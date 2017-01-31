N-G Top 10: Wrestling (Feb. 1)

The march to Champaign starts Saturday, with regional action taking place all across the state. A look at our updated rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



RK., SCHOOL PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 1 Bulldogs will make short trek to Urbana Middle School this Saturday to defend Class 2A regional they won last season.

2. Clinton 2 Maroons, who will host a Class 1A sectional meet, have had all week to prep for Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional on Saturday.

3. Prairie Central 4 Hawks heading to Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional on Saturday in what should be a competitive 10-team field.

4. LeRoy/Tri-Valley 3 Add the Panthers to the list of quality small-school programs that will duke it out in Mackinaw on Saturday for Class 1A regional title.

5. Monticello 5 Sages will have had eight-day layoff to get ready for this Saturday’s Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional.

6. Unity 6 Rockets, led by former Illinois coach Tom Porter, have four wrestlers with at least 30 wins going into Saturday’s 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional.

7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher 7 Falcons won all four matches at Heart of Illinois Conference Duals, now make trip to Class 1A Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional on Saturday.

8. Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10 Don’t be surprised if talented Tigers send a few wrestlers onto the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional after taking part in Urbana Regional on Saturday.

9. Danville 8 Anthony Turner, Porfirio Perez among the top Vikings who will wrestle this Saturday at Class 2A Urbana Regional.

10. St. Joseph-Ogden — Spartans would like nothing better than to win a regional title on their home mats when SJ-O hosts a nine-team Class 1A regional on Saturday.