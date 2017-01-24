Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Jan. 23)

Class 1A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Elliott, Hoopeston Area 33 3 177

Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 27 5 129

O’Linc, Monticello 23 8 82

Shellman, St. Thomas More 21 9 73

Griffet, Unity 17 6 66

Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 15 7 45

Deavers, Clinton 14 8 33

Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22

DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 5 4 9

Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3

A. Cornett, PBL 11 11 0



113

McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 28 5 138

Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 23 10 80

Wharton, Clinton 22 9 62

Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 18 8 50

Atkins, St. Thomas More 17 15 14

Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 9 6 12



120

Harris, Clinton 25 8 92

Plackett, Unity 17 7 48

Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 14 6 44

Strode, Monticello 15 10 24

D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 12 10 13

Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0



126

G. Johnson, Prairie Central 31 5 125

Dazey, Oakwood 16 0 48

Jones, Monticello 19 14 36

Thayer, Clinton 10 4 30



132

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 23 9 85

Daniels, Unity 19 5 76

Lashaway, Oakwood 18 8 62

Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 17 7 57

Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 21 16 26

N. Smith, Clinton 11 12 15

Bennett, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 9 6 15

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 13 13 5

Anderson, PBL 12 11 4



138

Reynolds, Clinton 30 2 137

Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 25 7 98

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 16 4 55

Davis, Prairie Central 19 13 39



145

Schuler, Prairie Central 31 3 132

Chandler, Hoopeston Area 28 7 120

Bry. Reeves, Clinton 21 8 79

Parrish, PBL 16 2 77

Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 15 5 67

Fox, Oakwood 16 8 57

Akins, Bismarck-Henning 20 14 53

Reed, Unity 15 10 26

Richards, Monticello 9 8 10



152

Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 26 0 148

K. Winters, Clinton 28 3 125

VanDalsen, Monticello 23 7 91

Ajster, Oakwood 19 3 85

Woodrey, Prairie Central 19 6 72

Ashby, Hoopeston Area 8 2 40

Sexton, St. Thomas More 18 10 39

Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 11 12 13

Hewerdine, PBL 9 7 9

Shannon, Unity 11 11 9

160

Hoselton, Prairie Central 34 0 178

Shobe, Clinton 31 3 152

Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 21 5 99

Schmidt, Unity 19 7 78

Zamora, Hoopeston Area 21 9 67

Stanley, Argenta-Oreana 12 14 10



170

Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 25 5 123

L. Winter, Clinton 31 1 121

Mammen, St. Thomas More 26 6 112

Wilson, Unity 25 4 112

M. Kerns, Prairie Central 28 5 110

Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 17 7 82

Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 20 10 56

Linares, Hoopeston Area 22 18 32

Bre. Reeves, Clinton 10 6 27

LeConte, Monticello 6 7 3



182

Frost, Unity 25 0 131

Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 27 1 129

Workman, GCMS/Fisher 16 10 46

Menacher, Monticello 21 15 22

Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13

Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 7 0

J. Smith, St. Thomas More 1 1 0



195

C. Kerns, Prairie Central 32 3 141

Traxler, Unity 23 2 127

Phelps, Oakwood 21 4 91

O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 16 11 27

Rhoads, Monticello 4 2 12

Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11



220

Miller, Bismarck-Henning 32 1 167

LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 24 4 122

Hammer, Clinton 26 6 97

Varney, Prairie Central 22 10 63

Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 13 9 16



285

Steidinger, Prairie Central 24 3 99

Smock, St. Thomas More 22 10 87

Hayden, Clinton 18 8 66

Davis, GCMS/Fisher 9 3 36

Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 11 6 31

Stinebaugh, Unity 11 8 15

Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12

K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana 3 2 6



Class 2A/3A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Cardani, Centennial 32 0 171

Nash, Rantoul 16 8 48

Decker, Mahomet-Seymour 17 15 31



113

Gill, Rantoul 8 0 48

Crider, Danville 13 11 18

Edwards, Centennial 11 10 8

Crumpton, Central 1 1 0



120

McElwe-Wise, Westv/SF/G-RF 23 2 125

A. Turner, Danville 25 4 116

Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 5 2 21



126

Bellik, Danville 24 4 106

Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 29 12 84

McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 17 7 72



132

Roseman, Rantoul 23 1 119

K. Sanchez, Danville 17 10 65

Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour 9 8 3

Evans, Central 2 2 0



138

McCusker, Rantoul 19 1 111

Carrell, Westv/SF/G-RF 13 6 32

Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8

J. Terry, Centennial 11 11 5

K. Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour 20 21 1

Chung, Central 3 3 0



145

Nesbitt, Centennial 23 6 96

Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 25 17 65

Goodell, Rantoul 13 8 35

Rivers, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 8 2 34

Skube, Central 10 11 8

Howard, Mahomet-Seymour 2 2 4



152

Hall, Central 24 4 107

Smith, Rantoul 14 0 82

Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 30 14 79

Gordon, Centennial 21 7 73

Kittivanichkulkrai, M-S 5 0 28



160

P. Perez, Danville 26 1 138

Roberson, Centennial 16 6 59

Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour 10 7 31



170

Risinger, Centennial 24 7 120

Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour 32 13 101

Marriage-Tcker, Westv/SF/G-RF 19 5 78

C. Perez, Danville 16 12 30

James, Central 5 1 13



182

Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 32 11 122

Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 23 1 121

Goddard, Centennial 13 5 51

Reed, Danville 7 6 3



195

Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 40 5 202

Fox, Urbana 26 4 111

Dombroski, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 11 5 47

Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour 4 2 12



220

Luffman, Urbana 27 2 135

Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 21 4 97

Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 19 6 86

Gunn, Central 14 6 44

Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19

Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 13 8 18



285

Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 29 12 84

Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 17 6 66

Langfeld, Centennial 10 9 30



NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.

