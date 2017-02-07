Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Feb. 6)

Tue, 02/07/2017 - 8:07pm | Bob Jones

Class 1A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area    36    3    192
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden    34    6    164
O’Linc, Monticello    28    9    103
Shellman, St. Thomas More    28    12    97
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher    19    10    58
Griffet, Unity    19    9    57
Deavers, Clinton    19    10    45
Mingee, St. Thomas More    6    3    22
Palmberg, St. Thomas More    1    1    3

113
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden    35    7    166
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning    29    12    98
Wharton, Clinton    26    11    74
Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    19    8    64
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher    21    9    64
Atkins, St. Thomas More    21    20    8

120
Harris, Clinton    32    9    126
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher    18    2    60
Plackett, Unity    22    15    46
Strode, Monticello    19    12    39
Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden    1    1    0

126
G. Johnson, Prairie Central    34    7    144
Dazey, Oakwood    18    0    57
Jones, Monticello    23    15    55
K. Johnson, Clinton    12    8    36
Coffey, St. Thomas More    17    19    3

132
Daniels, Unity    27    9    99
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning    26    12    85
Lashaway, Oakwood    20    9    62
Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    21    15    52
Travis, Prairie Central    20    15    38
Thayer, Clinton    10    4    35
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello    22    19    18
N. Smith, Clinton    14    15    18
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher    13    12    17

138
Reynolds, Clinton    36    2    160
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher    29    10    107
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden    23    7    76

145
Schuler, Prairie Central    36    5    153
Chandler, Hoopeston Area    31    7    138
Bry. Reeves, Clinton    24    8    97
Parrish, PBL    21    6    77
Akins, Bismarck-Henning    25    17    67
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher    15    5    67
Fox, Oakwood    16    8    57
Reed, Unity    21    15    35
Richards, Monticello    13    11    21

152
Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    36    0    201
K. Winters, Clinton    35    3    156
VanDalsen, Monticello    28    8    115
Ajster, Oakwood    22    4    91
Woodrey, Prairie Central    25    8    89
Sexton, St. Thomas More    24    13    62
Ashby, Hoopeston Area    11    2    58
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher    17    13    39

160
Hoselton, Prairie Central    40    0    210
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    31    5    158
Shobe, Clinton    31    3    152
Schmidt, Unity    31    8    138
Zamora, Hoopeston Area    24    9    85
Spence, Monticello    19    18    5

170
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden    33    5    163
Wilson, Unity    31    4    143
Mammen, St. Thomas More    32    9    133
M. Kerns, Prairie Central    33    8    124
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher    25    12    78
Linares, Hoopeston Area    25    19    42
Bre. Reeves, Clinton    12    9    30
LeConte, Monticello    6    7    3

182
Frost, Unity    36    1    186
L. Winter, Clinton    38    1    173
Gri. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden    32    1    154
Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    22    10    87
Workman, GCMS/Fisher    22    11    71
Menacher, Monticello    24    18    22
Ashman, Prairie Central    10    8    13
Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden    7    7    0

195
Traxler, Unity    34    3    179
C. Kerns, Prairie Central    36    3    160
Phelps, Oakwood    23    5    95
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher    20    14    33
Merrimen, Clinton    12    11    28
Freeseman, Monticello    6    4    11

220
Miller, Bismarck-Henning    39    1    206
LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley    31    5    158
Hammer, Clinton    26    5    100
Varney, Prairie Central    27    12    72
Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area    15    11    16

285
Smock, St. Thomas More    29    11    120
Steidinger, Prairie Central    28    6    105
Davis, GCMS/Fisher    16    3    78
Hayden, Clinton    21    11    72
K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana    8    2    33
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher    11    6    31
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning    2    0    12
Gra. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden    1    0    6

Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School    W    L    Pts
Cardani, Centennial    38    0    206
Nash, Rantoul    18    10    48
Decker, Mahomet-Seymour    18    18    21

113
Gill, Rantoul    11    0    66
Crider, Danville    14    13    17
Edwards, Centennial    13    10    14
Crumpton, Central    1    1    0

120
A. Turner, Danville    31    4    151
McElwee-Wise, Westv/G-RF    25    3    131
Wright, Westv/G-RF    5    3    17

126
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour    32    15    115
Bellik, Danville    27    5    113
McBride, Westv/G-RF    19    9    75

132
Roseman, Rantoul    34    3    158
Lopez, Danville    16    14    28
Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour    10    9    6
Evans, Central    2    2    0

138
McCusker, Rantoul    29    3    158
Carrell, Westv/G-RF    14    9    23
J. Terry, Centennial    15    13    14
K. Johnson, Mahomet-Sey.    23    24    10
Q. Smith, Central    5    3    8
Chung, Central    3    3    0

145
Nesbitt, Centennial    28    8    112
K. Sanchez, Danville    22    11    65
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour    27    20    59
Rivers, Westv/G-RF    12    3    45
Goodell, Rantoul    13    9    32
Skube, Central    10    11    8
Howard, Mahomet-Seymour    2    2    4

152
Smith, Rantoul    27    0    156
Hall, Central    25    5    107
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour    34    16    100
Gordon, Centennial    26    9    86
Kittivanichkulkrai, M-S    5    0    28

160
P. Perez, Danville    31    1    166
Roberson, Centennial    17    7    59
Heimann, Mahomet-Sey.    14    8    47

170
Risinger, Centennial    35    8    149
Daebelliehn, M-S    36    14    119
Marriage-Tcker, Westv/G-RF    20    7    75
C. Perez, Danville    21    14    45
James, Central    5    1    13

182
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour    36    13    146
Nicholas, Westv/G-RF    25    2    127
Goddard, Centennial    18    6    74

195
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour    45    5    232
Fox, Urbana    32    4    141
Dombroskie, Westv/G-RF    14    7    56
Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour    4    2    12

220
Luffman, Urbana    32    2    161
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour    23    6    103
Pruitt, Westv/G-RF    22    8    92
Gunn, Central    17    7    53
Sprandel, Rantoul    12    9    19
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour    13    8    18

285
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour    32    12    114
Langfeld, Centennial    17    7    59
Tucker, Westv/G-RF    16    9    51

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
 

