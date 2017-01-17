N-G wrestling: Top 10 (Jan. 18)

N-G Top 10: WRESTLING

The final day of the state wrestling meet takes place a month from now in Champaign. So what better time for our first rankings of the season, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs, led by Hunter Crowley at 195 pounds, will tussle with Champaign Central at home on Thursday night in a dual meet

2. Clinton Maroons could make some noise in Class 1A next month, but before that, they host El Paso-Gridley next Wednesday in final home meet

3. LeRoy/Tri-Valley Normal U-High and Illini Bluffs stop by on Thursday night before Panthers host annual Randy Bowman Invitational this Saturday

4. GCMS/Fisher Always a perennial power to reckon with and this year is no different after Falcons went on the road and beat Class 2A Danville on Tuesday night

5. Monticello Sages beat St. Thomas More and Rantoul on Tuesday night at Okaw Duals before they head to LeRoy on Saturday for Randy Bowman Invitational

6. Unity Rockets have two standouts in the upper weight classes, with Jake Frost at 182 pounds and Toby Traxler at 195 leading the way

7. St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans split both their matches on Tuesday night, defeating St. Thomas More but falling to Unity as host of Okaw Duals

8. Centennial Chargers rely on Justin Cardani at 106 pounds and Andre Gordon in the middle weight classes to help spark Chargers on the mat

9. Champaign Central Maroons will get quite the test on Thursday night at Mahomet-Seymour before embarking upon Big 12 Duals on Saturday at Peoria Notre Dame

10. St. Thomas More First-year coach Mark Mammen has the Sabers, who wrestled in St. Joseph on Tuesday night in Okaw Duals, heading in the right direction