Four area wrestling storylines ahead of postseason action

As this year’s state meet nears, area grapplers are looking to improve on 2016 results. Some storylines from Anthony Zilis:

Hoopeston Area’s Elliott rising through ranks

HOOPESTON — A year ago, Hoopeston Area sophomore Ezra Elliott gave up plenty of weight at the 106-pound class as a freshman who barely pushed 100 pounds.

Throughout this season, he’s still wrestling heftier competition, but for a different reason. Coach Logan Patton wanted Elliott to increase his level of opponents, so in addition to scheduling top teams like Class 2A No. 1 Washington, Class 1A No. 1 Coal City and Class 1A No. 3 Lena-Winslow/Stockton, he wrestled Elliott at 113 for most of the season.

“It gave him different matchups and gave him a different feel,” Patton said. “He’s a little bit stronger to hit some of these moves where last year he was technically sound but didn’t have the strength behind it to hit the moves to finish.”

At 33-3, Elliott is the top-ranked 106-pounder in Class 1A, but his high ranking is nothing new. He came into last year’s state meet with a perfect record only to finish sixth place, which he took as a disappointment.

“Last year he wanted to be on top of the podium,” Patton said. “He got the taste of Assembly Hall and got to see what it’s all about and what work he needed to put in.”

Elliott leads a group of Cornjerkers, including 145-pounder Christian Chandler and 152-pound junior Dale Ashby, who hope to begin runs to state at Saturday’s St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.

If and when Elliott steps onto the mat at State Farm Center three Saturdays from now, Patton thinks the increased weight and competition will pay off.

“This year, watching him and knowing what we put in in this offseason, I had no hesitations of moving him up at all. Let’s go where the competition was, let’s get matches and let’s get mat time,” Patton said. “He’s looking a lot better this year.”

Spartans’ Meeker seeks better display

ST. JOSEPH — Griffin Meeker’s season for St. Joseph-Ogden ended in pain last year 1 minute and 35 seconds into his first-round state-meet consolation match against Bowen’s Mauricio Paino after a shoulder injury that had bothered Meeker all season became too cumbersome to handle.

“Obviously, he was disappointed that he couldn’t get on the podium last year with the injury that occurred in that match,” Spartans coach Richard Vetter said. “When you work that hard and get to the level that he did after getting to state a couple of times already, to leave with an injury is devastating.

“He put in a lot of work this offseason to get back to the state level and to get on top of that podium.”

After going through most of the 2016-17 regular season undefeated, Meeker’s match against Unity 182-pounder Jake Frost, which pitted against one another the top-two Class 1A wrestlers in their weight class, ended in similar fashion. An unrelated shoulder injury knocked him out of the match and caused his only loss thus far.

But after less than two weeks off, Meeker is back, and last Saturday he took home the 182-pound title at the Eastern Illinois Classic at Cumberland, just like teammates and fellow state hopefuls Jason Bowman (170) and Jake Wendling (106) did at their weights.

“He was a little bit slow with some of the conditioning,” Vetter said of Meeker. “For the amount of time that he missed, he looked pretty good. We’ll have him right back to where we need him through practice this week and next week. So I don’t think he’s going to miss a whole lot when he gets back up and running.”

Meeker hopes to meet Frost again, but a rematch wouldn’t happen until the state meet because the conference rivals were assigned to different sectionals.

“Both guys expressed the feeling that, ‘We’re going to see each other in the postseason,’” Vetter said. “That’s a good mindset to have going forward, knowing that you’re going to run into that guy again, and you know it’s going to be a battle.”

Several Rockets hope to make state

TOLONO — When Tom Porter took over as Unity’s wrestling coach last season, the former Illinois coach couldn’t field a full lineup. In his first year in charge, the Rockets won just eight matches. This year, Unity won 23 matches. And the veteran coach thinks a few of his wrestlers have a shot to stand on the state podium when the postseason reaches its end.

“We took kids really from nothing and brought them along, and now they’re pretty competitive,” Porter said. “We had some veterans that did have some experience, and those guys have done really well. I’ve got four kids that possibly could place in state.”

Last year, Toby Traxler was the solitary Unity wrestler to qualify for state, in which he fell in the first round at 182 pounds.

This year, he’s moved up a weight class because teammate Jake Frost wasn’t allowed to move down to 170 after his preseason body fat test. Frost is the No. 2 Class 1A 182-pounder, according to illinoismatmen.com, while Traxler ranks 11th at 195.

“Toby could make 182, but for the team and for his teammate, he’s wrestling 195, which is a huge sacrifice,” Porter said. “He came out of football at almost 200, but on his body fat test, he could have gone down.”

The duo is joined by 170-pounder Logan Wilson and 160-pounder Robbie Schmidt as wrestlers Porter thinks can make a long run over the next three weekends.

That depth has helped those four wrestlers become even better.

“Wherever you find a champion, you always find a guy in the next weight class that’s pretty good,” Porter said. “They make each other better in practice.”

High hopes for trio of Rantoul wrestlers

RANTOUL — Demarius Smith’s state meet performance last year was unprecedented by his school’s standards. His fourth-place finish at 145 pounds was the highest ever by a Rantoul wrestler.

But to Smith, it wasn’t enough. After coming into the meet undefeated, he wasn’t satisfied with his finish. So Eagles coach Mark McCusker decided to schedule more difficult competition.

“One of my jobs as a coach is to try to get kids some the toughest we could to try and prevent that scenario from happening again,” McCusker said. “You want to lose before state so we have an idea of what to work on and fix.”

Of course, Smith has also learned through winning, which is all he’s done during another undefeated regular season in the 2016-17 school year. He recently topped Washington’s Kyle Goin, illinoismatmen.com’s No. 1 152-pounder in Class 2A, by a score of 14-2.

“He’s been looking really good,” McCusker said of Smith. “He’s had some really good matches against some highly-ranked wrestlers.”

If all goes to plan, Smith won’t be standing alone if he heads to the state meet this year. Sophomore 132-pounder Nolan Roseman qualified as a freshman a year ago, and 138-pounder Peter McCusker, who missed the sectional meet last year with a case of mononucleosis, also will be in contention for a trip to State Farm Center.

The competition they faced throughout the season, their coach hopes, will get them there.

“When you’re wrestling somebody from a quality program or a 3A school or a ranked wrestler or a state qualifier or a state placer,” McCusker said, “I think it just gives you the motivation to work a little harder both during the matches and maybe afterwards when it maybe didn’t come out the way you wanted. We put them through the grind and through as many tough matches so that when state comes, it won’t be a shock.”