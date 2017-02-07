Area wrestling sectional qualifiers

The following area schools will have these wrestlers representing their programs this weekend at three sectional meets spread across the state, with the top four finishers in each weight class advancing to next week’s individual state finals at State Farm Center in Champaign:



Class 1A



Clinton Sectional



Bismarck-Henning: Kolin Dykes (113), Dylan Smith (120), Seth Robison (132), Jacob Akins (145) and Cody Miller (220)



Clinton: Tyler Harris (120), Christian Reynolds (138), Kolby Winter (152), Luke Shobe (170), Logan Winter (182), Micah Downs (195) and Kyle Hammer (220)



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher: Jacob Horsch (138) and Payton Kean (160)



Hoopeston Area: Ezra Elliott (106), Christian Chandler (145), Dale Ashby (152), Eliseo Zamora (160) and Austin Linares (182)



LeRoy/Tri-Valley: Carson Schaefer (132), Trevor Bulington (152), Jacob Conaty (160), Dylan Woolridge (170), Daniel Cooper (182) and Alex LaMont (285)



Oakwood: Brian Reagan (120), Ren Dazey (126), Garrett Lashuay (132), Mason Ajster (152) and Hunter Phelps (195)



Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Jacob Parrish (138)



Prairie Central: Garrett Johnson (126), Simon Schuler (145), Jacob Woodrey (152), Drew Hoselton (160), Cade Kerns (195), Dylan Varney (220) and Alex Steidinger (285)



Ridgeview: Colton Tay (113)



St. Joseph-Ogden: Jake Wendling (106), Austin McConaha (113), Ty Stegall (138), Jason Bowman (170) and Griffin Meeker (182)



St. Thomas More: Dan Hettinger (160), Andrew Mammen (170) and Marlin Smock (285)



Vandalia Sectional



Argenta-Oreana: Zachary Lane (220) and Kobie Sadowski (285)



Monticello: Ethan O’Linc (106), Grant Strode (120), Colin Jones (126), Douglas Nisly-Nagele (132), Noah Richards (145), Kaehl VanDalsen (152), Jack Spence (160), Trevor Perry (170) and Seth Menacher (182)



Unity: Alec Griffet (106), Matt Decker (126), Iredis Daniels (132), Quinn Shannon (152), Robbie Schmidt (160), Logan Wilson (170), Jake Frost (182) and Toby Traxler (195)



Class 2A



Mascoutah Sectional



Centennial: Justin Cardani (106), Roger Edwards (113), Jay Terry (138), Cameron Nesbitt (145), Andre Gordon (152), Jeremiah Risinger (170), Gavin Goddard (182) and Nic Langenfeld (285)



Champaign Central: Dalton Hall (152) and Dylan Gunn (220)



Mahomet-Seymour: Chance Decker (106), David Spencer (126), Wyatt Heimann (160), Zach Daebelliehn (170), Hunter Crowley (195), David Griffet (220) and Ben Stahl (285)



Danville: Anthony Turner (120), Damon Bellik (126), Kevin Sanchez (145), Porfirio Perez (160) and Cruz Perez (170)



Rantoul: Nolan Roseman (132), Peter McCusker (138), Demarius Smith (152) and Seth Sprandel (195)



Urbana: A.J. Fox (182) and Luke Luffman (220)



Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Calem McElwee-Wise (120), Bryce Rivers (145) and Cameron Nicholas (182)

