 10 8 9



285

Steidinger, Prairie Central 23 3 83

Smock, St. Thomas More 15 7 57

Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 8 2 37

Hayden, Clinton 4 1 21

Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12



Class 2A/3A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Cardani, Centennial 25 0 136

Nash, Rantoul 16 8 48

Morris, Central 10 8 0



113

Gill, Rantoul 8 0 48

Crider, Danville 12 6 37

Edwards, Centennial 11 10 8



120

A. Turner, Danville 19 3 86

McElwee-Wise, Westv/SF/G-RF 14 2 71

Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 4 1 15

Lyons, Central 7 6 4



126

Bellik, Danville 17 3 75

McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 11 3 56

Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 18 12 45

Potenburg, Central 6 6 0



132

Roseman, Rantoul 23 1 119

Lopez, Danville 9 7 16



138

McCusker, Rantoul 19 1 111

K. Sanchez, Danville 12 8 29

Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8

Carrell, Westv/SF/G-RF 5 4 6

J. Terry, Centennial 11 11 5



145

Nesbitt, Centennial 17 5 74

Goodell, Rantoul 13 8 35

Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 17 14 21

Skube, Central 4 5 2



152

Hall, Central 18 1 92

Smith, Rantoul 14 0 82

Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 23 11 53

Gordon, Centennial 16 5 52

Kittivanichkulkrai, M-S 5 0 25



160

P. Perez, Danville 19 1 103

Roberson, Centennial 11 4 41



170

Risinger, Centennial 21 6 81

Daebelliehn, M-S 23 10 69

Marige-Tucker, West./SF/G-RF 12 2 55

C. Perez, Danville 12 10 16

James, Central 2 1 1

Snow, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 2 2 0



182

Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 15 1 78

Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 22 10 66

Goddard, Centennial 11 5 34



195

Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 29 5 136

Fox, Urbana 17 3 73



220

Luffman, Urbana 16 2 79

Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 4 53

Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 10 3 46

Gunn, Central 10 2 42

Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 11 5 24

Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19

Dombroski, Westv/SF/G-RF 5 4 9



285

Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 21 9 57

Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 12 4 48

Langfeld, Centennial 8 6 21



