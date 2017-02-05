Class 1A regional wrestling: Hoopeston Area has four champs

Image Gallery: HS Wrestling: Class 2A Urbana Regional » more Photo by: Heather Coit Mahomet-Seymour's David Spencer, top, defeats Danville's Damon Belik in the 126-weight class at the IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional at Urbana Middle School on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

ST. JOSEPH — What Hoopeston Area’s wrestling team lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality.



Only one school filled fewer weight classes at Saturday’s St. Joseph-Ogden Class 1A regional than the Cornjerkers, who had eight competitors.



No school at the site, however, finished with more individual champions than coach Logan Patton’s Hoopeston squad.



Four Cornjerkers — all underclassmen — won their weight classes, helping the team to third place. Clifton Central (1801/2) was the team champion, followed by SJ-O (121) and the Cornjerkers (119).



Sophomore Ezra Elliott (106 pounds) and junior Dale Ashby (152) were each repeat regional champs for Hoopeston. Ashby has been on a mission after returning from a knee injury. He had totaled 10 matches for the season before Saturday.



“He’s a grinder,” Patton said. “He has been up at 6 a.m. training.”



The physical aspect wasn’t the biggest obstacle Ashby faced. “He had to get mentally back,” Patton said.



Elliott is at the same weight at which he earned a state medal in 2016 even though he has grown from 5-foot-6 to 5-9 since the season began. A year ago, Patton said, Elliott was weighing in at 100 pounds.



Teammates joining them on the winners’ podium were Christian Chandler (145) and Eliseo Zamora (160), each of whom pinned three of three opponents.



Chandler, Ashby and Zamora are regular practice partners.



“Every night,” Patton said. “There have been some wars in there, but there have not been any fights or cheap blows. They understand. We’re trying to get each other better, and if they don’t give 110 percent, they’re not a true friend.”



Zamora’s pins came progressively quicker, starting at 58 seconds and following with ones in 47 and 24 seconds.



“He was lights out,” Patton said. He’s wrestling well at the right time.”



SJ-O and Oakwood each had two regional titlists. The Spartans’ winners were Jason Bowman (170) and Griffin Meeker (182). Bowman (35-5) pinned 34-match winner Andrew Mammen of St. Thomas More in the finals. Meeker won both of his bouts by technical fall, outpointing his two foes 34-4.



Oakwood’s champs were Ren Dazey (126) and Garrett Lashuay (132).



The area’s other champion was Bismarck-Henning’s 220-pound Cody Miller, who posted two pins.



Meeker is a three-time regional champion. Dazey and Miller each were victorious for the second year in a row.



B-H, Hoopeston, Oakwood and SJ-O all qualified five individuals for next week’s Clinton Sectional. STM advanced three.



At Argenta



Auburn captured the team crown, but Monticello and Unity had banner days, qualifying nine and eight wrestlers, respectively, for the Vandalia Sectional.



Unity had five individuals in the finals, and four were triumphant: Iredis Daniels (132), Robbie Schmidt (160), Logan Wilson (170) and Jake Frost (182).



Freshmen Ethan O’Linc (106) and Collin Jones (126) were Monticello’s winners. Both pinned their way to victory.



The Sages had four runner-up placers: Grant Strode (120), Douglas Nisly-Nagele (132), Noah Richards (145) and Kaehl VanDalsen (152). Unity’s Toby Traxler (195) also was second.



At Mackinaw



Olympia narrowly edged Clinton, 168-1671/2, for team supremacy. Third-place Prairie Central had 1521/2 points.



LeRoy/Tri-Valley had two weight class winners, including three-time regional champ Trevor Bulington (152), who pinned all three opponents. Teammate Carson Schaefer won at 132.



Clinton’s Luke Shobe (170) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher’s Jacob Horsch (138) also took first. Shobe had two pins. The Maroons had seven sectional qualifiers, as did Prairie Central. LeRoy had six, and GCMS/Fisher had two.

3 stars

✰

ELISEO ZAMORA, HOOPESTON AREA

Junior 160-pounder not only pinned all three opponents he faced but also registered each fall in less than a minute at St. Joseph-Ogden Regional.



✰ ✰

JACOB HORSCH, GCMS/FISHER

Junior was second seeded at 138 pounds, but he won all three matches, allowing one point in his last two bouts at regional in Mackinaw.



✰ ✰ ✰

ROBBIE SCHMIDT, UNITY

Senior 160-pounder registered pins in the semifinals and finals at Argenta-Oreana’s regional, improving his season record to 34-7.

