N-G Top 10 wrestling rankings: M-S stays out front
The wrestling regular season is entering its final stretch. A look at our updated rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 1 Bulldogs are off from now until Feb. 4, when they try to defend their Class 2A Urbana Regional title
2. Clinton 2 Final home meet on Wednesday night against El Paso-Gridley before Maroons travel to Tolono for quadrangular on Friday at Unity
3. LeRoy/Tri-Valley 3 After placing third at own Randy Bowman Invitational, Panthers host Heart of Illinois Conference meet on Saturday
4. Prairie Central — Hawks don’t wrestle again until Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional on Feb. 4, when they could contend for regional title
5. Monticello 5 Sages put seven wrestlers in top six at LeRoy’s Randy Bowman Invitational, including champion Ethan O’Linc at 113 pounds
6. Unity 6 Arthur Schmidt at 160 pounds, Logan Wilson (170), Jake Frost (182) and Toby Traxler (195) all won titles at Rochester’s Rocket Invite
7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 4 Falcons tangle with Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Rantoul on Thursday night before HOIC meet on Saturday
8. Danville — A week after compiling a 2-1 record at Big 12 Duals, Vikings hit the road for Eastern Illinois Tournament on Saturday at Cumberland
9. Centennial 8 Chargers will square off against Normal Community, Normal West and Peoria Richwoods on Wednesday night at Normal West
10. Westville/Georgetown-RF — Tigers head to Combes Gym on Thursday night for dual meet against Champaign Central before EI Tournament on Saturday
