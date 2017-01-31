Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Feb. 1)
Class 1A
106
Athlete, School W L Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area 33 3 177
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 27 5 129
Shellman, St. Thomas More 26 10 96
O’Linc, Monticello 26 9 91
Griffet, Unity 18 8 58
Maxey. GCMS/Fisher 19 10 58
Deavers, Clinton 19 10 45
Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden 5 4 9
Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3
113
Athlete, School W L Pts
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 28 5 138
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 26 11 87
Wharton, Clinton 26 11 74
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 21 9 64
Atkins, St. Thomas More 20 18 14
Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 9 6 12
120
Athlete, School W L Pts
Harris, Clinton 32 9 126
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 18 2 60
Plackett, Unity 20 12 49
Strode, Monticello 18 11 36
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning 13 13 0
Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0
126
Athlete, School W L Pts
G. Johnson, Prairie Central 32 6 131
Dazey, Oakwood 16 0 48
Jones, Monticello 21 15 43
K. Johnson, Clinton 12 8 36
Coffey, St. Thomas More 15 17 3
132
Athlete, School W L Pts
Daniels, Unity 25 9 87
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 25 11 85
Lashaway, Oakwood 18 8 62
Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 17 7 57
Thayer, Clinton 10 4 35
Travis, Prairie Central 19 13 33
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 21 18 19
N. Smith, Clinton 14 15 18
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 13 12 17
Bennett, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 9 6 15
Dobbins, St. Thomas More 16 16 8
138
Athlete, School W L Pts
Reynolds, Clinton 36 2 160
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 29 10 107
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 16 4 55
145
Athlete, School W L Pts
Schuler, Prairie Central 33 5 138
Chandler, Hoopeston Area 28 7 120
Bry. Reeves, Clinton 24 8 97
Parrish, PBL 20 5 80
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 15 5 67
Akins, Bismarck-Henning 22 16 57
Fox, Oakwood 16 8 57
Reed, Unity 20 14 35
Richards, Monticello 11 10 13
152
Athlete, School W L Pts
K. Winters, Clinton 35 3 156
Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 26 0 148
VanDalsen, Monticello 27 7 115
Ajster, Oakwood 19 3 85
Woodrey, Prairie Central 22 7 76
Sexton, St. Thomas More 23 11 62
Ashby, Hoopeston Area 8 2 40
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 17 13 39
160
Athlete, School W L Pts
Hoselton, Prairie Central 27 0 193
Shobe, Clinton 31 3 152
Schmidt, Unity 30 7 137
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 21 5 99
Zamora, Hoopeston Area 21 9 67
170
Athlete, School W L Pts
Wilson, Unity 30 4 137
Mammen, St. Thomas More 30 8 127
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 25 5 123
M. Kerns, Prairie Central 31 6 122
Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 17 7 82
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 25 12 78
Linares, Hoopeston Area 22 18 32
Bre. Reeves, Clinton 12 9 30
LeConte, Monticello 6 7 3
182
Athlete, School W L Pts
Frost, Unity 34 1 176
L. Winter, Clinton 38 1 173
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 27 1 129
Workman, GCMS/Fisher 22 11 71
Menacher, Monticello 23 17 22
Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13
Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 7 0
J. Smith, St. Thomas More 1 1 0
195
Athlete, School W L Pts
Traxler, Unity 33 2 184
C. Kerns, Prairie Central 34 3 151
Phelps, Oakwood 21 4 91
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 20 14 33
Merrimen, Clinton 12 11 28
Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11
220
Athlete, School W L Pts
Miller, Bismarck-Henning 36 1 187
LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 24 4 122
Hammer, Clinton 26 5 100
Varney, Prairie Central 25 11 69
Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 13 9 16
285
Athlete, School W L Pts
Smock, St. Thomas More 28 10 120
Steidinger, Prairie Central 25 5 93
Davis, GCMS/Fisher 16 3 78
Hayden, Clinton 21 11 72
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 11 6 31
K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana 6 2 24
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12
Class 2A/3A
106
Athlete, School W L Pts
Cardani, Centennial 34 0 183
Nash, Rantoul 18 10 48
Decker, Mahomet-Seymour 17 17 27
113
Athlete, School W L Pts
Gill, Rantoul 10 0 60
Crider, Danville 14 13 17
Edwards, Centennial 11 10 8
Crumpton, Central 1 1 0
120
Athlete, School W L Pts
A. Turner, Danville 28 4 133
McElwe-Wise, Westv/G-RF 23 2 125
Wright, Westv/G-RF 5 2 21
126
Athlete, School W L Pts
Bellik, Danville 24 4 106
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 29 15 98
McBride, Westv/G-RF 17 7 72
132
Athlete, School W L Pts
Roseman, Rantoul 33 3 155
Lopez, Danville 14 12 27
Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour 10 9 6
Evans, Central 2 2 0
138
Athlete, School W L Pts
McCusker, Rantoul 29 3 158
Carrell, Westv/G-RF 13 6 32
Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8
K. Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour 21 22 7
J. Terry, Centennial 11 11 5
Chung, Central 3 3 0
145
Athlete, School W L Pts
Nessbitt, Centennial 25 6 105
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 26 18 65
K. Sanchez, Danville 19 11 55
Goodell, Rantoul 13 8 35
Rivers, Westv/G-RF 8 2 34
Skube, Central 10 11 8
Howard, Mahomet-Seymour 2 2 4
152
Athlete, School W L Pts
Smith, Rantoul 26 0 152
Hall, Central 24 4 107
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 32 14 97
Gordon, Centennial 22 7 77
Kittivanichkulkrai, Mahomet-S. 5 0 28
160
Athlete, School W L Pts
P. Perez, Danville 29 1 156
Roberson, Centennial 17 7 59
Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour 12 7 42
170
Athlete, School W L Pts
Risinger, Centennial 31 7 129
Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Sey. 33 14 104
Marrigae-Tucker, Westv/G-RF 19 5 78
C. Perez, Danville 18 13 36
James, Central 5 1 13
182
Athlete, School W L Pts
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 34 11 140
Nicholas, Westv/G-RF 23 1 121
Goddard, Centennial 13 5 51
Reed, Danville 7 6 3
195
Athlete, School W L Pts
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 42 5 205
Fox, Urbana 29 4 129
Dombroskie, Westv/G-RF 11 5 47
Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour 4 2 12
220
Athlete, School W L Pts
Luffman, Urbana 30 2 152
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 22 5 100
Pruitt, Westv/G-RF 19 6 86
Gunn, Central 14 6 44
Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 13 8 18
285
Athlete, School W L Pts
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 30 12 105
Tucker, Westv/G-RF 17 6 66
Langfeld, Centennial 12 7 42
NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
