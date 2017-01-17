Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 83 Today's Paper

N-G wrestling: Top 10 (Jan. 18)
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

N-G wrestling: Top 10 (Jan. 18)

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 11:07pm | Matt Daniels

N-G Top 10: WRESTLING
The final day of the state wrestling meet takes place a month from now in Champaign. So what better time for our first rankings of the season, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL    COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour    Bulldogs, led by Hunter Crowley at 195 pounds, will tussle with Champaign Central at home on Thursday night in a dual meet

2. Clinton    Maroons could make some noise in Class 1A next month, but before that, they host El Paso-Gridley next Wednesday in final home meet

3. LeRoy/Tri-Valley    Normal U-High and Illini Bluffs stop by on Thursday night before Panthers host annual Randy Bowman Invitational this Saturday   

4. GCMS/Fisher    Always a perennial power to reckon with and this year is no different after Falcons went on the road and beat Class 2A Danville on Tuesday night   

5. Monticello    Sages beat St. Thomas More and Rantoul on Tuesday night at Okaw Duals before they head to LeRoy on Saturday for Randy Bowman Invitational   

6. Unity    Rockets have two standouts in the upper weight classes, with Jake Frost at 182 pounds and Toby Traxler at 195 leading the way

7. St. Joseph-Ogden    Spartans split both their matches on Tuesday night, defeating St. Thomas More but falling to Unity as host of Okaw Duals           

8. Centennial    Chargers rely on Justin Cardani at 106 pounds and Andre Gordon in the middle weight classes to help spark Chargers on the mat

9. Champaign Central    Maroons will get quite the test on Thursday night at Mahomet-Seymour before embarking upon Big 12 Duals on Saturday at Peoria Notre Dame

10. St. Thomas More    First-year coach Mark Mammen has the Sabers, who wrestled in St. Joseph on Tuesday night in Okaw Duals, heading in the right direction  

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments