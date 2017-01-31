N-G Top 10: Wrestling (Feb. 1)
The march to Champaign starts Saturday, with regional action taking place all across the state. A look at our updated rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 1 Bulldogs will make short trek to Urbana Middle School this Saturday to defend Class 2A regional they won last season.
2. Clinton 2 Maroons, who will host a Class 1A sectional meet, have had all week to prep for Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional on Saturday.
3. Prairie Central 4 Hawks heading to Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional on Saturday in what should be a competitive 10-team field.
4. LeRoy/Tri-Valley 3 Add the Panthers to the list of quality small-school programs that will duke it out in Mackinaw on Saturday for Class 1A regional title.
5. Monticello 5 Sages will have had eight-day layoff to get ready for this Saturday’s Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional.
6. Unity 6 Rockets, led by former Illinois coach Tom Porter, have four wrestlers with at least 30 wins going into Saturday’s 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional.
7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 7 Falcons won all four matches at Heart of Illinois Conference Duals, now make trip to Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional on Saturday.
8. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10 Don’t be surprised if talented Tigers send a few wrestlers onto the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional after taking part in Urbana Regional on Saturday.
9. Danville 8 Anthony Turner, Porfirio Perez among the top Vikings who will wrestle this Saturday at Class 2A Urbana Regional.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden — Spartans would like nothing better than to win a regional title on their home mats when SJ-O hosts a nine-team Class 1A regional on Saturday.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.