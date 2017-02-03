M-S wrestlers feel good about their chances

MAHOMET — Making it to State Farm Center each February is a main priority for high school wrestlers every season.



The host venue of the individual state tournament since 1967, it’s the pinnacle of the sport for many.



For Mahomet-Seymour, the Bulldogs not only want to send as many individual wrestlers as they can to Champaign on Feb. 16, the first day of the individual state finals, but ensure the whole team gets to experience the dual-team state tournament on Feb. 25 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.



Win a regional title on Saturday during the Class 2A Urbana Regional at Urbana Middle School, like the Bulldogs have done each of the last two seasons, and the chance to wrestle again on their home mats on Feb. 21 will happen. M-S is hosting a dual-team sectional this season and is optimistic it can put the disappointment of losing in that stage of the postseason before behind if the Bulldogs earn a regional title again.



“Our goal, because we’ve been there now and knocked on the door twice, is we want to get to that dual-team state tournament, win that first round and put ourselves in a position to win a trophy,” M-S coach Rob Ledin said. “It’s something we’ve talked about at the end of both of the last two seasons, and we’re ready for the challenge.”



M-S senior RG Bradley, who wrestles at 182 pounds, said not reaching the dual-team state tournament each of the last two seasons is at the forefront of he and his teammates’ minds before the postseason starts.



“It’s a great motivator for us,” Bradley said. “We’ve mainly focused on that all year and having us be in that state tournament because it’s hard not making it the last two years.”



Ledin thinks his Bulldogs are more than ready for the 10-team regional in Urbana that, along with the host Tigers, also features Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Decatur Eisenhower, Decatur MacArthur, Mount Zion, Rantoul and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Honing their skills at various tournaments all season, including the Sidney (Mont.) Invitational to open the season, the Red Schmidt Holiday Tournament in Granite City around Christmas, the Sycamore Invitational and the Bulldogs’ own Marty Williams Invitational in January, gives M-S added confidence.



“I really try to preach to them with our schedule that with the regional, sectional and state, they’ve already seen that type of competition,” Ledin said. “We just try to keep them levelheaded. We don’t change too much. We drill a certain way and go over certain moves and techniques. I just have them try to find their niche. As we go out there, we want to be physically loose and mentally tight. We’re really excited about the regional, going for three in a row and getting as many guys to the sectional. We’ve been preaching all week to have all 14 qualify for sectionals.”



The Bulldogs return a state medal winner from last season in Hunter Crowley, who placed fourth at 182. But Bradley, senior Zach Daebelliehn at 170, junior David Spencer at 126, senior Kyle Plue at 145 and junior David Griffet at 220, among others, are hoping to give the Bulldogs multiple representatives on the state podium this season.



Daebelliehn said Saturday’s start to the postseason brings about a different mentality among the Bulldogs on the mat.



“You’re not really going for points anymore,” he said. “If you can pin them in the first period, pin them in the first period and get it over with.”



While Ledin knows anything can happen in the postseason, having so many veteran wrestlers this season is reason enough to feel good about the Bulldogs’ chances on Saturday.



“It’s a very upperclassman-dominated team, so I’ve only had to be a hard coach one day this year,” Ledin said. “They know the expectations and the culture behind what we do. We’re really excited to finally get to the postseason.”

On the mat

All area Class 2A wrestling teams are competing on Saturday in regional action at Urbana Middle School, hoping to advance to next weekend’s Mascoutah Sectional. Here’s where area 1A teams will duke it out on Saturday:



St. Joseph-Ogden Regional

Bismarck-Henning

Hoopeston Area

Oakwood

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

St. Joseph-Ogden

*Top three individuals in each weight class advance to the Clinton Sectional next weekend



Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional

Clinton

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher

LeRoy/Tri-Valley

Prairie Central

Ridgeview

*Top three individuals in each weight class advance to the Clinton Sectional next weekend



Argenta-Oreana Regional

Argenta-Oreana

Monticello

Unity

*Top three individuals in each weight class advance to the Vandalia Sectional next weekend