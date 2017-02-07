N-G Top 10 wrestling rankings: M-S stays out front
Area wrestlers in Class 2A will head to Mascoutah, while Clinton and Vandalia are the destination for 1A as sectional meets take place this weekend. A look at our rankings, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 1 Bulldogs will have seven wrestlers, ranging from Chance Decker at 106 pounds to Ben Stahl at 285, wrestling this weekend in Mascoutah
2. Clinton 2 Maroons will have familiar confines of home environment this weekend as seven wrestlers representing Clinton will compete at sectional meet
3. Prairie Central 3 Drew Hoselton carries a 40-0 record at 160 pounds into Clinton Sectional this weekend
4. Monticello 5 Sages will have two seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen wrestling this weekend in Vandalia
5. Unity 6 Jake Frost at 182 pounds is fresh off a regional championship and takes a 36-1 record into Vandalia
6. Centennial — Chargers are sending eight wrestlers to Mascoutah, led by undefeated Justin Cardani (38-0) at 106 pounds
7. LeRoy/Tri-Valley 4 Trevor Bulington is a legit 1A state-title contender at 152 and sports a 39-0 record before wrestling in Clinton
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 10 Watch out for Griffin Meeker at 182 pounds (32-1) now that he’s healthy and eager to get on the podium in Champaign
9. Danville 9 Porfirio Perez brings a hearty 31-1 record at 160 pounds into a meet this weekend at Mascoutah
10. Hoopeston Area — Four Cornjerkers won regional titles, but Ezra Elliott (36-3) at 106 pounds leads the contingent into Clinton
