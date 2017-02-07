Area Wrestling Honor Roll (Week of Feb. 6)
Class 1A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Elliott, Hoopeston Area 36 3 192
Wendling, St. Joseph-Ogden 34 6 164
O’Linc, Monticello 28 9 103
Shellman, St. Thomas More 28 12 97
Maxey, GCMS/Fisher 19 10 58
Griffet, Unity 19 9 57
Deavers, Clinton 19 10 45
Mingee, St. Thomas More 6 3 22
Palmberg, St. Thomas More 1 1 3
113
McConaha, St. Joseph-Ogden 35 7 166
Ko. Dykes, Bismarck-Henning 29 12 98
Wharton, Clinton 26 11 74
Cassidy, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 19 8 64
Pinaire, GCMS/Fisher 21 9 64
Atkins, St. Thomas More 21 20 8
120
Harris, Clinton 32 9 126
Matthews, GCMS/Fisher 18 2 60
Plackett, Unity 22 15 46
Strode, Monticello 19 12 39
Wedig, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 1 0
126
G. Johnson, Prairie Central 34 7 144
Dazey, Oakwood 18 0 57
Jones, Monticello 23 15 55
K. Johnson, Clinton 12 8 36
Coffey, St. Thomas More 17 19 3
132
Daniels, Unity 27 9 99
Robinson, Bismarck-Henning 26 12 85
Lashaway, Oakwood 20 9 62
Schaefer, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 21 15 52
Travis, Prairie Central 20 15 38
Thayer, Clinton 10 4 35
Nisly-Nagele, Monticello 22 19 18
N. Smith, Clinton 14 15 18
Ragle, GCMS/Fisher 13 12 17
138
Reynolds, Clinton 36 2 160
Horsch, GCMS/Fisher 29 10 107
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 23 7 76
145
Schuler, Prairie Central 36 5 153
Chandler, Hoopeston Area 31 7 138
Bry. Reeves, Clinton 24 8 97
Parrish, PBL 21 6 77
Akins, Bismarck-Henning 25 17 67
Braaten, GCMS/Fisher 15 5 67
Fox, Oakwood 16 8 57
Reed, Unity 21 15 35
Richards, Monticello 13 11 21
152
Bulington, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 36 0 201
K. Winters, Clinton 35 3 156
VanDalsen, Monticello 28 8 115
Ajster, Oakwood 22 4 91
Woodrey, Prairie Central 25 8 89
Sexton, St. Thomas More 24 13 62
Ashby, Hoopeston Area 11 2 58
Chittick, GCMS/Fisher 17 13 39
160
Hoselton, Prairie Central 40 0 210
Conaty, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 31 5 158
Shobe, Clinton 31 3 152
Schmidt, Unity 31 8 138
Zamora, Hoopeston Area 24 9 85
Spence, Monticello 19 18 5
170
Bowman, St. Joseph-Ogden 33 5 163
Wilson, Unity 31 4 143
Mammen, St. Thomas More 32 9 133
M. Kerns, Prairie Central 33 8 124
Trantina, GCMS/Fisher 25 12 78
Linares, Hoopeston Area 25 19 42
Bre. Reeves, Clinton 12 9 30
LeConte, Monticello 6 7 3
182
Frost, Unity 36 1 186
L. Winter, Clinton 38 1 173
Gri. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 32 1 154
Woolridge, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 22 10 87
Workman, GCMS/Fisher 22 11 71
Menacher, Monticello 24 18 22
Ashman, Prairie Central 10 8 13
Chatterton, St. Joseph-Ogden 7 7 0
195
Traxler, Unity 34 3 179
C. Kerns, Prairie Central 36 3 160
Phelps, Oakwood 23 5 95
O. Duke, GCMS/Fisher 20 14 33
Merrimen, Clinton 12 11 28
Freeseman, Monticello 6 4 11
220
Miller, Bismarck-Henning 39 1 206
LaMont, LeRoy/Tri-Valley 31 5 158
Hammer, Clinton 26 5 100
Varney, Prairie Central 27 12 72
Ad. Colunga, Hoopeston Area 15 11 16
285
Smock, St. Thomas More 29 11 120
Steidinger, Prairie Central 28 6 105
Davis, GCMS/Fisher 16 3 78
Hayden, Clinton 21 11 72
K. Sadowski, Argenta-Oreana 8 2 33
Rosebaum, GCMS/Fisher 11 6 31
Nixon, Bismarck-Henning 2 0 12
Gra. Meeker, St. Joseph-Ogden 1 0 6
Class 2A/3A
106
Name, School W L Pts
Cardani, Centennial 38 0 206
Nash, Rantoul 18 10 48
Decker, Mahomet-Seymour 18 18 21
113
Gill, Rantoul 11 0 66
Crider, Danville 14 13 17
Edwards, Centennial 13 10 14
Crumpton, Central 1 1 0
120
A. Turner, Danville 31 4 151
McElwee-Wise, Westv/G-RF 25 3 131
Wright, Westv/G-RF 5 3 17
126
Spencer, Mahomet-Seymour 32 15 115
Bellik, Danville 27 5 113
McBride, Westv/G-RF 19 9 75
132
Roseman, Rantoul 34 3 158
Lopez, Danville 16 14 28
Roberts, Mahomet-Seymour 10 9 6
Evans, Central 2 2 0
138
McCusker, Rantoul 29 3 158
Carrell, Westv/G-RF 14 9 23
J. Terry, Centennial 15 13 14
K. Johnson, Mahomet-Sey. 23 24 10
Q. Smith, Central 5 3 8
Chung, Central 3 3 0
145
Nesbitt, Centennial 28 8 112
K. Sanchez, Danville 22 11 65
Grove, Mahomet-Seymour 27 20 59
Rivers, Westv/G-RF 12 3 45
Goodell, Rantoul 13 9 32
Skube, Central 10 11 8
Howard, Mahomet-Seymour 2 2 4
152
Smith, Rantoul 27 0 156
Hall, Central 25 5 107
Morgan, Mahomet-Seymour 34 16 100
Gordon, Centennial 26 9 86
Kittivanichkulkrai, M-S 5 0 28
160
P. Perez, Danville 31 1 166
Roberson, Centennial 17 7 59
Heimann, Mahomet-Sey. 14 8 47
170
Risinger, Centennial 35 8 149
Daebelliehn, M-S 36 14 119
Marriage-Tcker, Westv/G-RF 20 7 75
C. Perez, Danville 21 14 45
James, Central 5 1 13
182
Bradley, Mahomet-Seymour 36 13 146
Nicholas, Westv/G-RF 25 2 127
Goddard, Centennial 18 6 74
195
Crowley, Mahomet-Seymour 45 5 232
Fox, Urbana 32 4 141
Dombroskie, Westv/G-RF 14 7 56
Girouard, Mahomet-Seymour 4 2 12
220
Luffman, Urbana 32 2 161
Griffet, Mahomet-Seymour 23 6 103
Pruitt, Westv/G-RF 22 8 92
Gunn, Central 17 7 53
Sprandel, Rantoul 12 9 19
Harper, Mahomet-Seymour 13 8 18
285
Stahl, Mahomet-Seymour 32 12 114
Langfeld, Centennial 17 7 59
Tucker, Westv/G-RF 16 9 51
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor Roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette at 217-373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com each Tuesday by noon.
