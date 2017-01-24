Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Jan. 23)
Class 1A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area 33 3 177
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 27 5 129
O’Linc, Monticello 23 8 82
Shellman, St. Thomas More 21 9 73
Griffet, Unity 17 6 66
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 15 7 45
Deavers, Clinton 14 8 33
Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 5 4 9
Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3
A. Cornett, PBL 11 11 0
113
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 28 5 138
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 23 10 80
Wharton, Clinton 22 9 62
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 18 8 50
Atkins, St. Thomas More 17 15 14
Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 9 6 12
120
Harris, Clinton 25 8 92
Plackett, Unity 17 7 48
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 14 6 44
Strode, Monticello 15 10 24
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 12 10 13
Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0
126
G. Johnson, Prairie Central 31 5 125
Dazey, Oakwood 16 0 48
Jones, Monticello 19 14 36
Thayer, Clinton 10 4 30
132
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 23 9 85
Daniels, Unity 19 5 76
Lashaway, Oakwood 18 8 62
Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 17 7 57
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 21 16 26
N. Smith, Clinton 11 12 15
Bennett, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 9 6 15
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 13 13 5
Anderson, PBL 12 11 4
138
Reynolds, Clinton 30 2 137
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 25 7 98
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 16 4 55
Davis, Prairie Central 19 13 39
145
Schuler, Prairie Central 31 3 132
Chandler, Hoopeston Area 28 7 120
Bry. Reeves, Clinton 21 8 79
Parrish, PBL 16 2 77
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 15 5 67
Fox, Oakwood 16 8 57
Akins, Bismarck-Henning 20 14 53
Reed, Unity 15 10 26
Richards, Monticello 9 8 10
152
Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 26 0 148
K. Winters, Clinton 28 3 125
VanDalsen, Monticello 23 7 91
Ajster, Oakwood 19 3 85
Woodrey, Prairie Central 19 6 72
Ashby, Hoopeston Area 8 2 40
Sexton, St. Thomas More 18 10 39
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 11 12 13
Hewerdine, PBL 9 7 9
Shannon, Unity 11 11 9
160
Hoselton, Prairie Central 34 0 178
Shobe, Clinton 31 3 152
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 21 5 99
Schmidt, Unity 19 7 78
Zamora, Hoopeston Area 21 9 67
Stanley, Argenta-Oreana 12 14 10
170
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 25 5 123
L. Winter, Clinton 31 1 121
Mammen, St. Thomas More 26 6 112
Wilson, Unity 25 4 112
M. Kerns, Prairie Central 28 5 110
Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 17 7 82
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 20 10 56
Linares, Hoopeston Area 22 18 32
Bre. Reeves, Clinton 10 6 27
LeConte, Monticello 6 7 3
182
Frost, Unity 25 0 131
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 27 1 129
Workman, GCMS/Fisher 16 10 46
Menacher, Monticello 21 15 22
Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13
Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 7 0
J. Smith, St. Thomas More 1 1 0
195
C. Kerns, Prairie Central 32 3 141
Traxler, Unity 23 2 127
Phelps, Oakwood 21 4 91
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 16 11 27
Rhoads, Monticello 4 2 12
Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11
220
Miller, Bismarck-Henning 32 1 167
LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 24 4 122
Hammer, Clinton 26 6 97
Varney, Prairie Central 22 10 63
Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 13 9 16
285
Steidinger, Prairie Central 24 3 99
Smock, St. Thomas More 22 10 87
Hayden, Clinton 18 8 66
Davis, GCMS/Fisher 9 3 36
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 11 6 31
Stinebaugh, Unity 11 8 15
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12
K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana 3 2 6
Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Cardani, Centennial 32 0 171
Nash, Rantoul 16 8 48
Decker, Mahomet-Seymour 17 15 31
113
Gill, Rantoul 8 0 48
Crider, Danville 13 11 18
Edwards, Centennial 11 10 8
Crumpton, Central 1 1 0
120
McElwe-Wise, Westv/SF/G-RF 23 2 125
A. Turner, Danville 25 4 116
Wright, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 5 2 21
126
Bellik, Danville 24 4 106
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 29 12 84
McBride, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 17 7 72
132
Roseman, Rantoul 23 1 119
K. Sanchez, Danville 17 10 65
Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour 9 8 3
Evans, Central 2 2 0
138
McCusker, Rantoul 19 1 111
Carrell, Westv/SF/G-RF 13 6 32
Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8
J. Terry, Centennial 11 11 5
K. Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour 20 21 1
Chung, Central 3 3 0
145
Nesbitt, Centennial 23 6 96
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 25 17 65
Goodell, Rantoul 13 8 35
Rivers, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 8 2 34
Skube, Central 10 11 8
Howard, Mahomet-Seymour 2 2 4
152
Hall, Central 24 4 107
Smith, Rantoul 14 0 82
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 30 14 79
Gordon, Centennial 21 7 73
Kittivanichkulkrai, M-S 5 0 28
160
P. Perez, Danville 26 1 138
Roberson, Centennial 16 6 59
Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour 10 7 31
170
Risinger, Centennial 24 7 120
Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Seymour 32 13 101
Marriage-Tcker, Westv/SF/G-RF 19 5 78
C. Perez, Danville 16 12 30
James, Central 5 1 13
182
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 32 11 122
Nicholas, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 23 1 121
Goddard, Centennial 13 5 51
Reed, Danville 7 6 3
195
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 40 5 202
Fox, Urbana 26 4 111
Dombroski, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 11 5 47
Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour 4 2 12
220
Luffman, Urbana 27 2 135
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 21 4 97
Pruitt, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 19 6 86
Gunn, Central 14 6 44
Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 13 8 18
285
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 29 12 84
Tucker, Westv/SltFork/G-RF 17 6 66
Langfeld, Centennial 10 9 30
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
