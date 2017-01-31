Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Feb. 1)

Class 1A

106

Athlete, School W L Pts

Elliott, Hoopeston Area 33 3 177

Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 27 5 129

Shellman, St. Thomas More 26 10 96

O’Linc, Monticello 26 9 91

Griffet, Unity 18 8 58

Maxey. GCMS/Fisher 19 10 58

Deavers, Clinton 19 10 45

Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22

DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 5 4 9

Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3

113

Athlete, School W L Pts

McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 28 5 138

Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 26 11 87

Wharton, Clinton 26 11 74

Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 21 9 64

Atkins, St. Thomas More 20 18 14

Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 9 6 12

120

Athlete, School W L Pts

Harris, Clinton 32 9 126

Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 18 2 60

Plackett, Unity 20 12 49

Strode, Monticello 18 11 36

D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 13 13 0

Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0

126

Athlete, School W L Pts

G. Johnson, Prairie Central 32 6 131

Dazey, Oakwood 16 0 48

Jones, Monticello 21 15 43

K. Johnson, Clinton 12 8 36

Coffey, St. Thomas More 15 17 3

132

Athlete, School W L Pts

Daniels, Unity 25 9 87

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 25 11 85

Lashaway, Oakwood 18 8 62

Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 17 7 57

Thayer, Clinton 10 4 35

Travis, Prairie Central 19 13 33

Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 21 18 19

N. Smith, Clinton 14 15 18

Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 13 12 17

Bennett, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 9 6 15

Dobbins, St. Thomas More 16 16 8

138

Athlete, School W L Pts

Reynolds, Clinton 36 2 160

Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 29 10 107

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 16 4 55

145

Athlete, School W L Pts

Schuler, Prairie Central 33 5 138

Chandler, Hoopeston Area 28 7 120

Bry. Reeves, Clinton 24 8 97

Parrish, PBL 20 5 80

Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 15 5 67

Akins, Bismarck-Henning 22 16 57

Fox, Oakwood 16 8 57

Reed, Unity 20 14 35

Richards, Monticello 11 10 13

152

Athlete, School W L Pts

K. Winters, Clinton 35 3 156

Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 26 0 148

VanDalsen, Monticello 27 7 115

Ajster, Oakwood 19 3 85

Woodrey, Prairie Central 22 7 76

Sexton, St. Thomas More 23 11 62

Ashby, Hoopeston Area 8 2 40

Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 17 13 39

160

Athlete, School W L Pts

Hoselton, Prairie Central 27 0 193

Shobe, Clinton 31 3 152

Schmidt, Unity 30 7 137

Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 21 5 99

Zamora, Hoopeston Area 21 9 67

170

Athlete, School W L Pts

Wilson, Unity 30 4 137

Mammen, St. Thomas More 30 8 127

Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 25 5 123

M. Kerns, Prairie Central 31 6 122

Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 17 7 82

Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 25 12 78

Linares, Hoopeston Area 22 18 32

Bre. Reeves, Clinton 12 9 30

LeConte, Monticello 6 7 3

182

Athlete, School W L Pts

Frost, Unity 34 1 176

L. Winter, Clinton 38 1 173

Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 27 1 129

Workman, GCMS/Fisher 22 11 71

Menacher, Monticello 23 17 22

Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13

Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 7 0

J. Smith, St. Thomas More 1 1 0

195

Athlete, School W L Pts

Traxler, Unity 33 2 184

C. Kerns, Prairie Central 34 3 151

Phelps, Oakwood 21 4 91

O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 20 14 33

Merrimen, Clinton 12 11 28

Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11

220

Athlete, School W L Pts

Miller, Bismarck-Henning 36 1 187

LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 24 4 122

Hammer, Clinton 26 5 100

Varney, Prairie Central 25 11 69

Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 13 9 16

285

Athlete, School W L Pts

Smock, St. Thomas More 28 10 120

Steidinger, Prairie Central 25 5 93

Davis, GCMS/Fisher 16 3 78

Hayden, Clinton 21 11 72

Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 11 6 31

K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana 6 2 24

Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12



Class 2A/3A

106

Athlete, School W L Pts

Cardani, Centennial 34 0 183

Nash, Rantoul 18 10 48

Decker, Mahomet-Seymour 17 17 27

113

Athlete, School W L Pts

Gill, Rantoul 10 0 60

Crider, Danville 14 13 17

Edwards, Centennial 11 10 8

Crumpton, Central 1 1 0

120

Athlete, School W L Pts

A. Turner, Danville 28 4 133

McElwe-Wise, Westv/G-RF 23 2 125

Wright, Westv/G-RF 5 2 21

126

Athlete, School W L Pts

Bellik, Danville 24 4 106

Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 29 15 98

McBride, Westv/G-RF 17 7 72

132

Athlete, School W L Pts

Roseman, Rantoul 33 3 155

Lopez, Danville 14 12 27

Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour 10 9 6

Evans, Central 2 2 0

138

Athlete, School W L Pts

McCusker, Rantoul 29 3 158

Carrell, Westv/G-RF 13 6 32

Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8

K. Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour 21 22 7

J. Terry, Centennial 11 11 5

Chung, Central 3 3 0

145

Athlete, School W L Pts

Nessbitt, Centennial 25 6 105

Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 26 18 65

K. Sanchez, Danville 19 11 55

Goodell, Rantoul 13 8 35

Rivers, Westv/G-RF 8 2 34

Skube, Central 10 11 8

Howard, Mahomet-Seymour 2 2 4

152

Athlete, School W L Pts

Smith, Rantoul 26 0 152

Hall, Central 24 4 107

Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 32 14 97

Gordon, Centennial 22 7 77

Kittivanichkulkrai, Mahomet-S. 5 0 28

160

Athlete, School W L Pts

P. Perez, Danville 29 1 156

Roberson, Centennial 17 7 59

Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour 12 7 42

170

Athlete, School W L Pts

Risinger, Centennial 31 7 129

Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Sey. 33 14 104

Marrigae-Tucker, Westv/G-RF 19 5 78

C. Perez, Danville 18 13 36

James, Central 5 1 13

182

Athlete, School W L Pts

Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 34 11 140

Nicholas, Westv/G-RF 23 1 121

Goddard, Centennial 13 5 51

Reed, Danville 7 6 3

195

Athlete, School W L Pts

Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 42 5 205

Fox, Urbana 29 4 129

Dombroskie, Westv/G-RF 11 5 47

Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour 4 2 12

220

Athlete, School W L Pts

Luffman, Urbana 30 2 152

Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 22 5 100

Pruitt, Westv/G-RF 19 6 86

Gunn, Central 14 6 44

Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19

Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 13 8 18

285

Athlete, School W L Pts

Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 30 12 105

Tucker, Westv/G-RF 17 6 66

Langfeld, Centennial 12 7 42

NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.