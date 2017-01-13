Crowley, Bulldogs feeling ready for weekend invite

Image Gallery: 2017 Twin City Wrestling Meet » more Photo by: Robin Scholz 170-Central's Amir James and Centennial's Dontaice Roberson during the annual Twin City Wrestling Meet at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

MAHOMET — When Mahomet-Seymour wrestler Hunter Crowley throws his opponent to the mat, he’s usually dominant. In 29 wins this season, he’s pinned his opponent 20 times.

Against Washington’s Jacob Warner, a nationally ranked 195-pounder Crowley took on last week at the Sycamore Invitational, Crowley didn’t have the opportunity to use those skills.

“Warner was not having any of that,” M-S coach Rob Ledin said.

Crowley lost the match, and that might be exactly what illinoismatmen.com’s Class 2A second-ranked 195-pounder needed.

“I think it’s a great learning experience to see that, to feel that,” Ledin said. “When you’re Hunter, you’re not going to learn too many new tricks, but at least the intensity and the pace that Hunter gave him, that’s something that you need to feel, and I think that’ll benefit him.”

With his high ranking, Crowley has had a problem finding competition this season. To open the season, he won the Sidney (Mo.) Invitational, a meet featuring teams from several states. His other three losses came at the hands of 2A No. 2 220-pounder Garrette Branson (Mattoon) and two ranked 3A wrestlers.

After Crowley finished fourth in the state at 182 last season, Ledin is hoping that experience will push Crowley to an even better result at 195 this year.

“Being a senior and having these good matches, it’s just sharpening his iron,” Ledin said. “He’s just going to be that much more prepared when the state tournament rolls around. He’s been in that battle already. He’s seen what the best have to offer, and he knows what it takes to get there.”

Saturday, the Mahomet-Seymour team will see some of the best competition the state has to offer when it hosts the 37th Marty Williams Invitational. Several of the tournament’s teams at the tournament are ranked in the Top 25 by illinoismatmen.com across all three classes. For 2A No. 8 David Griffet, who qualified for the state meet last year in a breakout season, it’s a chance to get his feet under him.

Griffet suffered an injury in the first meet of the season and returned last weekend in Sycamore.

“He got in the top-eight bracket at Sycamore and was actually winning one if not both of his matchups, and he kind of ran out of gas,” Ledin said. “He was all upset, and I was like, ‘You’ve had three days of practice, man. Chill out. We’ve got to get you into shape.’ ”

The tournament will go with a scramble format, meaning wrestlers will take part in pool play then take on wrestlers with similar records in bracket play.

In the last invite of the season, this will be the first varsity invitational in which Ledin will bring his entire lineup since the opening meet in Montana. Since then, Ledin has taken some of his younger wrestlers exclusively to smaller meets.

No doubt, some of the Bulldogs will suffer tough losses. And in the end, that might be exactly what they need.

“I wanted to give them a little time to catch up and wrestle more on their level to gain some confidence (for most of the season),” Ledin said. “Now, with the last tournament of the year being our own, it just gives me the opportunity to take them there and hopefully they build some confidence.”