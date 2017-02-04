Class 2A regional wrestling: Fox leads strong contingent

Image Gallery: HS Wrestling: Class 2A Urbana Regional » more Photo by: Heather Coit Mahomet-Seymour's David Spencer, top, defeats Danville's Damon Belik in the 126-weight class at the IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional at Urbana Middle School on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

URBANA — It was a shot A.J. Fox might not have pulled off a year ago.



Down 3-1 in the second period of his Class 2A Urbana Regional championship match at 182 pounds, the Urbana junior noticed that Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Cameron Nicholas was standing up straight, so he knew his shot would open up.



And with just under 30 seconds left, he went for it, diving in, securing the takedown and flipping Nicholas onto his back for a near-fall to take a 6-3 lead in an eventual 7-5 win.



“He was standing up tall, so I knew I could get my shot in,” Fox said. “When I got the shot, I was going good into the third period.”



As a sophomore, Fox didn’t have the size and technique to pull off such a move.



He was a natural 170-pounder forced to move up a weight class a year ago, and he was pinned twice at regionals. This season, he put on so much muscle that moving down to 170 wouldn’t have been viable.



Practicing with 220-pound sophomore Luke Luffman, he’s also improved his technique.



“He’s a real technique freak,” said Fox, who is ranked No. 6 by IllinoisMatmen.com in Class 2A. “That’s all he does. He sharpens my skills a lot.”



Luffman, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, has had to learn how to put that technique to different use than previous years. After last season, he grew a few inches and realized during the summer that cutting weight at 195, in which he finished fifth in Class 2A as a freshman last year, was futile. So he went all in.



Since last year at this time, when he weighed in at 193, he’s gained 18 pounds.



“That was one of my biggest goals in the offseason,” Luffman said, “was to not have me not being as strong as my opponents be an excuse as to why I was losing to them.”



Pairing with Fox in practice, Luffman said, has helped him improve his strength. But he knows he still needs to utilize the pace that made him successful at 195.



Against Mahomet-Seymour junior David Griffet, who is ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, he didn’t feel like he did that, but Luffman still pulled out a 4-1 win.



“Guys aren’t really wanting to wrestle around like they were at 195, but everyone’s strong,” he said. “I like to put guys on my pace and not on their pace so I can wrestle my own match and get the end result that I’ve been looking for.”



Luffman thinks he’s ready to make a leap and contend for a state title in two weeks. And he doesn’t think he’ll be alone, just like last year when then-senior Felix Imbanga bucked his seed to finish sixth at 160. Fox, who considers Imbanga a close friend, may just be there with him.



“He’s just really progressed,” Luffman said, “and I see him making a run at state, too, just wrestling his matches and pushing the pace so guys make those mental mistakes and just him preventing from making mental mistakes that ultimately could cost him the match.”

Three stars

✰

NOLAN ROSEMAN, RANTOUL

The sophomore dominated all day, pinning his finals opponent midway through the second period to take home the 132-pound title after winning by a 16-0 technical fall in the semis and a pin just over a minute into his first-round match.

✰ ✰

BEN STAHL, MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

Stahl only weighs 207 pounds, meaning he potentially gives up nearly 80 pounds in the heavyweight division. That didn’t stop the quick, agile junior from winning his two matches to take home one of four regional titles for Mahomet-Seymour.

✰ ✰ ✰

ANTHONY TURNER, DANVILLE

As a sophomore, Turner moved up from 106 pounds to 120, but he showed he’s just as capable of making state in that division like he did at 106 a year ago. Turner pinned his first two opponents in the first period and waited until the second period to pick up a fall in the title match.

