Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Jan. 23)
Tue, 01/24/2017 - 11:58pm | Bob Jones

Class 1A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area    33    3    177
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden    27    5    129
O’Linc, Monticello    23    8    82
Shellman, St. Thomas More    21    9    73
Griffet, Unity    17    6    66
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher    15    7    45
Deavers, Clinton    14    8    33
Mingee, St. Thomas More    6    3    22
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden    5    4    9
Palmberg, St. Thomas More    1    1    3
A. Cornett, PBL    11    11    0

113
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden    28    5    138
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning    23    10    80
Wharton, Clinton    22    9    62
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher    18    8    50
Atkins, St. Thomas More    17    15    14
Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    9    6    12

120
Harris, Clinton    25    8    92
Plackett, Unity    17    7    48
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher    14    6    44
Strode, Monticello    15    10    24
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning    12    10    13
Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden    1    1    0

126
G. Johnson, Prairie Central    31    5    125
Dazey, Oakwood    16    0    48
Jones, Monticello    19    14    36
Thayer, Clinton    10    4    30

132
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    23    9    85
Daniels, Unity    19    5    76
Lashaway, Oakwood    18    8    62
Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    17    7    57
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello    21    16    26
N. Smith, Clinton    11    12    15
Bennett, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    9    6    15
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    13    13    5
Anderson, PBL    12    11    4

138
Reynolds, Clinton    30    2    137
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher    25    7    98
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden    16    4    55
Davis, Prairie Central    19    13    39

145
Schuler, Prairie Central    31    3    132
Chandler, Hoopeston Area    28    7    120
Bry. Reeves, Clinton    21    8    79
Parrish, PBL    16    2    77
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher    15    5    67
Fox, Oakwood    16    8    57
Akins, Bismarck-Henning    20    14    53
Reed, Unity    15    10    26
Richards, Monticello    9    8    10

152
Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    26    0    148
K. Winters, Clinton    28    3    125
VanDalsen, Monticello    23    7    91
Ajster, Oakwood    19    3    85
Woodrey, Prairie Central    19    6    72
Ashby, Hoopeston Area    8    2    40
Sexton, St. Thomas More    18    10    39
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher    11    12    13
Hewerdine, PBL    9    7    9
Shannon, Unity    11    11    9

160
Hoselton, Prairie Central    34    0    178
Shobe, Clinton    31    3    152
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    21    5    99
Schmidt, Unity    19    7    78
Zamora, Hoopeston Area    21    9    67
Stanley, Argenta-Oreana    12    14    10

170
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden    25    5    123
L. Winter, Clinton    31    1    121
Mammen, St. Thomas More    26    6    112
Wilson, Unity    25    4    112
M. Kerns, Prairie Central    28    5    110
Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    17    7    82
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher    20    10    56
Linares, Hoopeston Area    22    18    32
Bre. Reeves, Clinton    10    6    27
LeConte, Monticello    6    7    3

182
Frost, Unity    25    0    131
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden    27    1    129
Workman, GCMS/Fisher    16    10    46
Menacher, Monticello    21    15    22
Ashman, Prairie Central    10    8    13
Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden    7    7    0
J. Smith, St. Thomas More    1    1    0

195
C. Kerns, Prairie Central    32    3    141
Traxler, Unity    23    2    127
Phelps, Oakwood    21    4    91
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher    16    11    27
Rhoads, Monticello    4    2    12
Freeseman, Monticello    6    4    11

220
Miller, Bismarck-Henning    32    1    167
LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    24    4    122
Hammer, Clinton    26    6    97
Varney, Prairie Central    22    10    63
Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area    13    9    16

285
Steidinger, Prairie Central    24    3    99
Smock, St. Thomas More    22    10    87
Hayden, Clinton    18    8    66
Davis, GCMS/Fisher    9    3    36
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher    11    6    31
Stinebaugh, Unity    11    8    15
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning    2    0    12
K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana    3    2    6

Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Cardani, Centennial    32    0    171
Nash, Rantoul    16    8    48
Decker, Mahomet-Seymour    17    15    31

113
Gill, Rantoul    8    0    48
Crider, Danville    13    11    18
Edwards, Centennial    11    10    8
Crumpton, Central    1    1    0

120
McElwe-Wise, Westv/SF/G-RF    23    2    125
A. Turner, Danville    25    4    116
Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    5    2    21

126
Bellik, Danville    24    4    106
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour    29    12    84
McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    17    7    72

132
Roseman, Rantoul    23    1    119
K. Sanchez, Danville    17    10    65
Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour    9    8    3
Evans, Central    2    2    0

138
McCusker, Rantoul    19    1    111
Carrell, Westv/SF/G-RF    13    6    32
Q. Smith, Central    5    3    8
J. Terry, Centennial    11    11    5
K. Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour    20    21    1
Chung, Central    3    3    0

145
Nesbitt, Centennial    23    6    96
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour    25    17    65
Goodell, Rantoul    13    8    35
Rivers, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    8    2    34
Skube, Central    10    11    8
Howard, Mahomet-Seymour    2    2    4

152
Hall, Central    24    4    107
Smith, Rantoul    14    0    82
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour    30    14    79
Gordon, Centennial    21    7    73
Kittivanichkulkrai, M-S    5    0    28

160
P. Perez, Danville    26    1    138
Roberson, Centennial    16    6    59
Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour    10    7    31

170
Risinger, Centennial    24    7    120
Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour    32    13    101
Marriage-Tcker, Westv/SF/G-RF    19    5    78
C. Perez, Danville    16    12    30
James, Central    5    1    13

182
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour    32    11    122
Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    23    1    121
Goddard, Centennial    13    5    51
Reed, Danville    7    6    3

195
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour    40    5    202
Fox, Urbana    26    4    111
Dombroski, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    11    5    47
Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour    4    2    12

220
Luffman, Urbana    27    2    135
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour    21    4    97
Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    19    6    86
Gunn, Central    14    6    44
Sprandel, Rantoul    12    9    19
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour    13    8    18

285
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour    29    12    84
Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF    17    6    66
Langfeld, Centennial    10    9    30

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
 

