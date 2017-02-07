Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Feb. 6)

Class 1A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Elliott, Hoopeston Area 36 3 192

Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 34 6 164

O’Linc, Monticello 28 9 103

Shellman, St. Thomas More 28 12 97

Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 19 10 58

Griffet, Unity 19 9 57

Deavers, Clinton 19 10 45

Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22

Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3



113

McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 35 7 166

Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 29 12 98

Wharton, Clinton 26 11 74

Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 8 64

Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 21 9 64

Atkins, St. Thomas More 21 20 8



120

Harris, Clinton 32 9 126

Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 18 2 60

Plackett, Unity 22 15 46

Strode, Monticello 19 12 39

Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0



126

G. Johnson, Prairie Central 34 7 144

Dazey, Oakwood 18 0 57

Jones, Monticello 23 15 55

K. Johnson, Clinton 12 8 36

Coffey, St. Thomas More 17 19 3



132

Daniels, Unity 27 9 99

Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 26 12 85

Lashaway, Oakwood 20 9 62

Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 21 15 52

Travis, Prairie Central 20 15 38

Thayer, Clinton 10 4 35

Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 22 19 18

N. Smith, Clinton 14 15 18

Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 13 12 17



138

Reynolds, Clinton 36 2 160

Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 29 10 107

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 23 7 76



145

Schuler, Prairie Central 36 5 153

Chandler, Hoopeston Area 31 7 138

Bry. Reeves, Clinton 24 8 97

Parrish, PBL 21 6 77

Akins, Bismarck-Henning 25 17 67

Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 15 5 67

Fox, Oakwood 16 8 57

Reed, Unity 21 15 35

Richards, Monticello 13 11 21



152

Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 36 0 201

K. Winters, Clinton 35 3 156

VanDalsen, Monticello 28 8 115

Ajster, Oakwood 22 4 91

Woodrey, Prairie Central 25 8 89

Sexton, St. Thomas More 24 13 62

Ashby, Hoopeston Area 11 2 58

Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 17 13 39



160

Hoselton, Prairie Central 40 0 210

Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 31 5 158

Shobe, Clinton 31 3 152

Schmidt, Unity 31 8 138

Zamora, Hoopeston Area 24 9 85

Spence, Monticello 19 18 5



170

Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 33 5 163

Wilson, Unity 31 4 143

Mammen, St. Thomas More 32 9 133

M. Kerns, Prairie Central 33 8 124

Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 25 12 78

Linares, Hoopeston Area 25 19 42

Bre. Reeves, Clinton 12 9 30

LeConte, Monticello 6 7 3



182

Frost, Unity 36 1 186

L. Winter, Clinton 38 1 173

Gri. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 32 1 154

Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 22 10 87

Workman, GCMS/Fisher 22 11 71

Menacher, Monticello 24 18 22

Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13

Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 7 0



195

Traxler, Unity 34 3 179

C. Kerns, Prairie Central 36 3 160

Phelps, Oakwood 23 5 95

O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 20 14 33

Merrimen, Clinton 12 11 28

Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11



220

Miller, Bismarck-Henning 39 1 206

LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 31 5 158

Hammer, Clinton 26 5 100

Varney, Prairie Central 27 12 72

Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 15 11 16



285

Smock, St. Thomas More 29 11 120

Steidinger, Prairie Central 28 6 105

Davis, GCMS/Fisher 16 3 78

Hayden, Clinton 21 11 72

K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana 8 2 33

Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 11 6 31

Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12

Gra. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 6



Class 2A/3A

106

Name, School W L Pts

Cardani, Centennial 38 0 206

Nash, Rantoul 18 10 48

Decker, Mahomet-Seymour 18 18 21



113

Gill, Rantoul 11 0 66

Crider, Danville 14 13 17

Edwards, Centennial 13 10 14

Crumpton, Central 1 1 0



120

A. Turner, Danville 31 4 151

McElwee-Wise, Westv/G-RF 25 3 131

Wright, Westv/G-RF 5 3 17



126

Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 32 15 115

Bellik, Danville 27 5 113

McBride, Westv/G-RF 19 9 75



132

Roseman, Rantoul 34 3 158

Lopez, Danville 16 14 28

Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour 10 9 6

Evans, Central 2 2 0

138

McCusker, Rantoul 29 3 158

Carrell, Westv/G-RF 14 9 23

J. Terry, Centennial 15 13 14

K. Johnson, Mahomet-Sey. 23 24 10

Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8

Chung, Central 3 3 0



145

Nesbitt, Centennial 28 8 112

K. Sanchez, Danville 22 11 65

Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 27 20 59

Rivers, Westv/G-RF 12 3 45

Goodell, Rantoul 13 9 32

Skube, Central 10 11 8

Howard, Mahomet-Seymour 2 2 4



152

Smith, Rantoul 27 0 156

Hall, Central 25 5 107

Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 34 16 100

Gordon, Centennial 26 9 86

Kittivanichkulkrai, M-S 5 0 28



160

P. Perez, Danville 31 1 166

Roberson, Centennial 17 7 59

Heimann, Mahomet-Sey. 14 8 47



170

Risinger, Centennial 35 8 149

Daebelliehn, M-S 36 14 119

Marriage-Tcker, Westv/G-RF 20 7 75

C. Perez, Danville 21 14 45

James, Central 5 1 13



182

Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 36 13 146

Nicholas, Westv/G-RF 25 2 127

Goddard, Centennial 18 6 74



195

Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 45 5 232

Fox, Urbana 32 4 141

Dombroskie, Westv/G-RF 14 7 56

Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour 4 2 12



220

Luffman, Urbana 32 2 161

Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 23 6 103

Pruitt, Westv/G-RF 22 8 92

Gunn, Central 17 7 53

Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19

Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 13 8 18



285

Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 32 12 114

Langfeld, Centennial 17 7 59

Tucker, Westv/G-RF 16 9 51

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.

