Class 2A regional wrestling: Crowley, M-S deliver

Photo by: Heather Coit Mahomet-Seymour's David Spencer, top, defeats Danville's Damon Belik in the 126-weight class at the IHSA Class 2A Wrestling Regional at Urbana Middle School on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

URBANA — Hunter Crowley breezed through the Class 2A Urbana Regional.



Three minutes, 12 seconds was all it took on Saturday for him to pick up three pins and a regional title at 195 pounds.



“Getting three pins felt pretty good,” Crowley said. “I should have gotten the pins, because everybody (whom he faced), I had already pinned.”



But Crowley isn’t getting cocky. Far from it.



While he’s ranked No. 2 at 195 by IllinoisMatmen.com, he’s faced competition that’s better and heavier than him this season, falling to No. 2 220-pounder Garrette Branson from Mattoon and nationally ranked 195-pounder Jacob Warner of Washington.



“It just shows you, even though you’re pretty good, there’s always going to be some kid who’s better than you,” Crowley said. “It was good to just show all the weaknesses I had. (Warner is) so good that he’s just going to find even the littlest weakness.”



Crowley’s technical- fall loss to Warner also showed him just how important it will be to nab a sectional championship next week at Mascoutah so he can nab a high seed at the state meet, where he finished fourth at 182 pounds a year ago.



“You want to be on the opposite side of him on the bracket,” Crowley said.



Crowley led Mahomet-Seymour to the team title on Saturday along with fellow individual champions David Spencer (126 pounds), Zach Daebelliehn (170) and Ben Stahl (285), meaning they’ll host Chatham Glenwood in the team sectional on Feb. 21.



The Bulldogs, though, will have to refocus after a relatively disappointing meet, in which they only passed seven of their 14 wrestlers through, dropping all three of their third-place matches.



“Luckily now we’ve won the regional and can keep practicing and competing,” coach Rob Ledin said. “That’s the difficult part, when a guy didn’t do what he wanted here, to keep a guy focused, to keep him on task, to keep him being good in the practice room, good on diet, but those types of things, that’s what we’re about, and we just need to refocus those guys.”



Cardani leads Centennial to second. Justin Cardani felt defeated after the state meet a year ago.



He faced the eventual state champion and the eventual fourth-place finisher and lost 12-3 and 8-1 to end his state meet early, leaving a sour taste in his mouth to end his sophomore season.



“I just never wanted to lose again, because it feels awful, so I just put in all the work I had to to never feel that again,” Cardani said. “It definitely made me realize that if I did better at sectionals, I would have had a better draw, so it definitely just motivates me more.”



The first step is done. The Class 2A No. 2 106-pounder won Saturday’s championship match, 20-5, to lead the Chargers to second place, staying undefeated on the season.



“I’m just more aggressive (this season),” Cardani said. “I attack more. I’m definitely stronger, and I just try a lot harder. I put in more work than last year.”



Cardani wasn’t the lone Centennial champion. Roger Edwards, one of eight Chargers to make it through to sectionals, came into the meet as the No. 2 seed at 13-10, but he won the championship match 10-4 to take home a surprising regional title. It was the first meet Edwards won this season aside from one December tournament.



“I thought he had a shot to get to sectionals,” coach Ed Mears said. “I didn’t know he was going to go off and win his bracket and go home giggling. … It’s good to have Cardani (as a practice partner) to throw you around the room, and he learns. He’s a good kid, and he goes after it every day.”



Nolan Roseman (132), Peter McCusker (138) and Demarius Smith (152) won titles for Rantoul. Anthony Turner (120), Kevin Sanchez (145) and Porfirio Perez (160) won for Danville.