Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Feb. 1)
Area prep statistics: Wrestling (Feb. 1)

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 8:31pm | Bob Jones

Class 1A
106
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area    33    3    177
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden    27    5    129
Shellman, St. Thomas More    26    10    96
O’Linc, Monticello    26    9    91
Griffet, Unity    18    8    58
Maxey. GCMS/Fisher    19    10    58
Deavers, Clinton    19    10    45
Mingee, St. Thomas More    6    3    22
DeJarnette, St. Joseph-Ogden    5    4    9
Palmberg, St. Thomas More    1    1    3

113
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden    28    5    138
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning    26    11    87
Wharton, Clinton    26    11    74
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher    21    9    64
Atkins, St. Thomas More    20    18    14
Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    9    6    12

120
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Harris, Clinton    32    9    126
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher    18    2    60
Plackett, Unity    20    12    49
Strode, Monticello    18    11    36
D. Smith, Bismarck-Henning    13    13    0
Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden    1    1    0

126
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
G. Johnson, Prairie Central    32    6    131
Dazey, Oakwood    16    0    48
Jones, Monticello    21    15    43
K. Johnson, Clinton    12    8    36
Coffey, St. Thomas More    15    17    3

132
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Daniels, Unity    25    9    87
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    25    11    85
Lashaway, Oakwood    18    8    62
Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    17    7    57
Thayer, Clinton    10    4    35
Travis, Prairie Central    19    13    33
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello    21    18    19
N. Smith, Clinton    14    15    18
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher    13    12    17
Bennett, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    9    6    15
Dobbins, St. Thomas More    16    16    8

138
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Reynolds, Clinton    36    2    160
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher    29    10    107
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden    16    4    55

145
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Schuler, Prairie Central    33    5    138
Chandler, Hoopeston Area    28    7    120
Bry. Reeves, Clinton    24    8    97
Parrish, PBL    20    5    80
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher    15    5    67
Akins, Bismarck-Henning    22    16    57
Fox, Oakwood    16    8    57
Reed, Unity    20    14    35
Richards, Monticello    11    10    13

152
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
K. Winters, Clinton    35    3    156
Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    26    0    148
VanDalsen, Monticello    27    7    115
Ajster, Oakwood    19    3    85
Woodrey, Prairie Central    22    7    76
Sexton, St. Thomas More    23    11    62
Ashby, Hoopeston Area    8    2    40
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher    17    13    39

160
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Hoselton, Prairie Central    27    0    193
Shobe, Clinton    31    3    152
Schmidt, Unity    30    7    137
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    21    5    99
Zamora, Hoopeston Area    21    9    67

170
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Wilson, Unity    30    4    137
Mammen, St. Thomas More    30    8    127
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden    25    5    123
M. Kerns, Prairie Central    31    6    122
Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    17    7    82
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher    25    12    78
Linares, Hoopeston Area    22    18    32
Bre. Reeves, Clinton    12    9    30
LeConte, Monticello    6    7    3

182
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Frost, Unity    34    1    176
L. Winter, Clinton    38    1    173
Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden    27    1    129
Workman, GCMS/Fisher    22    11    71
Menacher, Monticello    23    17    22
Ashman, Prairie Central    10    8    13
Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden    7    7    0
J. Smith, St. Thomas More    1    1    0

195
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Traxler, Unity    33    2    184
C. Kerns, Prairie Central    34    3    151
Phelps, Oakwood    21    4    91
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher    20    14    33
Merrimen, Clinton    12    11    28
Freeseman, Monticello    6    4    11

220
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Miller, Bismarck-Henning    36    1    187
LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    24    4    122
Hammer, Clinton    26    5    100
Varney, Prairie Central    25    11    69
Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area    13    9    16

285
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Smock, St. Thomas More    28    10    120
Steidinger, Prairie Central    25    5    93
Davis, GCMS/Fisher    16    3    78
Hayden, Clinton    21    11    72
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher    11    6    31
K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana    6    2    24
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning    2    0    12

Class 2A/3A
106
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Cardani, Centennial    34    0    183
Nash, Rantoul    18    10    48
Decker, Mahomet-Seymour    17    17    27

113
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Gill, Rantoul    10    0    60
Crider, Danville    14    13    17
Edwards, Centennial    11    10    8
Crumpton, Central    1    1    0

120
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
A. Turner, Danville    28    4    133
McElwe-Wise, Westv/G-RF    23    2    125
Wright, Westv/G-RF    5    2    21

126
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Bellik, Danville    24    4    106
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour    29    15    98
McBride, Westv/G-RF    17    7    72

132
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Roseman, Rantoul    33    3    155
Lopez, Danville    14    12    27
Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour    10    9    6
Evans, Central    2    2    0

138
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
McCusker, Rantoul    29    3    158
Carrell, Westv/G-RF    13    6    32
Q. Smith, Central    5    3    8
K. Johnson, Mahomet-Seymour    21    22    7
J. Terry, Centennial    11    11    5
Chung, Central    3    3    0

145
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Nessbitt, Centennial    25    6    105
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour    26    18    65
K. Sanchez, Danville    19    11    55
Goodell, Rantoul    13    8    35
Rivers, Westv/G-RF    8    2    34
Skube, Central    10    11    8
Howard, Mahomet-Seymour    2    2    4

152
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Smith, Rantoul    26    0    152
Hall, Central    24    4    107
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour    32    14    97
Gordon, Centennial    22    7    77
Kittivanichkulkrai, Mahomet-S.    5    0    28

160
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
P. Perez, Danville    29    1    156
Roberson, Centennial    17    7    59
Heimann, Mahomet-Seymour    12    7    42

170
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Risinger, Centennial    31    7    129
Daebelliehn, Mahomet-Sey.    33    14    104
Marrigae-Tucker, Westv/G-RF    19    5    78
C. Perez, Danville    18    13    36
James, Central    5    1    13

182
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour    34    11    140
Nicholas, Westv/G-RF    23    1    121
Goddard, Centennial    13    5    51
Reed, Danville    7    6    3

195
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour    42    5    205
Fox, Urbana    29    4    129
Dombroskie, Westv/G-RF    11    5    47
Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour    4    2    12

220
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Luffman, Urbana    30    2    152
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour    22    5    100
Pruitt, Westv/G-RF    19    6    86
Gunn, Central    14    6    44
Sprandel, Rantoul    12    9    19
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour    13    8    18

285
Athlete, School    W    L    Pts
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour    30    12    105
Tucker, Westv/G-RF    17    6    66
Langfeld, Centennial    12    7    42

NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.

