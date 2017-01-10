Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Jan. 9)
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 9:32pm | Bob Jones

Class 1A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area    28    2    157
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden    20    3    95
Shellman, St. Thomas More    14    5    55
O’Linc, Monticello    14    7    40
Griffet, Unity    8    2    35
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher    12    6    31
Mingee, St. Thomas More    6    3    22
Deavers, Clinton    2    1    9
A. Cornett, PBL    7    6    6
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden    3    3    3
Martin, Clinton    1    1    3
Palmberg, St. Thomas More    1    1    3

113
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden    20    4    99
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning    20    6    83
Wease, Unity    6    2    24
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher    7    4    17
Atkins, St. Thomas More    12    10    14
Wharton, Clinton    3    2    12
Harrison, Oakwood    1    0    6

120
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher    11    4    42
Plackett, Unity    7    2    30
Spaugh, Clinton    5    0    27
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning    10    5    25
Strode, Monticello    10    7    13
Alyea, Oakwood    1    0    6

126
Johnson, Prairie Central    29    4    104
Harris, Clinton    4    1    21
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher    8    5    21
Jones, Monticello    12    9    20

132
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    19    6    74
Daniels, Unity    8    1    37
N. Smith, Clinton    3    1    15
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    10    7    23
Kline, Oakwood    2    0    12
K. Johnson, Clinton    1    1    3

138
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher    15    2    67
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden    10    0    47
Hardiman, Unity    7    1    36
Reynolds, Clinton    5    0    26
Davis, Prairie Central    17    12    20
Lashaway, Oakwood    1    0    6
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello    12    11    4
Tran, Argenta-Oreana    1    1    0

145
Schuler, Prairie Central    28    3    114
Chandler, Hoopeston Area    23    6    101
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher    13    3    61
Parrish, PBL    12    1    60
Akins, Bismarck-Henning    15    10    45
Reed, Unity    9    2    40
Bry. Reeves, Clinton    3    2    11
Fox, Oakwood    1    0    6
Richards, Monticello    5    5    3

152
Woodrey, Prairie Central    18    6    63
VanDalsen, Monticello    14    4    51
Sexton, St. Thomas More    13    5    37
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher    10    7    31
Shannon, Unity    6    4    20
Ashby, Hoopeston Area    3    1    13
Hewerdine, PBL    8    6    9
Cockrell, Oakwood    1    0    6
Jordan, Bismarck-Henning    2    2    0

160
Hoselton, Prairie Central    31    0    159
Mammen, St. Thomas More    18    4    81
Schmidt, Unity    9    2    44
Zamora, Hoopeston Area    16    8    43
K. Winters, Clinton    6    0    33
Ajster, Oakwood    1    0    6

170
Wilson, Unity    21    3    99
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden    17    3    90
M. Kerns, Prairie Central    27    5    89
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher    12    4    50
Linares, Hoopeston Area    18    16    26
Shobe, Clinton    4    1    21
LeConte, Monticello    4    3    9
Hettinger, St. Thomas More    9    7    8
C. Cornett, PBL    2    1    6

182
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden    23    0    115
Frost, Unity    11    0    59
Workman, GCMS/Fisher    12    5    51
L. Winter, Clinton    4    0    18
Ashman, Prairie Central    10    8    13
An. Colunga, Hoopeston Area    8    7    6
Shelton, Oakwood    1    0    6

195
C. Kerns, Prairie Central    30    2    119
Traxler, Unity    10    1    57
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher    10    6    27
Freeseman, Monticello    6    4    11
Downs, Clinton    3    1    10
Phelps, Oakwood    1    0    6

220
Miller, Bismarck-Henning    25    1    128
Varney, Prairie Central    22    9    62
Hammer, Clinton    4    0    24
Davis, GCMS/Fisher    4    2    13
Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area    10    8    9

285
Steidinger, Prairie Central    23    3    83
Smock, St. Thomas More    15    7    57
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher    8    2    37
Hayden, Clinton    4    1    21
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning    2    0    12

Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Cardani, Centennial    25    0    136
Nash, Rantoul    16    8    48
Morris, Central    10    8    0

113
Gill, Rantoul    8    0    48
Crider, Danville    12    6    37
Edwards, Centennial    11    10    8

120
A. Turner, Danville    19    3    86
McElwee-Wise, Westv/SF/G-RF    14    2    71
Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    4    1    15
Lyons, Central    7    6    4

126
Bellik, Danville    17    3    75
McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    11    3    56
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour    18    12    45
Potenburg, Central    6    6    0

132
Roseman, Rantoul    23    1    119
Lopez, Danville    9    7    16

138
McCusker, Rantoul    19    1    111
K. Sanchez, Danville    12    8    29
Q. Smith, Central    5    3    8
Carrell, Westv/SF/G-RF    5    4    6
J. Terry, Centennial    11    11    5

145
Nesbitt, Centennial    17    5    74
Goodell, Rantoul    13    8    35
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour    17    14    21
Skube, Central    4    5    2

152
Hall, Central    18    1    92
Smith, Rantoul    14    0    82
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour    23    11    53
Gordon, Centennial    16    5    52
Kittivanichkulkrai, M-S    5    0    25

160
P. Perez, Danville    19    1    103
Roberson, Centennial    11    4    41

170
Risinger, Centennial    21    6    81
Daebelliehn, M-S    23    10    69
Marige-Tucker, West./SF/G-RF    12    2    55
C. Perez, Danville    12    10    16
James, Central    2    1    1
Snow, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    2    2    0

182
Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    15    1    78
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour    22    10    66
Goddard, Centennial    11    5    34

195
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour    29    5    136
Fox, Urbana    17    3    73

220
Luffman, Urbana    16    2    79
Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    12    4    53
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour    10    3    46
Gunn, Central    10    2    42
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour    11    5    24
Sprandel, Rantoul    12    9    19
Dombroski, Westv/SF/G-RF    5    4    9

285
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour    21    9    57
Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    12    4    48
Langfeld, Centennial    8    6    21

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
 

